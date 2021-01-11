Best AV Receivers for Home Theater and Music iMore 2021

If you are ready to take your next movie night or album play-through to the next level, then you need one of the best AV receivers for home theater and music. The latest receivers offer support for all of the newest technologies like Dolby Atmos surround sound when combined with the best Apple TV, as well as AirPlay 2 wireless streaming, so they offer quite a lot of boom for the buck. Here's our guide to the best AV receivers for home theater and music on the market today.

Create the home theater of your dreams

Whether you are upgrading your existing media set up or looking to go beyond your boring TV speakers, the best AV receivers for home theater and music are sure to create the movie night of your dreams. The best receivers deliver multiple channels of room-filling audio with the latest surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos. With networking capabilities, everyone in the home can immerse themselves in their favorite albums on-demand through app and voice controls.

We love the YAMAHA RX-V4A 5.2-Channel AV Receiver for its incredible combination of price, power, and features. With 8K passthrough, this receiver will be ready for the next wave of high definition content, and with convenient wireless streaming through formats like AirPlay 2, your tunes are never more than just a tap away.

Looking for a simple plug and play home theater experience for your household? Then check out the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE Soundbar System. This home theater in a box delivers the boom with 1,000 watts of power across four surround sound speakers and not one — but two subwoofers. Whichever option you choose, your next movie night will never be the same.