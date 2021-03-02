Best Alternative Cricut Materials iMore 2021
Whether you have a Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Maker, or Cricut Joy, there are tons of Cricut accessories and Cricut-branded materials you can use to get your creativity on. But what if you want to save a few bucks, or just expand your repertoire? Don't worry, there are plenty of third-party materials made by other companies that you can use with your Cricut machine. Here are some of the best alternative Cricut materials you can buy.
- Permanent decals: Oracal 651 Glossy Vinyl
- Magnetic: Kedudes Flexible Adhesive Magnetic Sheets
- Labels and stickers: Online Labels Sticker Paper
- Fashionable faux leather: SGHUO Faux Leather Earring Making Kit
- Iron-on projects: JANDJPACKAGING Heat Transfer Vinyl HTV Bundle
- Make a stencil: Craftopia Stencil Film Masking Vinyl
- Colorful cardstock: Neenah Creative Collection Specialty Cardstock Starter Kit
- Shiny poster board: Hygloss Products Mirror Board Sheets
- Removable glitter decals: RIZEE Glitter Removable Vinyl
- For decal transfer: Con-Tact Brand Shelf Liner
- Custom dry erase board: Kassa Clear Dry Erase Board Sticker
- For cardboard projects: Hygloss Products Corrugated Cardboard
Permanent decals: Oracal 651 Glossy VinylStaff Pick
I spend a lot of time online in crafter's groups to learn more about the Cricut Joy, and Oracal 651 vinyl is a huge favorite amongst the professional crafters. This pack contains 24, 12x12-inch sheets of permanent vinyl in Oracal's most popular colors. Make decals for your water bottle, coffee mug, or just about anything made of wood, glass, metal, plastic, and more.
Magnetic: Kedudes Flexible Adhesive Magnetic Sheets
Turn virtually anything into a magnet with these adhesive magnetic sheets. Use your Cricut Maker or Explore Air 2 to cut these sheets as well as a photo, vinyl, or paper design of your choice, and simply stick them together to make a totally custom magnet. Get 10, 4x6-inch sheets in a package.
Labels and stickers: Online Labels Sticker Paper
Pinterest-ify your kitchen, pantry, kid's room, playroom, classroom, or craft room with adhesive paper. It's perfect for making labels with any Cricut machine. You can also make stickers, using the print-then-cut feature with your printer and Cricut Maker or Explore Air 2. Get 10 or more 8.5x11-inch sheets in white.
Fashionable faux leather: SGHUO Faux Leather Earring Making Kit
Did you know that any of the Cricut machines can cut faux leather? That's right, you can create trendy faux leather drop earrings, and this kit has everything you need to make hundreds of pairs. You're not limited to earrings, however. You're only limited by your imagination.
Iron-on projects: JANDJPACKAGING Heat Transfer Vinyl HTV Bundle
One of the most popular Cricut uses is making iron-on apparel and other items. Heat transfer vinyl, also known as HTV, is a popular way to personalize anything made of fabric. This bundle contains 25 12x10-inch sheets of HTV in assorted colors.
Make a stencil: Craftopia Stencil Film Masking Vinyl
Create a stencil with this vinyl on your Cricut machine, then use the stencil to paint items of your choice. It works great for painting wood, doormats, signs, and more. You can also use it for glass-etching projects. You can make a lot of stencils with this 12x12-foot roll.
Colorful cardstock: Neenah Creative Collection Specialty Cardstock Starter Kit
Paper is a fantastic, inexpensive material for getting your feet wet with your Cricut machine, and there are so many items you can make with it. This cardstock kit has 72, 65-pound sheets of cardstock in 18 different colors. Each sheet in this set is 12x12-inches.
Shiny poster board: Hygloss Products Mirror Board Sheets
This metallic poster board with a mirror-like finish is a popular item for bulletin boards, science projects, greeting cards, and more. Use your Cricut machine to cut out letters, shapes, and other designs perfectly.
Removable glitter decals: RIZEE Glitter Removable Vinyl
Decals are often one of the main reasons that people buy a Cricut machine. If you want to be able to remove your decal easily and move it around, you need to purchase removable vinyl. This set comes with 24 12x12-inch sheets of glitter vinyl in assorted colors.
For decal transfer: Con-Tact Brand Shelf Liner
After you cut your vinyl designs, if they are at all intricate, you'll need transfer tape. This allows you to move your design from the vinyl's backing to your blank without messing it up. You can save money using Con-Tact paper instead of transfer tape. If it's too sticky, just press it against your clothing a few times before using it.
Custom dry erase board: Kassa Clear Dry Erase Board Sticker
As a teacher, I'm always on the lookout for creative and well-priced school supplies. This 17.3x78-inch sticker can be cut up to make individual dry erase boards for each student, just stick it right on any hard surface. You can use your Cricut to make custom shapes more interesting than rectangles. This is also fun for kids' playrooms. Choose clear or white.
For cardboard projects: Hygloss Products Corrugated Cardboard
I don't know what kinds of projects you'd do with corrugated cardboard, but it's on the list of materials that any Cricut machine can cut! I think it would be great for kids and school projects, or just for crafting.
The Best alternative Cricut materials for your projects
Oracal 651 Glossy Vinyl is one of the most popular materials for beginners and experts alike, you can personalize a mug or other beverage container with your name or a favorite design to start. The possibilities are endless with vinyl. I've customized everything from an Instant Pot to storage containers to my iPhone case — nothing in my house is safe from the Cricut treatment.
Paper is also great for beginners. It's quite inexpensive so you can buy a lot for a little bit of money, and make a ton of projects. You might make some mistakes, but that's ok! The Neenah Creative Collection Specialty Cardstock Starter Kit comes with 72 pieces of paper, so go ahead and make those cards, flowers, and lots more.
Don't forget the Cricut tools you'll need for your projects, as well as the best Cricut accessories. Of course, you'll need some Cricut blanks once you've personalized all the stuff in your house!
If you're still deciding on a Cricut Machine, we can help you choose: Cricut Joy vs Cricut Maker, Cricut Explore Air 2 vs Cricut Joy, and Cricut Maker vs. Cricut Explore Air 2.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Shake the opaque and dress your iPhone 12 Pro Max in a clear case
It would be a shame to cover up your iPhone 12 Pro Max with an opaque case. You don't have to hide your iPhone when you dress it up in a good quality clear case like these.
Get creative with Cricut Infusible Ink blanks
Infusible Ink is one of my favorite Cricut materials, but you can only use it with certain blanks. Here are some of our favorites.
Some of our favorite items to personalize with a Cricut machine
Your Cricut machine is a great way to personalize and add personality to a wide range of objects. Here are some of our favorite Cricut blanks to personalize and customize.