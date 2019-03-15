Kodak Mini Shot is a decent option when it comes to instant cameras, thanks to the 10-megapixel sensor, flash, auto-focus capability, as well as exposure, white balance, and gamma correction. Of course, no camera, from professional DSLRs to instant print pocket cameras, is amazing without a few great accessories.
Quality charging cable
Anker 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cableStaff Favorite
Anker's 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable is a good choice if you have limited power outlets in a large room and you need the reach. Constructed of durable, tangle-resistant braided nylon, it'll get the job done. Its gold-plated connectors aid in resisting corrosion as well.
Lightweight carrying case
Kodak Soft Camera Case
Designed to fit Kodak's small instant print cameras, this soft camera case is lightweight, has a little extra padding for protection, and has a built-in pocket for carrying around paper or ink cartridges with you. Plus, Kodak throws in a nylon adjustable strap, so you can always have your Kodak Mini Shot around your shoulder and at the ready.
Cherish your photos
Kodak Mini Photo Album
Designed explicitly for Kodak's line of instant cameras, this photo album can hold up to 64 photos from your Kodak Mini Shot at once. Each page has four photo slots, which keep the pictures covered in a clear plastic pocket, so your photos will stay dust-free and safe.
Scrapbooking markers
Kodak Twin Tip Markers
If you love scrapbooking or adding your unique twist to your photos or photo albums, these dual tipped markers will let you go crazy. The markers are non-toxic, won't smudge or fade over time, and come in 12 beautiful and bright colors.
While all these products will spice up your time with your Kodak Mini Shot, I highly suggest the Anker 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable. A high-quality charging cable will last you much longer than what comes in the box, and the 10-foot length makes it much easier to reach USB ports in awkward places.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.