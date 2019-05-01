Even in the world of smartphone photography and crazy 50x zoom, instant printing cameras are still a thing nowadays and have managed to carve out their little corner of the market. There's some great nostalgia and fun possibilities with printable cameras. The Kodak Printomatic is a pretty good one and if you picked one up recently, we've found some great accessories to go with it.
Keep it protected: Printomatic Hard CaseStaff favorite
Hard cases definitely add the most protection to your gear and this hard case from Aenllosi is no exception. It fits your Printomatic quite snugly and it comes with a pouch for carrying some extra ZINK paper and a charging cable. Take your pick from four fun colors to match your style.
Get that paper: Kodak 2-by-3 Inch Paper
This Zink paper is the perfect fit for your Printomatic camera and you want to make sure you have plenty when you head out on the town. This pack comes with 50 sheets, so you can print plenty of photos.
Carry it safely: Kodak Soft Camera Case
This case comes straight from the makers of the camera, so you know it's a perfect fit. There's a small pocket on the inside to carry a few pieces of paper and a shoulder strap, so you can bring it along on your adventures hands-free. It comes in black, grey, and blue.
Don't lose it: Kodak Printomatic Neck Strap
If you're anything like me, you lose things. You set something down and instantly forget where you left it. Thankfully, Kodak came out with a neck strap for the Printomatic, so you can be sure you never lose it. It even comes in cool Kodak yellow.
Have fun with your photos: Kodak Decorative Border Stickers
The fun doesn't have to stop after you print out your pictures. With these border stickers, you have literally a hundred different ways you could display your photos for your friends and family.
Show off your work: Kodak Photo Album
Some of my family's fondest memories live in our old photo albums and with this one, Kodak has given you a way to preserve all the new moments you capture with your Printomatic. You can store up to 64 photos in here.
The best for you
Accessories are always a great way to personalize and enhance your gadgets and we've compiled a pretty good list here. I'm personally a fan of the Printomatic Hard Case because it can carry everything you need, and keep it safe.
Also, one of the reasons we take pictures is so we can share them with those we love and the Kodak Photo Album is a great way to do that. These fun and different types of accessories you can get for the Printomatic can help you get the most out of your experience, and on this list will serve you well.
