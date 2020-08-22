Best Backup Cameras iMore 2020
If your car or truck didn't come with all the bells and whistles or you opted out of the expensive add-ons during purchase, now is your time to shine. You can quickly and inexpensively add a backup camera to your vehicle, giving you a wide-angle view of everything behind you. Looking for best your money can buy? Take a peek at our list of the best backup cameras this year.
- A complete kit: AUTO-VOX CS-2
- For RVs and trailers: Furrion Vision S
- Most affordable: eRapta ERT01
- Two cameras + touchscreen mirror: VanTop H610
- Fits over your license plate: Atokit Night Vision Camera
- Mountable: Natika WD-011
A complete kit: AUTO-VOX CS-2Staff Pick
If your ride didn't come with a factory touchscreen, this is the backup camera kit to get. The AUTO-VOX CS-2 includes a 4.3-inch monitor and a rearview camera. The wireless monitor mounts to your dash or windshield with a suction cup, and the outputted images are crisp, vivid, and give you a 110-degree field of view (FOV). The camera has an IP68 waterproof rating, so it'll stand up to rain, snow, and extreme temperatures. Images transfer effortlessly from the camera to the monitor wirelessly, and with no wires to worry about, this guy is simple as can be to install.
For RVs and trailers: Furrion Vision S
Maneuvering a big truck or RV is a tedious, nervewracking business. Furrion Vision S can help. This backup camera system comes with a 4.3-inch anti-glare monitor that mounts to your windshield or dashboard. The camera has an IP65 rating, a built-in microphone, and gives you a 120-degree FOV glimpse at your surroundings. This wireless setup effectively picks up motion and noise behind your rig and alerts you to movement or voices while you're in reverse. Mount the camera on the side of your RV, the back of your truck, or anywhere else you like and backup big rigs with confidence.
Most affordable: eRapta ERT01
If you already have an aftermarket or factory-installed touchscreen, the eRapta ERT01 is a budget-friendly way to add a backup camera to your car or truck. With a wide 149-degree field of view, this model almost gives you eyes in the back of your head. The eRapta adheres to the rear of your automobile, and it comes with all the hardware necessary to complete the installation process. The waterproof rating is IP69, and the eRapta has built-in LED lights around the camera to give you a better glimpse of your surroundings day or night.
Two cameras + touchscreen mirror: VanTop H610
This system from VanTop includes a 10-inch 2.5k mirror dash cam with a full touchscreen and a backup camera. You'll get enhanced night vision, thanks to Sony's Starvis sensor in the camera. It captures the sharpest videos possible, even in low light. Parking assist lines are included with the backup camera, and both cams are capable of loop recording. This kit is perfect for taking collision footage or monitoring parking spots. The 10-inch touchscreen is responsive and makes this setup so easy to use.
Fits over your license plate: Atokit Night Vision Camera
Nothing is more straightforward than installing this heavy-duty license plate frame backup camera from Atokit. You just take off the screws on your license plate and screw this camera over your plate. It's that easy. And with IP67 waterproofing, you're good on rainy or snowy days. This camera gives a wide 170-degree viewing angle and has eight white LEDs to improve night vision. Use the included cables to attach this camera to your GPS or onboard dash touchscreen.
Mountable: Natika WD-011
The NATIKA WD-011 has an IP69k waterproof rating and is a tiny all-metal camera about the size of a quarter. Mount this on the back of your vehicle to use as a backup camera or put it on the side of your big rig to keep an eye on your load. With an HD image sensor, video is bright and accurate during daylight or nighttime hours. The NATIKA is made to be wired to your existing touchscreen receiver. This heavy-duty model is heavy-duty, has excellent image quality, and it does well in any weather.
The best of the best backup cameras
Backup cameras come standard in new cars and have proven themselves worth the expense. If your vehicle didn't come with a dashboard display, we recommend picking up the AUTO-VOX CS-2. It's a wireless backup camera kit that includes a stellar camera and a 4.3-inch mountable display. If your vehicle has an inbuilt GPS or touchscreen receiver on the dash, you'll save tons of money and still get a great backup camera when you go with the eRapta ERT01. It has a wide-angle 149-degree FOV and LED backup lights that improve your night vision and visibility.
If you dream of front-facing and backup cameras, you've met your match with VanTop. You'll get a camera for the front of your vehicle and a backup camera, plus a 10-inch touchscreen mirror to control it all.
