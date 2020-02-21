Best Bands for Garmin Vivoactive iMore 2020

Looking for the perfect band for your Garmin Vivoactive? Whether you're at the office all day, using it to work out, or just love the idea of having a wearable on your wrist, there's a band out there for your lifestyle. Here are the best possible bands that are available for your Garmin Vivoactive.

Silicone 2 the bone: MoKo Soft Silicone Fitness Replacement Band

Staff Favorite

Keep it simple, keep it sharp, and keep it silicone with some help from MoKo. This particular band is highly-rated, super affordable, and comes in a ton of fun colors, so it's super tempting to pick up more than one. The MoKo Soft Silicone Fitness Replacement Band is easy to install and can easily be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes.

$7 at Amazon

Glitter meets Garmin: KuToo Leather Glitter Strap Replacement

Looking to make a fashion statement? Then check out the KuToo Leather Glitter Strap Replacement. This glitzy band is made from soft yet durable leather, while the super sparkly shimmery outside is bound to make a statement. The KuToo Leather Glitter Strap Replacement can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes and comes in black, dark grey, silver, and gold glitter finishes.

$13 at Amazon

Simple, functional, and silicone: QGHXO Soft Silicone Band

If you're looking for a comfortable, reliable, durable strap that's highly-rated and easy to install, then we recommend taking a peek at the QGHXO Soft Silicone Band. This flexible, lightweight band is ideal for working out, but is also incredibly stylish and pairs well with a variety of outfits and occasions. It also comes in a variety of colors.

$19 at Amazon

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-nylon!: C2D JOY Nylon Replacement Band

Having a band you can rely on is important, which is why we're such big fans of the C2D JOY Nylon Replacement Band. This particular Garmin replacement is sweat-absorbent and anti-slip, making it ideal for working out. The band itself can be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes and is easy to install via small pins. You can pick up the C2D JOY Nylon Replacement Band in two different colors: black and brown.

$20 at Amazon

Classic watch band meets modern metal: Shangpule Stainless Steel Watch Band

While a metal band might not be the best for working out in, the KU XIU Stainless Steel Metal Wristband Bracelet is certainly a classic-looking, highly rated accessory that won't disappoint. This band is made from durable stainless steel that's ideal for people with sensitive skin.

$19 at Amazon

Put a pattern in your life (and on your wrist): Baaletc Floral Silicone Replacement Band

Sometimes it's all about the material, but other times it's all about the eye-catching floral pattern like that on the Baaletc Floral Silicone Replacement Band. This band isn't only beautiful, but it's also made from a comfortable easy-to-wash silicone that's ideal for day-to-day use at the office, home, and gym. Oh, and did we mention that it's under $10?

$7 at Amazon

Summing It Up

Finding the perfect band can be tough, but when there are so many awesome options out there, it can make things a bit easier. We love the MoKo Soft Silicone Band for its colorful options and versatility. Plus, it comes at a great price!

You may prefer something a little more glitzy, like the KuToo Glitter Strap, or a classic metal number like the Shangpule band. Better yet, stock up on three or four of these bands and you'll be ready for anything! Good luck and happy shopping.

