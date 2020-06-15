Best Backyard Mosquito Deterrents iMore 2020

Swarms of mosquitoes can put an unexpected end to enjoying your yard. Instead of slathering yourself with skin-irritating bug lotions every few hours, use technology to your benefit. Today's mosquito deterrents are safer, less expensive, and easier to use than ever. Here are a few we swear by.

Mosquito-proof your backyard

The constant buzzing of mosquitoes is a backyard fun killer. You can shield your yard and body against bites by putting a mosquito repellent to use. Top on our list of favorites is the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent. It's DEET-free, cord-free, and drives mosquitoes away like magic.

When you need a foolproof plan, we suggest the Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Combo Kit. Use the concentrated spray to treat your lawn for up to 12 weeks and break out the bug fogger for single-use treatments on the patio or poolside.

If you're the "set it and forget it" type, reach for Spartain Mosquito Eradicator. You'll get four tubes of treatment that cover one acre of land.