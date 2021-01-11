Best AV Receivers for Home Theater and Music iMore 2021
If you are ready to take your next movie night or album play-through to the next level, then you need one of the best AV receivers for home theater and music. The latest receivers offer support for all of the newest technologies like Dolby Atmos surround sound when combined with the best Apple TV, as well as AirPlay 2 wireless streaming, so they offer quite a lot of boom for the buck. Here's our guide to the best AV receivers for home theater and music on the market today.
- Best for Most: YAMAHA RX-V4A 5.2-Channel AV Receiver
- Best Value: Sony STR-DH590 Home Theater AV Receiver
- Best for Gaming: Denon AVR-X2700H
- Best All-in-One: Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE Soundbar System
- Best Surround Sound: Marantz SR8012 AV Receiver
- Best Convenience: Denon AVR-S750H
Best for Most: YAMAHA RX-V4A 5.2-Channel AV ReceiverStaff Pick
Yamaha's 5.2 channel RX-V4A receiver offers the latest and greatest audio formats and tech like Dolby Atmos and 8K image support at a price that won't break the bank. Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity enable convenient wireless streaming and controls through Siri via AirPlay 2, Alexa, and the Google Assistant.
Best Value: Sony STR-DH590 Home Theater AV Receiver
For those that just want great sound at a great price, the Sony STR-DH590 receiver delivers up to 725 watts of room-shaking power across 5.2 channels. Sony's receiver sports five HDMI ports capable of 4K with HDR, and built-in Bluetooth allows you to stream music from most phones and tablets with ease.
Best for Gaming: Denon AVR-X2700H
With a whopping seven HDMI ports and 4K 120Hz passthrough, the Denon AVR-X2700H promises lag-free gaming for all of the latest consoles. This loaded 7.2 receiver also supports 8K video, along with a ton of other high-end features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and wireless streaming through AirPlay 2.
Best All-in-One: Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE Soundbar System
If you are just starting with your home theater, Nakamichi's Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 system gives you everything that you need for a more immersive experience — four surround speakers, two subwoofers, and a soundbar. The Shockwafe system supports up to three devices via HDMI, each capable of 4K video and Dolby Atmos, and audio output can hit up to 1,000 watts of power.
Best Surround Sound: Marantz SR8012 AV Receiver
The Marantz SR8012, while pricey, goes above and beyond the typical home theater setup by delivering 11.2 channels of surround sound bliss at 205 watts each. Multiple channels enable spatial audio experiences, or 3D surround sound, through formats like Aura 3D and DTS Virtual:X, and of course, this receiver also supports standards like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
Best Convenience: Denon AVR-S750H
If you plan to use your home theater for music, too, then the Denon AVR-S750H with AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HEOS multi-room audio, is definitely worth considering. In addition to putting your music library and popular streaming services just a tap away, this receiver also works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for complete on-demand voice controls.
Create the home theater of your dreams
Whether you are upgrading your existing media set up or looking to go beyond your boring TV speakers, the best AV receivers for home theater and music are sure to create the movie night of your dreams. The best receivers deliver multiple channels of room-filling audio with the latest surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos. With networking capabilities, everyone in the home can immerse themselves in their favorite albums on-demand through app and voice controls.
We love the YAMAHA RX-V4A 5.2-Channel AV Receiver for its incredible combination of price, power, and features. With 8K passthrough, this receiver will be ready for the next wave of high definition content, and with convenient wireless streaming through formats like AirPlay 2, your tunes are never more than just a tap away.
Looking for a simple plug and play home theater experience for your household? Then check out the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE Soundbar System. This home theater in a box delivers the boom with 1,000 watts of power across four surround sound speakers and not one — but two subwoofers. Whichever option you choose, your next movie night will never be the same.
