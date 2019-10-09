Best Baby Bottles iMore 2019
We know that the responsibility of parenthood is tremendous, and what task more important than feeding your baby? We understand that finding the perfect bottle is essential for parents and babies alike, which is why we put in the research and found the best of the best when it comes to baby bottles and all the reasons why you and your baby will love them!
- Best Overall: Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle
- Best Value: Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Fiesta Baby Bottles
- Best Glass: Lifefactory BPA-Free Glass Baby Bottle
- Best On-the-go: PopYum Formula/Mixing/Dispenser Baby Bottles
- Best Newborn: Comotomo Natural Feel Baby Bottle
Best Overall: Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle
These baby bottles are the most natural way to bottle feed. They feature a natural, soft, breast-shaped, silicone nipple that makes it exceptionally easy for your baby to latch on and makes the combination of bottle and breastfeeding seamless. They have advanced anti-colic valves designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy. They also have few parts and a wide neck opening that makes them easy to clean, assemble, and shake, and they don't leak! This particular pack includes two natural 9oz teal baby bottles with slow flow nipples and bottle caps and two orthodontic pacifiers, perfect for infants 0-6 months. The way that these bottles beautifully mimic the breast for babies and make pouring, cleaning, and feeding easy on parents make these our all-around favorites.
These bottles come with slow flow nipples that are good for infants 0-6 months, but some parents complain that the slow flow nipples are still too fast for their babies.
Pros:
- Natural, breast-shaped silicone nipple
- Anti-colic valves
- Wide neck (easy mixing, pouring, & cleaning)
- Two orthodontic pacifiers included
- Great value
Cons:
- Slow flow nipple too fast for some babies
Best Overall
Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle
All around fave
These bottles feature natural, breast-shaped silicone nipples and anti-colic valves that make the transition from breast to bottle super easy.
Best Value: Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Fiesta Baby Bottles
Both babies and parents alike love these award-winning, brightly colored fiesta baby bottles. They feature a breast-like nipple and an anti-colic valve that reduces excessive airflow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air. They're also BPA free and easy to hold. The compact shape of these bottles allows the baby to feed in a natural position and to be closer to Mom or Dad. This easy hold bottle can be held in 3 ways: cradled comfortably in hand, gripped in the same way as a traditional wide neck bottle, or held from the base. These options make feeding comfortable for everyone, and the fact that you get six of these brightly colored bottles in this fiesta pack win them the coveted title of 'Best Value.'
Tommee Tippee bottles offer three different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is different, but as a general guide, they suggest slow flow (0+ months), medium flow (3+ months), and fast flow (6+ months). On the downside, some parents have reported their bottle nipples collapsing, and the slow flow can be a little too fast for some newborns.
Pros:
- Natural, breast-like nipple
- Anti-colic valve
- Fun colors
- Great value (6-count)
- Wide mouth (makes for easy cleaning/pouring)
Cons:
- Not totally dishwasher safe (numbers can wear off & bottles might turn frosty)
- Some nipples collapse
- Fast flow for newborns
Best Value
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Fiesta Baby Bottles
Fiesta fun!
These brightly colored fiesta bottles feature a natural, breast-like nipple, an anti-colic valve, and a wide mouth for easy cleaning and pouring.
Best Glass: Lifefactory BPA-Free Glass Baby Bottle
These baby bottles are made of the highest quality, thermal shock resistant borosilicate glass. This allows the bottles to transition safely from the freezer to boiling water, making the switch super easy and convenient for Mom and Dad. Their silicone sleeves provide a good gripping surface for hands and help protect against the occasional drop. They're dishwasher safe, compatible with most major breast pumps, and BPA, BPS, and phthalate-free.
This particular 4oz bottle comes with a stage one nipple, suitable for babies 0-3 months. Lifefactory also offers a 9oz bottle that comes with a stage two nipple, ideal for babies 3-6 months, so be sure to note your baby's age when purchasing. Some parents complain of these bottles being a bit heavy and that they have a narrow mouth, which makes it difficult when mixing powdered formula.
