Best Accessories for Sony Cameras iMore 2020

Your Sony camera is amazing right out of the box, but some great accessories can help you take your photography to the next level. These accessories can expand your camera's capabilities to help you make sure you never miss that perfect shot.

What do you really need?

Sony makes one of the best digital cameras you can buy. Doesn't the best Sony camera deserve the best accessories? Camera accessories can be a bit of a rabbit hole, with so many different ways to outfit your camera. Lenses alone can exceed the cost of the camera pretty quickly, but specialized lenses are essential to just about any kind of photography. I wouldn't rush to buy extra lenses if you're new to photography. Instead, start with a general lens and add to your collection slowly as you learn more about your craft.

But there are definitely some things you should buy right away. If nothing else, be sure to stock up on memory cards, like the SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card. Always bring one more memory card than you'll think you'll need on a shoot.

A spare battery is an absolute must. Can you imagine a worse scenario than being out on a shoot and running out of power? Keep an extra battery like the Sony NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery fully charged in your gear bag at all times. You'll want to be sure to purchase the specific battery for your Sony camera model, of course. While you might be able to pick up a memory card in an emergency at any general store, the likelihood of finding the right battery when you need it is slim.