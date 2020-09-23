Best Accessories for Sony Cameras iMore 2020
Your Sony camera is amazing right out of the box, but some great accessories can help you take your photography to the next level. These accessories can expand your camera's capabilities to help you make sure you never miss that perfect shot.
- Memory: SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card
- Ultimate ultra-wide: Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master
- Super storage: G-Technology G-Drive 1TB
- Carry securely: Peak Design Slide Camera Strap
- Steady, now: AmazonBasics Pistol Grip Camera Travel Tripod With Bag
- Flexible option: Joby JB01507 GorillaPod 3K Kit
- Carry your gear: Lowepro Fastpack BP 250 AW II
- Don't run out of juice: Sony NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery
- Let there be light: Sony HVL-F32M External Flash
- Keep it clean: ZEISS Lens Cleaning Wipes
- Get in the shot: Sony RM-VPR1 Remote Commander with Multi-Terminal Cable
- Scratch protection: QIBOX Screen Protector Compatible with Sony
Memory: SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I CardStaff Pick
In the old days, photographers used to say, "Film is cheap," meaning you should never miss a shot because you ran out of film. Nowadays, the memory card might be the cheapest part of your kit, and yet it's one of the most important. Stock up on memory cards, you'll never regret having too many.
Ultimate ultra-wide: Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master
At this price point, obviously this is no starter lens. Also, your specific choices in lenses will depend on what you'll primarily be shooting. But when you're ready to step up your wide-angle photography game, this ultra-wide, high-performance lens is the cream of the crop.
Super storage: G-Technology G-Drive 1TB
Be sure to back up your photos. You'll be storing thousands of images on your computer—don't take any chances. This hard drive has 1TB of storage and features a quick drive speed of 7200RPM, with transfer rates of up to 136MB/s, thanks to USB 3.1. It comes Mac ready and USB-C ready.
Carry securely: Peak Design Slide Camera Strap
This is a particularly good camera strap choice for its internally padded webbing for non-bulky comfort, quick-pull adjuster handles that allow for a huge range of length adjustment, and anchors that hold up to 200 pounds. Each strap has a lifetime warranty.
Steady, now: AmazonBasics Pistol Grip Camera Travel Tripod With Bag
A tripod is a must. This one has a pistol grip, which allows you to place the camera at virtually any angle. Its adjustable, aluminum legs, rubber feet for stability, and retractable metal spikes make this choice great for outdoor use. It extends from 34.4 inches to 72.6 inches and holds up to 11 pounds of equipment. The carrying bag is included.
Flexible option: Joby JB01507 GorillaPod 3K Kit
When a traditional tripod won't get your camera where you need it, try a more flexible option. Use a GorillaPod as a selfie stick or a stable table tripod. You can wrap it around a tree branch, pole, or fence to get that perfect shot with your Sony camera.
Carry your gear: Lowepro Fastpack BP 250 AW II
You need a camera bag to safely carry your Sony camera as well as all of your gear. A backpack style is nice to distribute the weight of your gear evenly and avoid a sore back or shoulders. This particular one has space for your Sony camera and two or three additional lenses plus plenty of accessories. It also has compartments for a 15-inch laptop and iPad.
Don't run out of juice: Sony NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery
The last thing you want when you're out on a shoot is to run out of power. Always keep a fully-charged spare camera battery in your kit. Of course, you'll want to be sure to purchase the correct battery for your particular Sony camera. This one works with the Sony Alpha a9 II, a9, a7R IV, a7R III, a7 III, and a6600 cameras.
Let there be light: Sony HVL-F32M External Flash
For low-light situations or shadows, a flash might be your best option. Be sure the flash you buy will fit your particular Sony camera model. This compact, feature-rich flash is compatible with the Sony ADI / P-TTL. It has a zoom range of 24-105mm (15mm with panel), a guide number of 105' at ISO 100 and 105mm, and it tilts from -8 to 90 degrees.
Keep it clean: ZEISS Lens Cleaning Wipes
Please don't use the corner of your shirt to clean your delicate and expensive lenses. These non-abrasive, ammonia-free wipes are pre-moistened micro-fine tissue, suitable for cleaning your glass without risking scratches or damage. You can clean your eyeglasses with these too while you're at it.
Get in the shot: Sony RM-VPR1 Remote Commander with Multi-Terminal Cable
Eliminate camera shake and even get into the shot with a camera remote. This one allows you to control the shutter, optical zoom, digital zoom, bulb functions, and video recording. Both a 31.5" Multi-Terminal cable and a remote terminal cable are included. Be sure to check the extensive camera compatibility list to be sure it will fit your Sony camera.
Scratch protection: QIBOX Screen Protector Compatible with Sony
Protect your viewfinder screen from scratches and possible cracking with this tempered glass screen protector. It's shatterproof with 9H hardness and HD 99.99% clarity. Three oleophobic, touch-friendly screen protectors are included. Before purchasing, be sure to check the camera compatibility list to be sure it fits your Sony model.
What do you really need?
Sony makes one of the best digital cameras you can buy. Doesn't the best Sony camera deserve the best accessories? Camera accessories can be a bit of a rabbit hole, with so many different ways to outfit your camera. Lenses alone can exceed the cost of the camera pretty quickly, but specialized lenses are essential to just about any kind of photography. I wouldn't rush to buy extra lenses if you're new to photography. Instead, start with a general lens and add to your collection slowly as you learn more about your craft.
But there are definitely some things you should buy right away. If nothing else, be sure to stock up on memory cards, like the SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card. Always bring one more memory card than you'll think you'll need on a shoot.
A spare battery is an absolute must. Can you imagine a worse scenario than being out on a shoot and running out of power? Keep an extra battery like the Sony NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery fully charged in your gear bag at all times. You'll want to be sure to purchase the specific battery for your Sony camera model, of course. While you might be able to pick up a memory card in an emergency at any general store, the likelihood of finding the right battery when you need it is slim.
