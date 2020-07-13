Best Bands for Fitbit Ace 2 iMore 2020
The Fitbit Ace 2 is a great option for a kid's activity and sleep tracker. Its five-day battery life, ability to set challenges, and get virtual celebrations, and its waterproof construction has made it a popular choice in the children's wearables marketplace. Adding to the watch's desirability is the option to swap out the wristband with another choice. So, you can get your child a spare, or offer them different color choices. We're taking a look at the best bands available for the Fitbit Ace 2.
Night sky and neon yellow: Fitbit Ace 2 Classic BandStaff Pick
Our overall best pick comes straight from Fitbit. This official replacement band is comfortable and swimproof. It has kid-friendly chunky dimensions and offers the device some protection too. We love this eye-catching blue and yellow combo.
Teal and lime twin pack: Geageaus Bands for Fitbit Ace 2
If you're looking for a pair of bands, this teal and lime option could suit. The bands are made from lightweight, high-quality soft silicone and get two retainer straps for security. These are designed to fit wrists between 4.9 inches to 6.4-inches.
Go!: Fitbit Ace 2 Print Band
Is your little one always on the move? Then this "Go!" band could be the perfect choice for them. Another official option direct from Fitbit, this monochrome wristband is accented nicely with two flashes of red on the retainer band and buckle.
Paisley: Maledan Patterned Bands for Fitbit Ace 2
Anyone who prefers patterned to plain might like this fun paisley design. Made of high-quality elastomer, this boasts reinforced stainless steel spring pins. It's available in small that fits wrist up to 7.1-inches, and large for bigger wrists.
Grape: Fitbit Ace 2 Classic Band
Another official option that's available to purchase from Fitbit, this is an attractive purple, or as Fitbit phrases it, "Grape" hue. Like all of Fitbit's "Classic Bands," this is suitable for children with wrists measuring between 4.6-inches and 6.6-inches.
Metallic four pack: Vancle Four Pack of Fitbit Ace 2 Bands
We adore this option for older children. Offering really fantastic value for money, this four-pack will give your tween the choice of metallic black, classic gold, classy silver, or lovely rose gold wristbands, ideal for matching any outfit.
Jazz: Fitbit Ace 2 Print Band
This graphical design is an unusual option for a band aimed at children, but we like its striking simplicity and fresh colors. It's another official option, so it is made from good quality, durable, but soft silicone materials.
Paw print: Maledan Patterned Bands for Fitbit Ace 2
If your little one is an animal lover, then this paw print decorated design will suit their taste. It's available for younger kids in small, that fits wrists that measure between 5.5-inches and 7.1-inches, and large for wrists up to 8.7-inches.
Watermelon and teal: Fitbit Ace 2 Classic Band
Forming part of Fitbit's "Classic Band" range, this watermelon and teal band teams up two colors that contrast beautifully. The chunkier design is ideal for younger Ace 2 wearers, and the boxy design means the watch is protected too.
Classic black: Spobit Fitbit Ace 2 Band
We thought we'd include a classic black option that would work if your child's school is strict about uniforms. This is made of flexible silicone material and gets a safe plastic buckle. This promises to be a no-fade solution to keep it looking new.
Lavender, white, and pink sand: Wepro Three Pack of Fitbit Ace 2 Bands
A strong option for older children, this is a great value pack of three bands in lovely pastel shades. The lightweight bands are made from elastomer silicone, get stainless steel buckles, and come in two sizes — small and large — to suit all users.
Stainless steel mesh: Meliya Metal Loop Band for Fitbit Ace 2
Our final option is something a little different. This is made of premium woven stainless steel metal with a magnetic closure, offering an alternative to plastic. We like this silver-colored option, but it's also available in other metallic finishes.
Aced it
All of these bands will work brilliantly as a spare or replacement band for your kid's Fitbit Ace 2. The Night sky and neon yellow Fitbit Ace 2 Classic Band gets the top slot thanks to its quality construction and the classic color combo that would work for anyone.
If you're looking for something a bit more playful to decorate your little one's wrist, the Maledan Patterned Bands for Fitbit Ace 2 come recommended. We've highlighted the paisley and paw print designs, but there are other great patterns available too.
Anyone who likes getting value for money and is buying for an older child, the Vancle Four Pack of Silicone Bands Compatible with the Fitbit Ace 2 represents an affordable option. This metallic set would be the ideal choice for a fashion-conscious tween.
