Best Automatic Feeders for Cats iMore 2020

As anyone knows who is lucky enough to live with one, cats rule. And they absolutely know it. They're also much more independent than dogs and should be treated as such. That's why when it comes to feeding your felines, you shouldn't worry too much, but having an automatic feeder definitely simplifies your life while letting cats be cats.

Catisfaction

We love our cats, but life gets the best of us sometimes. Your cat shouldn't have to miss out on a meal (and probably plot against you) just because you got too busy with something else (oh, the horror!). If you can trust your cat not to overeat, the most simple solution is a gravity-based feeder, like the AmazonBasics Self-Dispensing Gravity Pet Feeder that allows dry food to trickle down as required.

But if your cat can be greedy, then these automated feeders keep your cat happy and well-fed while letting you worry about other things. Our personal favorite is WESTLINK Automatic Pet Food Dispenser because it can be programmed, you can record your voice, and its price is hard to beat for what you get.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.