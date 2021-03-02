Best Alternative Cricut Materials iMore 2021

Whether you have a Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Maker, or Cricut Joy, there are tons of Cricut accessories and Cricut-branded materials you can use to get your creativity on. But what if you want to save a few bucks, or just expand your repertoire? Don't worry, there are plenty of third-party materials made by other companies that you can use with your Cricut machine. Here are some of the best alternative Cricut materials you can buy.

The Best alternative Cricut materials for your projects

Oracal 651 Glossy Vinyl is one of the most popular materials for beginners and experts alike, you can personalize a mug or other beverage container with your name or a favorite design to start. The possibilities are endless with vinyl. I've customized everything from an Instant Pot to storage containers to my iPhone case — nothing in my house is safe from the Cricut treatment.

Paper is also great for beginners. It's quite inexpensive so you can buy a lot for a little bit of money, and make a ton of projects. You might make some mistakes, but that's ok! The Neenah Creative Collection Specialty Cardstock Starter Kit comes with 72 pieces of paper, so go ahead and make those cards, flowers, and lots more.

