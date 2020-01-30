Best Automatic Feeders for Dogs iMore 2020

Many of us have dogs as family pets, and we know how joyous it can be to have man's best friend around the house. However, when everyone has jobs and social lives, it may be hard to keep your precious pupper on a regular feeding schedule. That's why there are automatic feeders available for your canine friends, and we've rounded up some of the best options out there for you, including our overall staff pick, the PetSafe Simply Feed Automatic Pet Feeder which can issue an impressive 12 meals a day.

Pupper supper

Life proves to be hectic and crazy at times, but your dog shouldn't have to skip a meal because you've been busy or out of town for a while. You can even set up an automatic feeder just in case you're running late to ensure that your dog doesn't suffer because of your busy lifestyle.

Our personal favorite is the PetSafe Simply Feed Automatic Pet Feeder because it can dispense the most meals in a single day and is highly customizable, making it worth the price.

If you want to go all out to ensure Fido gets his food, and can afford the price tag, the Wagz Smart Dog Feeder is a high-tech option that you can control remotely via your smartphone that gives you customized portion sizes tailored specifically to your pooch.

