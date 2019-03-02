The Polaroid Snap is a new take on the company's iconic instant photo printing technology. Instead of the easily recognizable square photos with the big white border, the Snap uses a landscape layout with 2-by-3 inch photos which you can also save to a microSD card if you'd rather not print them out right away. It's a neat new camera for a whole new generation of young photographers and we've compiled some of the best accessories for it to help take your experience to the next level.
The paper you'll need
Polaroid 2-by-3 inch ZINK Photo Paper
Until 3D printers become small enough to attach to cameras, you'll still need some paper if you want to print out your photos. You basically need Zink photo paper to print photos on the Snap, but it's still a nifty piece of technology. Just make sure you get the 2-by-3-inch size!
Store all the memories
SanDisk Ultra 128GB Micro SD Card
Even though the instant printing tech is cool, you don't necessarily have to use it for every photo. The Snap can hold up to a 128GB microSD card so you can save your best memories for later.
Spice up your photos
Polaroid Border Stickers
If you miss that iconic Polaroid border around your photos, these stickers will allow you to add it back. They come in a huge range of colors and designs to make things more exciting. There's even theme packs you can get to mark special occasions.
Add some color
Polaroid Color Filters
For all the Instagrammers out there who live by their filters, these color filters for the Snap will let you bring some Instagram filtering directly to your photo prints. These are perfectly designed to fit over the lens of your snap so you can get some pretty cool-looking pics.
Photo album for the win
Wisagi Photo Album Set
Photo albums are still one of the best ways to relive your best memories and this kit from Wisagi will let you and your youngster create some lasting albums that you can look back on for years to come. It will hold 64 photos and comes with some fun borders and stickers too.
Stabilize your shots
Polaroid Flexi Tripod
Whether you just want to stabilize your shots for a better picture or you just want to experiment with some cool angles, this flexible tripod will definitely help you up your game. It's also got a 360-degree rotating ball head so you can capture the perfect picture from anywhere.
Polaroid and other instant cameras are just fun to take pictures with. You snap the shutter and instantly the moment prints out for you to share. Whatever kind of photography you're into, the Snap will give you an enjoyable experience and these accessories will make sure you've got everything you need. Just make sure you've got enough paper so you don't miss a moment.
