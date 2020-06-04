Best Accessories for your Nikon D3400 iMore 2020
The Nikon D3400 is a fantastic camera for beginner photographers. It has a lot to offer photo enthusiasts, and while you may have spent a lot of time deciding on what lens to purchase for your D3400, did you ever stop to think about some of the other crucial gear you might need in your kit? There are a ton of accessories that can help you elevate your photos' quality and help you to be prepared regardless of what shooting conditions you're walking into!
- Protective bag: Case Logic SLRC-202
- Clean your lenses: Nikon Lens Pen Pro Kit
- Affordable Flash upgrade: Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite
- Essiential lens protection: Tiffen 52mm UV Protection Filter
- Stabilize your shots: AmazonBasics Lightweight Tripod
- More battery life: Nikon EN-EL14a battery
- External sound source: ZOOM H1 Portable Recorder
- Store all your photos: SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SDXC
- Blow the dust out: Giottos Medium Rocket Air Blaster
Protective bag: Case Logic SLRC-202Staff pick
Hauling around your Nikon D3400, your additional lenses, and other essential accessories is no small task, but the Case Logic SLRC-202 bag is up to the challenge. With a large and deep main pocket for your DSLR and a lens, two lens side pockets, and a front pocket for other smaller accessories, this bag can carry everything you need to have the perfect shoot. Plus, the bag is well-insulated with memory foam, so you don't have to worry about your camera screen getting scratched, and the bag will add a little protection in case you were to drop it.
Clean your lenses: Nikon Lens Pen Pro Kit
A dirty or dusty lens will do you no good out in the field; always make sure to properly clean your lenses with Nikon's Lens Pen Pro Kit. With a microfiber cleaning cloth, anti-fog cloth, and two different lens pens, this affordable and compact lens maintenance kit will keep your lenses in optimal condition every time you go to shoot!
Affordable Flash upgrade: Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite
The built-in flash on your D3400 is adequate for some jobs, but if you want to do any studio photography, you'll need something better. The Neewer TT560 Flash Speedlite is an affordable, reliable flash that sits on top of your Nikon DSLR in the hot shoe or on it's on the stand. It rotates up to 90 degrees on the vertical axis or up to 270 degrees in the horizontal axis, making it easy to direct the light to the location you desire. Plus, the Neewer TT560 can even sync up with other flashes!
Essiential lens protection: Tiffen 52mm UV Protection Filter
While a UV protection filter doesn't do anything to the image you capture on your D3400, it does the outstanding job of preventing dust and scratches from getting on your lens as you're shooting with it. This 52mm from Tiffen will fit the kit lens that comes with the D3400 (Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR Lens) and other lenses you may own. Your other lenses will require different sized filters. You can find the size right for any lens imprinted on the side of the lens and also inside the lens cap.
Stabilize your shots: AmazonBasics Lightweight Tripod
Tripods stabilize your shots, and they're a must if you shoot in low light indoors, head out during the golden hour, or want to do long exposure photography. This 60-inch tripod from AmazonBasics is lightweight and compatible with the Nikon D3400, video cameras, and GoPro devices. There are two built-in bubble view levels on this tripod, so you know every shot you take will be level, plus a 3-way head that tilts and swivels and quick-release mounting plate.
More battery life: Nikon EN-EL14a battery
While a fully charged battery should get you through most small shoots, if you plan on spending a significant amount of time away from a power source, an extra battery is a fantastic investment. The Nikon EN-EL14a battery will allow you to take twice as many shots as you could with just one battery. Although the $35 price tag might seem a little steep, you're better off getting the exact battery straight from the company than an unreliable cheap third-party brand.
External sound source: ZOOM H1 Portable Recorder
The Nikon D3400 doesn't have a microphone port, meaning you can't hook in a mic directly into the camera and will need to record sound with an external source. The ZOOM H1 Portable Recorder is a handy little sound recorder in a pinch. If you want to film a video of someone talking or capture the sounds around you in nature on video, the ZOOM H1 will be a lot better at capturing that sound than the built-in microphone on the D3400.
Store all your photos: SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SDXC
A fast, reliable, and large SD card is a must for any Nikon DSLR, and the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SDXC has it all in spades. With its fast write speed of up to 170MB/s, this card can handle all your photos and HD videos with ease. Plus, the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SDXC can function just fine in some pretty extreme temperature, so it shouldn't' crap out on your regardless of where you decide to shoot!
Blow the dust out: Giottos Medium Rocket Air Blaster
Dust and cameras are a bad combination. The Giottos Medium Rocket Air Blaster spits out a massive blast of directional air wherever it's aimed without redistributing dust. Use this to blow dust and debris from lenses, your camera's sensor, or clean debris from the grip or other nooks and crannies. This silicone rubber blower is small enough to fit in your camera bag when not in use and so handy, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
Accessorize your camera
I have owned few SLR and DSLR cameras in my lifetime, and these accessories listed above are crucial to any photographers kit. I can't tell you how many times having an extra battery for my camera saved me from running out of juice. Plus, coming from personal experience, it only takes one scratch on the glass of your favorite lens to realize just how important a simple UV protection fliter.
And let's be honest, you can never have enough memory cards. Having an extra on hand in case of card failure or extended shoot is crucial. I trust SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO when I'm in the field.
