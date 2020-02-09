Best Accessories for Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 iMore 2020
If you bought a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, you were probably looking for a nostalgic throwback with the magic of instant printing gratification. Looking for the best accessories to make the most out of that experience? Then look no further: here is the best gear to pair with your new instant camera!
- A little bit of everything: Leebotree Camera Accessories Fujifilm Bundle
- Style meets storage: CaiuBasic Instax Mini Camera Case
- A different perspective: SUNMNS Close-Up Color Lens Filter Set
- Shoot, print, and save: CAIUL Instax Mini 9 Photo Album
- Convenient and portable: Fintie Protective Premium Vegan Leather Camera Bag
- Decorate your film your way: Sunmns 120 Colorful Photo Insta Film Sheets
A little bit of everything: Leebotree Camera Accessories Fujifilm Bundle
If you're looking for accessories for every single part of your new Instax Mini, take a good hard look at this Leebotree Camera Accessories Fujifilm Bundle. This package comes with 10 accessories. You'll get a camera case, a hard-cover album, a close-up lens, colored filters, photo frames, hanging photo frames, cartoon hanging photo frames, colorful sticker borders, corner stickers, and a color card marker pen. What more could you need?
Style meets storage: CaiuBasic Instax Mini Camera Case
Add sophistication to your Mini with the CaiulBasic camera bag. Subdued colors and a unique design give this bag curb appeal like no other. You'll get two outside zipper pockets, one for your camera and one for accessories. The metal zippers are tough enough to withstand daily use while the internals feature plush microfiber to protect your devices. This handsome carry bag comes in beige, baby blue, lime green, and pink.
A different perspective: SUNMNS Close-Up Color Lens Filter Set
While you probably knew you could buy different lenses for a DSLR camera or attach a lens to your iPhone, you probably didn't know that you could do the same for your Instax Mini 9. The SUNMNS Close-Up Color Lens Filter Kit is a set of 12 filters that add natural effects to your instant film. You'll get four colored filters, four cut-out filters, four gradient color filters, a cleaning cloth, and a clear plastic box to store your new filters, so they don't get scratched.
Shoot, print, and save: CAIUL Instax Mini 9 Photo Album
So you've used up three rolls of Instax film: now where do you store your printed masterpieces?! That's where the CAIUL Instax Mini 9 Photo Album comes in. This is a good-looking album that stores a lot of photos. Pictures slide in with ease and can be pulled out easily. There are 64 plastic pockets for photos in this album, and it's available in 15 color and pattern styles. This makes for a great gift!
Decorate your film your way: Sunmns 120 Colorful Photo Insta Film Sheets
There's no shortage of film accessories, but they can get pricey fast. That's why we love the SUNMNS Colorful Photo Insta Film Sheets. They work like basic stickers, letting you add custom patterns and borders around your Fujifilm photos. This set comes with fruit and star patters, hearts, polka dogs, vibrant shapes and patterns, and so much more. It's a decorator's delight!
Our favorite accessories
Now that you've invested in a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, it's time to get your accessories game on. If you'd prefer to get everything in one giant bundle, grab the Leebotree Camera Accessory Kit. Complete with a camera case, photo album, lenses, filters, frames, and stickers, it includes everything you could ever need.
Tasteful camera bags can be hard to find. We love the CaiulBasic Instax Mini Camera Bag because it looks like an everyday purse but has enough room for your camera, cords, and your phone. And if you're super creative, don't forget to add the SUNMNS Close-UP Color Lens Filter Set. This 12 piece pack of lenses adds new looks and new life to your photos.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Take your Polaroid Pop on the go with these travel cases
Whenever you get a new gadget, it can be hard to find good cases for it. If you got a Polaroid Pop camera recently, we've found some good ones for you.
Get a little of everything with a Polaroid Pop bundle
What’s better than having your very own Polaroid Pop? Having your very own Polaroid Pop plus a couple of awesome accessories to really make your instant photography, well, POP!
Show off your pictures with a smart digital photo frame
A digital photo frame is a logical answer to thousands of pictures on multiple devices. We've rounded up the best right here.