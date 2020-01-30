Best Automatic Feeders for Dogs iMore 2020
Many of us have dogs as family pets, and we know how joyous it can be to have man's best friend around the house. However, when everyone has jobs and social lives, it may be hard to keep your precious pupper on a regular feeding schedule. That's why there are automatic feeders available for your canine friends, and we've rounded up some of the best options out there for you, including our overall staff pick, the PetSafe Simply Feed Automatic Pet Feeder which can issue an impressive 12 meals a day.
- The Best: PetSafe Simply Feed Automatic Pet Feeder
- Affordable Quality: WESTLINK 6L Automatic Pet Feeder
- Budget Pick: AmazonBasics Self-Dispensing Gravity Feeder and Waterer
- Durable and Mischief-Proof: Little Giant Galvanized Steel Chow Hound Dog Feeder
- Wi-Fi Enabled: PetNet SmartFeeder
- Intelligent Feeder: Wagz Smart Dog Feeder
The Best: PetSafe Simply Feed Automatic Pet FeederStaff Pick
This feeder from PetSafe is able to dispense up to 12 meals per day on a timed schedule that you can customize. It holds 1.5 gallons of food, including dry or moist kibble. It has three feed modes: Slow (dispenses food over 15 minutes to prevent pets gobbling up food too quickly), Immediate, and Pause (temporarily stops feeding while keeping schedule intact).
Affordable Quality: WESTLINK 6L Automatic Pet Feeder
WESTLINK's Automatic Pet Feeder lets owners record up to 10 seconds of their voice to call your dog over for meals. You can also program the timer to dispense meals at specified times of the day. It has a 6-liter capacity and can provide four meals a day.
Budget Pick: AmazonBasics Self-Dispensing Gravity Feeder and Waterer
If you're on a budget, then the AmazonBasics Self-Dispensing feeder and waterer is a good pick. This bundle provides both the feeder and waterer with 12-pound and 2.5-gallon capacities, respectively. The waterer keeps the bowl full of fresh water at all times, and the feeder dispenses more food when the bowl runs low thanks to the food-storage hopper. You can also buy these individually if you don't need both.
Durable and Mischief-Proof: Little Giant Galvanized Steel Chow Hound Dog Feeder
This durable steel dog feeder from Little Giant will withstand even the most mischievous canines. This gravity feeder has a steady angled shoot that provides easy food flow. It also has a magnetic door closure to keep kibble fresh and dry and pests out. This feeder will hold 25 pounds of food, and dogs can access their food supply just by pushing it with their snout.
Wi-Fi Enabled: PetNet SmartFeeder
The PetNet SmartFeeder can be controlled from your smartphone (iOS/Android), as long as it's connected to Wi-Fi. It also works with Amazon Alexa. You can input information about your dog (breed, weight, and activity level) so the feeder can dispense personalized meal portions for your dog. The SmartFeeder is easy-to-clean, has a self-locking lid, and comes with a free trial of Smart Delivery (food delivered in freshest bag size depending on how much they eat per day).
Intelligent Feeder: Wagz Smart Dog Feeder
Another high-tech feeder is this one from Wagz. You can control it via your smartphone (iOS/Android), and it provides custom portions for your dog based on size and activity levels. It even syncs with Wagz Explore Smart Collar if you have it already. With a Wagz Plus subscription, you'll even be able to get video updates and live stream from the feeder itself. There's also integrated Amazon Dash Replenishment capabilities.
Pupper supper
Life proves to be hectic and crazy at times, but your dog shouldn't have to skip a meal because you've been busy or out of town for a while. You can even set up an automatic feeder just in case you're running late to ensure that your dog doesn't suffer because of your busy lifestyle.
Our personal favorite is the PetSafe Simply Feed Automatic Pet Feeder because it can dispense the most meals in a single day and is highly customizable, making it worth the price.
If you want to go all out to ensure Fido gets his food, and can afford the price tag, the Wagz Smart Dog Feeder is a high-tech option that you can control remotely via your smartphone that gives you customized portion sizes tailored specifically to your pooch.
