Best Bicycle Trainers for Indoor Training iMore 2020

If you're a competitive cyclist or just love cycling in general, you should think about purchasing a bicycle trainer so you can stay in tip-top shape cycling indoors. A bicycle trainer is a mount you put your road or mountain bike on so you can ride in place inside the comfort of your own home. It features resistance so you can simulate sprinting, jogging, and climbing hills. Whether the weather has you training indoors, or you just want to take your workout to your living room, we've got you covered with our list of the best bicycle trainers.

Ride it home

We love cycling and understand that having a quality bicycle trainer at home can keep you on your training schedule all year long, rain or shine, or whether you're stuck working at home or not. Whether you've got a road bike, mountain bike, or are on a budget, we've found the perfect bicycle trainer for you on this list.

We love the Alpcour Fluid Bike Trainer because it can convert any mountain or road bike into a stable, smooth-riding, indoor stationary bike for all season training. If you're on a tight budget, consider the BalanceFrom Bike Trainer. Maybe you're looking for a trainer to get you started on your app based training journey? The Kinetic by Kurt Rock and Roll Smart 2 Trainer is where it's at. Keep up the hard work indoors with any of the amazing devices on this list of the best bicycle trainers for indoor training.