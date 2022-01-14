Best alternatives to Apple's Fitness Plus equipment recommendations iMore 2022

So, you've subscribed to Apple Fitness+, and now you want to get yourself equipped to take on all of its different workout types. That's great, but looking at some of the prices on the official list of Apple Fitness+ equipment recommendations might be enough for you to reconsider your new-found passion for fitness. Thankfully, there are plenty of alternatives to Apple's Fitness+ equipment recommendations out there, and we've rounded up our pick for the best in each category below.

iPhone stand : LISEN Cell Phone Stand Staff Pick If you're working out using Fitness+ on your iPhone, you need a way to prop your screen up and get it to a more visible height as you move around. LISEN's affordable phone stand supports multiple viewing angles as well as height adjustment, and it's even stable enough to support smaller tablets. $13 at Amazon iPad stand : Lululook Urban Magnetic iPad Stand Those using a larger tablet like the iPad Pro or iPad Air to follow along with Fitness+ workouts can't rely on a phone stand to do the job and need a more specific solution. The Lululook Urban Magnetic iPad Stand is one of the best iPad stands we've ever tested and comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. $88 at Amazon Dumbbells : AmazonBasics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell No home gym is complete without a set of dumbbells, and they are essential for the majority of the strength workouts in Fitness+. You don't have to spend a fortune on these, as Amazon's own Basics range does the job just as well. You can pick up hex dumbbells from 10 to 45 pounds. $32 at Amazon Indoor cycling : YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Bike Indoor exercise bikes can get really expensive, really quick. If you can, you probably want to snag an inexpensive model if you're just starting. This YOSUDA option fits the bill with its 35-pound flywheel and affordable price. It even has an iPad mount, so you can follow your Fitness+ trainer with ease. $300 at Amazon Rowing : Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine If you prefer rowing to cycling, a good indoor rowing machine is worth adding to your home gym. This Sunny Health & Fitness model can accommodate most users with its 48-inch slide rail and offers eight levels of magnetic resistance. Plus, it folds up so you can more easily store it out of the way when not in use. $225 at Amazon Indoor running : NordicTrack T Series Treadmill You don't have to head to the gym to run on a treadmill if you have space for one at home. That being said, treadmills can set you back several thousand dollars. If you don't want to spend that much and don't need all the bells and whistles, this NordicTrack T Series model offers enough features to participate in Fitness+ indoor running workouts. $549 at Amazon Yoga block : Gaiam Foam Yoga Block Yoga blocks aren't particularly fancy, and they don't differ too much between brands. Though Apple touts a cork option in its recommendations, you can score a more affordable option by going with a foam yoga block from Gaiam. They'll provide the same amount of support for yoga and pilates workouts in Fitness+. $12 at Amazon Yoga mat : BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat There are a whole bunch of workout types in Fitness+ that recommend using a yoga mat, even sessions like HIIT and strength. It's probably the most essential item on this list. Fortunately, there are plenty of choices, including this well-reviewed 1/4-inch thick BalanceFrom mat with a carrying strap. $16 at Amazon

Witness the fitness

Whether you're just looking for the best iPhone stand to help you follow along with your trainer, or you need some additional gear to get the most out of your Fitness+ workouts, the above recommendations will help you out.

While Apple's Fitness+ equipment recommendations are at the premium end of the home fitness market, we've pitched things a little lower with this guide to help the average user find something that meets their needs without breaking the bank.

We'd recommend that you pick up a few of the essentials like a yoga mat and dumbbell set as these are useful in a bunch of Fitness+ workouts and don't require a great deal of investment. If you like Fitness+ and continue to subscribe, you could then pull the trigger on a pricier purchase like one of the best treadmills or best exercise bikes if you have the space at home for one. You might even be able to cancel your gym membership if you do.