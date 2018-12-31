Having an action camera is one of those super cool, incredibly practical accessories that'll transform your boring ol' shooting schedule into something exciting and creative! Whether you're looking for an action camera for a holiday, for fun at the lake with friends, as a gift for a loved one, or anything in between, there are plenty of different options that'll have you exploring and shooting like a pro.

Picking out the perfect action camera can be tough, especially when there are so many price points and features that each one has. Because of our fondness for diving deep, we think the Sony FDRX#000 Underwater Camcorder is an incredible tool to have with you in the deep blue sea, but everyone has their own preferences, right? Whatever you end up choosing, we hope you find a camera that works perfectly for you. Good luck, and happy shooting!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.