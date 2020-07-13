Best Bands for Fitbit Ace 2 iMore 2020

The Fitbit Ace 2 is a great option for a kid's activity and sleep tracker. Its five-day battery life, ability to set challenges, and get virtual celebrations, and its waterproof construction has made it a popular choice in the children's wearables marketplace. Adding to the watch's desirability is the option to swap out the wristband with another choice. So, you can get your child a spare, or offer them different color choices. We're taking a look at the best bands available for the Fitbit Ace 2.

Aced it

All of these bands will work brilliantly as a spare or replacement band for your kid's Fitbit Ace 2. The Night sky and neon yellow Fitbit Ace 2 Classic Band gets the top slot thanks to its quality construction and the classic color combo that would work for anyone.

If you're looking for something a bit more playful to decorate your little one's wrist, the Maledan Patterned Bands for Fitbit Ace 2 come recommended. We've highlighted the paisley and paw print designs, but there are other great patterns available too.

Anyone who likes getting value for money and is buying for an older child, the Vancle Four Pack of Silicone Bands Compatible with the Fitbit Ace 2 represents an affordable option. This metallic set would be the ideal choice for a fashion-conscious tween.