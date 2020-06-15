Best Backyard Mosquito Deterrents iMore 2020
Swarms of mosquitoes can put an unexpected end to enjoying your yard. Instead of slathering yourself with skin-irritating bug lotions every few hours, use technology to your benefit. Today's mosquito deterrents are safer, less expensive, and easier to use than ever. Here are a few we swear by.
- Perfect on the patio: Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent
- A natural alternative: Murphy's Mosquito Sticks
- An updated bug zapper: GLOUE Bug Zapper Light Bulb
- Eradicate mosquitoes for months: Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Combo Kit
- Treat your soil: Summit Responsible Solutions Mosquito Bits
- Protect your whole yard: Spartan Mosquito Eradicator Starter Pack 4-pack
- No sticky mess: OFF! Deep Woods Dry Insect & Mosquito Repellent VIII
- A light and a repellent: Thermacell Bristol Patio Shield Lantern
- Safe for pets: Bocianelli Ultrasonic Pest Repeller
- Light a candle: Repel Insect Repellent Citronella Candle
- Safe for plants and pets: Wondercide Yard Flea, Tick, and Mosquito Spray
The Thermacell Patio Shield gives you 12 hours of DEET-free mosquito coverage. The cordless upright unit guards your backyard against pesky bugs without chemical sprays, scents, or smoke. Thermacell offers a 15-foot radius of coverage in a stylish cylinder that fits right in on your patio table, deck, or pool. How does it work? Thermacell uses heat-activated repellent mats to deter mosquitoes and other bugs. You'll need to replace the mats and the included butane cartridge over time, but it's well worth the cost if you hope to enjoy your backyard this season.
Murphy's Mosquito Sticks are plant-based, DEET-free incense sticks that can be pushed into the ground, attached to the deck, placed in a cup of sand, or used in a traditional incense burner. Plant-based ingredients include rosemary, peppermint, citronella, lemongrass, cedarwood, and bamboo. The combination is effective at driving away mosquitoes in any area outside. Each stick burns for up to 2.5 hours, giving you long-lasting protection that's chemical-free.
The GLOUE Bug Zapper Light Bulb is an update on the old school bug zapper. You'll get a UV LED blue-violet light that emits a wavelength to attract insects like mosquitoes, moths, and even flies. On the exterior of the bulb are high voltage electric metal grids that zap bugs to rid them from your yard once and for all. This lightbulb screws into any light socket and offers three modes of protection: slight light, bug zapper only, or light and bug zapper. If you're still rocking a bug zapper from the early 2000s, this upgrade will amaze you.
Repeatedly treating your yard for mosquitoes is costly and time-consuming. Upgrade your tools with a Cutter Backyard Bug Control Combo Kit. The Cutter kit comes with a spray concentrate and a bug fogger. The concentrate is used once and guards your property against mosquitoes and other insects for up to 12 weeks. The fogger spray kills bugs on contact, eliminating them from patios, poolsides, picnic areas, and other spaces. Double up your defense with Cutter, and you'll spend less time worrying about insects and more time enjoying your summer.
Summit Responsible Solutions Mosquito Bits are environmentally sound pellets you sprinkle on the ground surrounding your property. The Mosquito Bits annihilate larval populations from soil and water to prevent future mosquitoes from overtaking your backyard. These pellets also control fungus gnats and other bugs and are perfect additions to potting soil, lawns, and areas with standing water.
Spartan Mosquito Eradicators do the heavy lifting for you. You fill the tubes with water, shake them up, and hang the units around your living space. Once deployed, your backyard is covered for up to 90 days. This starter kit comes with four tubes of treatment that eradicate mosquitoes in about 15 days and keep working for months. Hang the tubes on clotheslines, eaves, patio railings, from trees or fences. This kit comes with enough mosquito fighting power to control the bug population on one acre of land.
When you want a more hands-on approach, we love OFF! Deep Woods Insect & Mosquito Repellent VII. With DryTouch Technology, this spray repels mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, biting flies, and chiggers without the sticky mess that most sprays and lotions leave behind. Spray your clothes, body, patio, tent, and yard, and say goodbye to mosquitoes once and for all. The powder-dry formula contains 25-percent DEET and is never greasy, oily, or messy.
The Thermacell Bristol is a lantern and scent-free mosquito repellent in one. It gives off a 15-foot zone of protection, making it an excellent choice for patios, decks, bonfires, and pools. Three AAA batteries power this lantern, and it works from the moment you hit the "on" switch. This kit comes with the lantern, one fuel cartridge that lasts up to 12 hours, three insect repellent mats, and a satisfaction guarantee.
Bocianelli's Ultrasonic Pest Repellers are electronic plug-in devices that use ultrasonic and electromagnetic chips to disorientate pests and drive them away. They're safe for humans and pets, and completely non-toxic and chemical-free. Offering up to 1,600 feet coverage, these pest repellers work on mosquitoes, spiders, mice, flies, roaches, and rats. You'll need an outlet to put these to work, which means they'll work best in a covered patio or on the deck.
Citronella has been used for centuries for a wide variety of purposes. Citronella oil is especially effective at keeping mosquitoes at bay. Repel's citronella candle has three wicks, burns up to 40 hours, and has a handle that helps you move it easily from place to place. Add some mood lighting and keep bugs away with this large, patio-friendly candle.
When you want something natural to treat the whole yard, we recommend Wondercide. It kills fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes but remains safe for pets, plants, and kids. You attach this bottle to a garden hose, spray your property, and you're good to go. There are no harsh chemicals in the mixture, and it's cruelty-free. This bottle is big enough to treat up to 5,000 square feet.
Mosquito-proof your backyard
The constant buzzing of mosquitoes is a backyard fun killer. You can shield your yard and body against bites by putting a mosquito repellent to use. Top on our list of favorites is the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent. It's DEET-free, cord-free, and drives mosquitoes away like magic.
When you need a foolproof plan, we suggest the Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Combo Kit. Use the concentrated spray to treat your lawn for up to 12 weeks and break out the bug fogger for single-use treatments on the patio or poolside.
If you're the "set it and forget it" type, reach for Spartain Mosquito Eradicator. You'll get four tubes of treatment that cover one acre of land.
