Best Accessories for Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer iMore 2020

We love the Polaroid Mint Instant Camera & Printer for its usefulness, versatility, and oh-so-sleek looks. When you snap a picture with the Mint, you decide what to do with it. Print it out on eco-friendly Zink paper if you like or save it to a memory card to share on social media or to edit on your computer later. Brilliant, right? If you're looking to add bling to your Mint, need a portable power source, or want a few extras, we have you covered. Investing in these accessories is money well spent.

A few thoughts before I go

Today's modern-looking instant cameras also come with heaps of new tech inside. Those forward-thinking integrations mean less ink and paper waste and cleaner, brighter images. It's a win-win. The Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer is one of our favorite instant cameras this year.

When it comes to accessories, you have to start with the basics. Load up on Zink Paper with this 30-pack. The Zero Ink Technology that made Zink famous is eco-friendly, packable, and affordable.

For photo storage, we hang our hats on the SanDisk Ultra 256GB Memory Card. It can hold a ton of photos, transfer speeds happen lickety-split, and it's backed by a 10-year warranty.

I am a backpack fanatic, and one of my favorite all-purpose packs is the Travel Backpack from Matein. This model is spacious in size and comfortable to wear. Stuff it with your camera, a computer, charging cables, power banks, and everything else you need for a day out.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.