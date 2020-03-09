Best Accessories for Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer iMore 2020
We love the Polaroid Mint Instant Camera & Printer for its usefulness, versatility, and oh-so-sleek looks. When you snap a picture with the Mint, you decide what to do with it. Print it out on eco-friendly Zink paper if you like or save it to a memory card to share on social media or to edit on your computer later. Brilliant, right? If you're looking to add bling to your Mint, need a portable power source, or want a few extras, we have you covered. Investing in these accessories is money well spent.
Store lots of pictures in memory: SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSD Card
One of the shining features of the Polaroid Mint is its ability to save photos in memory as well as print them out. The SanDisk Ultra 256GB memory card gives you enough room to store all your vacation photos and then some. Transfer pics from your camera to your computer at speeds up to 100MBs per second, which means you can move up to 1,000 photos per minute. The SanDisk Ultra kit includes the MicroSD card, an adapter, and a 10-year warranty. You can't beat that!
A smaller, budget memory card: Silicon Power 64GB MicroSD Card
Not everyone needs oodles of space on their memory card that they'll never use. You wouldn't buy a giant suitcase for a short two-day weekend trip, would you? This 64GB MicroSD from Silicon Power still holds thousands of photos and comes at a budget price that makes our stingy hearts smile. You'll get the MicroSD card, an adapter for your computer, and a 5-year warranty with Silicon Power.
DIY frames: Zink Square Frames
If you like to display your photos or fancy yourself the best gift-giver on the block, Zink Square Frames are just for you. This DIY bundle comes with eight colorful photo frames, magnetic clothespins, and a rope for stringing and hanging photos. Alternatively, frames can sit on bookshelves, nightstands, and desks to keep your memories close. This bundle makes a great gift or decoration for parties!
Free up your outlets: AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB Wall Charger
The Mint comes with a USB cable and charger, but you can double your outlet's output and save time with AmazonBasic's Dual-Port USB Wall Charger. Charge your camera and another device at the same time using only one outlet. This is a compact unit with a folding plug that makes it a great travel companion. The AmazonBasic's 1-year warranty also covers it.
Add your own border: Zink Border Stickers
Zink Border Stickers are a cool way to spice up your Polaroid photographs and add a touch that's all your own. And they're easy to use. You peel the back off the border, align it with your photo, and stick it to your pic. This collection includes 100 border stickers in a variety of colors and patterns.
Leave love notes in the borders: Shuttle Art Fine Point Markers
Half the fun of taking instant photos comes after you print the picture. Thanks to the wide border on photo paper, you can leave notes and draw designs, adding a unique touch to every photograph you take and share. This 30-pack of fine point permanent markers from Shuttle Art is perfect for Polaroid prints. Ink is vivid, quick-drying, and fade-resistant.
Decorate to your heart's content: Polaroid 50+ Sticker Set
The Polaroid Sticker Set comes with more than 50 bright, one-of-a-kind stickers. Use them to personalize the borders of your photographs or stick them on your camera. The stickers are easy to apply, stay on firmly, and the edges never peel. They can also be removed without trouble when you want to switch things up.
Store your memories: Zink 64-Pocket Mini Photo Album
The Zink 64-pocket photo album is a miniature memory book. This album comes with 16 built-in pages just waiting for your photos, and each page has four pockets perfectly sized for 2-by-3-inch Zink photo paper. The window covers on the pockets can also be decorated with markers or stickers. The Zink album gives you plenty of space to keep photos safe and also makes a beautiful gift.
Stay charged up on-the-go: Anker PowerCore Portable Power Bank
There are few things more infuriating than suffering battery failure while you're out with your camera. This Anker PowerCore Portable Power Bank solves that problem. The Anker is an external battery pack that can keep your camera, phone, and other devices running when you're far away from an outlet. It comes with two USB ports, recharges itself in 10 hours, and is available in four colors.
Take it all with you: Matein Travel Backpack
Keep all your gear safe on the way to school or while traveling with the beautiful Matein Travel Backpack. Space is abundant inside. There are pockets and compartments for chargers, battery packs, pens, keys, your phone, and even a 15-inch laptop. You'll protect your investment and take a load off at the same time with Matein.
A few thoughts before I go
Today's modern-looking instant cameras also come with heaps of new tech inside. Those forward-thinking integrations mean less ink and paper waste and cleaner, brighter images. It's a win-win. The Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer is one of our favorite instant cameras this year.
When it comes to accessories, you have to start with the basics. Load up on Zink Paper with this 30-pack. The Zero Ink Technology that made Zink famous is eco-friendly, packable, and affordable.
For photo storage, we hang our hats on the SanDisk Ultra 256GB Memory Card. It can hold a ton of photos, transfer speeds happen lickety-split, and it's backed by a 10-year warranty.
I am a backpack fanatic, and one of my favorite all-purpose packs is the Travel Backpack from Matein. This model is spacious in size and comfortable to wear. Stuff it with your camera, a computer, charging cables, power banks, and everything else you need for a day out.