Pros:
- Made of thermal shock resistant borosilicate glass
- Silicone sleeves for easy grip
- Wide assortment of colors
Cons:
- Pricey
- Heavy
- Narrow mouth
Best Glass
Lifefactory BPA-Free Glass Baby Bottle
Easy freeze to boil
These quality, thermal, shock-resistant borosilicate glass bottles are great for switching from freezing to boiling quickly and come with a silicone grip.
Best On-the-go: PopYum Formula/Mixing/Dispenser Baby Bottles
This set includes three 9oz baby bottles with two medium flow anti-colic nipples and a funnel, which makes loading formula a breeze and stops formula from falling into the water chamber and contaminating the water. The cool thing about these is that they store formula and water separately in the bottle until you're ready to mix. When the baby is hungry, you simply press the button (or 'Pop'), shake a few times, and ('Yum'), the baby is happily feeding off their freshly mixed formula. Did we mention you can do all of this with one hand?! These are also compatible with breastmilk. Breastmilk (and/or water) is completely isolated at the bottom of the bottle. It never touches the leak points of the tip of the nipple and anti-colic vent until you press the PopYum button, which releases the agitator and allows the stored liquid to flow into the nipple. There are only five parts in these bottles, and they're BPA, BPS, and phthalate-free.
Take note that the hourglass shape of the silicon nipple/formula collection area means that this piece takes a long time to dry completely. As you know, getting even a drop of liquid in your dry formula will cause it to clump and not be able to be stored safely. So, make sure all of your parts are thoroughly dry before using them. Some parents also complain of the individual pieces being on the larger, bulkier side.
Pros:
- Separate chambers for formula/water storage for easy & immediate mixing
- Travel-friendly
- Wide, breast-like nipple
- Anti-colic vents
Cons:
- Take a long time to dry
- Bulky/large pieces
Best On-the-go
PopYum Formula/Mixing/Dispenser Baby Bottles
Travel friendly
Easy, on-the-go, mixing bottles for safe, separate, formula/water storage, and fast mixing capabilities. Also, BPA, BPS, phthalate-free.
Best Newborn: Comotomo Natural Feel Baby Bottle
The Comotomo baby bottle was explicitly designed to mimic breastfeeding and reduce bottle rejection. This 5oz bottle comes with a slow flow nipple perfect for newborns up to three months old, and its dual anti-colic vents prevent unwanted air intake to reduce colic. The ultra-wide neck design allows for easy cleaning by hand without the use of a brush, and it's safe to use in the microwave, in boiling water, in the dishwasher, and with sterilizers. This bottle is made of 100% safe, hygienic, medical-grade silicone and its BPA, PVC, and phthalate-free.
This particular bottle and nipple are specifically designed for newborns up to three months old. Medium flow, fast flow, and variable flow nipples are available for additional purchase, so be sure to consider your child's age before buying. Some parents have complained of not being able to read the numbers on the side. They also are concerned about being able to see how much milk is left in the bottle when feeding because of the matte finish. They can also be top-heavy, so make sure the lid is screwed on tightly and correctly before using so you don't lose precious breastmilk or formula.
Pros:
- Natural shape (mimics breast)
- Slow flow nipple
- Dual anti-colic vents
- BPA, PVC, phthalate-free
Cons:
- Pricey
- Matte finish (difficult to see milk left inside/oz numbers)
- Easily tips over
Best Newborn
Comotomo Natural Feel Baby Bottle
Slow flow
Five oz bottle with a slow flow nipple and anti-colic vents designed to mimic breastfeeding and perfect for newborns up to three months of age.
Bottom line
Feeding baby is so important, and we understand the importance of finding the best for your little one when it comes to switching from breast to bottle. We've taken bottle mouths, bottle parts, bottle materials, bottle nipples, and anti-colic features when compiling this list, which is why we're confident that these are the best bottles on the market. Whether you're strictly bottle feeding or combining both bottle and breast, you can't go wrong with any of these excellent baby bottle options.
Our favorite overall is the Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle with it's natural, easy latch, breast-like nipple, and its anti-colic valves, it's an all-around favorite of babies and parents alike. We love that it has a nice wide neck making pouring, cleaning, and mixing exceptionally easy, and the fact that you get two 9oz bottles and two orthodontic pacifiers make this a no brainer when it comes to great value. Plus, they're BPA free! It doesn't get better than that.
