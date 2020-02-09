Best Accessories for Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 iMore 2020

If you bought a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, you were probably looking for a nostalgic throwback with the magic of instant printing gratification. Looking for the best accessories to make the most out of that experience? Then look no further: here is the best gear to pair with your new instant camera!

Our favorite accessories

Now that you've invested in a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, it's time to get your accessories game on. If you'd prefer to get everything in one giant bundle, grab the Leebotree Camera Accessory Kit. Complete with a camera case, photo album, lenses, filters, frames, and stickers, it includes everything you could ever need.

Tasteful camera bags can be hard to find. We love the CaiulBasic Instax Mini Camera Bag because it looks like an everyday purse but has enough room for your camera, cords, and your phone. And if you're super creative, don't forget to add the SUNMNS Close-UP Color Lens Filter Set. This 12 piece pack of lenses adds new looks and new life to your photos.

