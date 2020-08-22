Best Backup Cameras iMore 2020

If your car or truck didn't come with all the bells and whistles or you opted out of the expensive add-ons during purchase, now is your time to shine. You can quickly and inexpensively add a backup camera to your vehicle, giving you a wide-angle view of everything behind you. Looking for best your money can buy? Take a peek at our list of the best backup cameras this year.

The best of the best backup cameras

Backup cameras come standard in new cars and have proven themselves worth the expense. If your vehicle didn't come with a dashboard display, we recommend picking up the AUTO-VOX CS-2. It's a wireless backup camera kit that includes a stellar camera and a 4.3-inch mountable display. If your vehicle has an inbuilt GPS or touchscreen receiver on the dash, you'll save tons of money and still get a great backup camera when you go with the eRapta ERT01. It has a wide-angle 149-degree FOV and LED backup lights that improve your night vision and visibility.

If you dream of front-facing and backup cameras, you've met your match with VanTop. You'll get a camera for the front of your vehicle and a backup camera, plus a 10-inch touchscreen mirror to control it all.