Having an action camera is one of those super cool, incredibly practical accessories that'll transform your boring ol' shooting schedule into something exciting and creative! Whether you're looking for an action camera for a holiday, for fun at the lake with friends, as a gift for a loved one, or anything in between, there are plenty of different options that'll have you exploring and shooting like a pro.
The highly-rated OG
GoPro HERO7 Black
Chances are if you've heard of an action camera of any caliber, you've heard of a GoPro: and for good reason, but the GoPro HERO7 Black takes the GoPro to a whole new level. This action cam allows for gimbal-like stabilization and time warp video that lets you increase video speed up to 30x faster. This rugged and waterproof camera allows you to deep dive up to 33 feet and even works with voice control commands. Another cool feature the HERO7 Black has? The ability to live stream directly to your Facebook, and then save the streamed 4K video to your SD card.
Filming under da' sea
Sony FDRX3000 Underwater Camcorder
If you're someone who's in the market for a camera that'll take a deep, deep plunge with you to the bottom of the sea, then you might want to take a peek at the Sony FDRX3000 Underwater Camcorder. This particular shooting device allows you to go up to 197 feet deep to record your footage. You can choose from wide, medium, or narrow zoom for your 4k, underwater shooting options. Not only is the Sony FDRX3000 Underwater Camcorder terrific for underwater, but it's also dustproof, shockproof, and freezeproof, making it ideal for a variety of different climates.
Reliable and ready to record
YI 4K Action Sports Camera
Record your action-heavy footage like a true stunt professional with help from the YI 4K Action Sports Camera. This action cam boasts a crazy long battery life that can record up to 120 minutes of 4K video, while the easy-to-use touchscreen design and voice command make taking your shot and viewing your footage as easy as pie. The YI 4K Action Sports Camera comes with built-in Bluetooth and wi-fi support that lets you share your footage and even stream your content to social media.
Affordable meets HD goodness
Campark ACT74 Action Camera
On the market for an affordable, yet reliable, action cam? Then you have to take a peek at the Campark ACT74 Action Camera. This 4K ultra HD camera allows you to set ISO sensitivity, white balance, image sharpness, exposure compensation, and so much more to truly get a professional-looking shot. The Campark ACT74 Action Camera has a 240-minute long battery life and can even be submerged in up to 300-feet of crystal-clear ocean water. The best part, though? That $58 price-tag.
Small but mighty
AKASO Brave Ultra HD Action Camera
Shoot, aim, and capture some serious action like a pro with help from the AKASO Brave Ultra HD Action Camera. This particular action camera allows you to shoot 4K footage and is both waterproof up to 100 feet and shockproof. The device itself also has anti-shaking features, making it ideal for shooting in fast-paced environments. The AKASO Brave lets you adjust the angle on your camera for a wider or more narrow shot, so you can have more control over your footage.
Durable, rugged, and super extreme
Olympus TG-Tracker
If you're someone who intends to shoot footage in more extreme, intense environments, then we have to recommend the Olympus TG-Tracker. This heavy-duty HD action camera is designed with five built-in sensors that automatically capture movement, while the front LED headlight keeps your image clear and well-lit. The data log mode works with your mobile phone, allowing you to view real-time videos on your screen, and the Olympus TG-Tracker's three-prong mount adapter allows you to adjust and shoot at any angle.
Picking out the perfect action camera can be tough, especially when there are so many price points and features that each one has. Because of our fondness for diving deep, we think the Sony FDRX#000 Underwater Camcorder is an incredible tool to have with you in the deep blue sea, but everyone has their own preferences, right? Whatever you end up choosing, we hope you find a camera that works perfectly for you. Good luck, and happy shooting!
