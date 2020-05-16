Best Bicycle Trainers for Indoor Training iMore 2020
If you're a competitive cyclist or just love cycling in general, you should think about purchasing a bicycle trainer so you can stay in tip-top shape cycling indoors. A bicycle trainer is a mount you put your road or mountain bike on so you can ride in place inside the comfort of your own home. It features resistance so you can simulate sprinting, jogging, and climbing hills. Whether the weather has you training indoors, or you just want to take your workout to your living room, we've got you covered with our list of the best bicycle trainers.
- Smooth as butter: Alpcour Fluid Bike Trainer
- Great value: Sportneer Bike Trainer Stand
- Budget pick: BalanceFrom Bike Trainer
- Make it dynamic: DYNAMIC SE Indoor Bike Trainer
- Ride the line: Health Line Bike Trainer
- Use it with your app: CycleOps Mag+ Indoor Bike Trainer
- Bike in place: Topeakmart Premium Steel Bike Trainer
- Best for mountain bikes: Comeon Bicycle Trainer
- App based training: Kinetic by Kurt Rock and Roll Smart 2 Trainer
- Self cooling: CycleOps Fluid 2 Trainer
- Smarty pants: Garmin Tacx Flow Smart Trainer
Smooth as butter: Alpcour Fluid Bike TrainerStaff Pick
This premium, fluid bike stand converts any mountain or road bike into a stable, smooth-riding, indoor stationary bike for all season training. Its high-quality flywheel mechanism creates drag against the back tire to replicate a real cycling experience. The built-in noise reduction eliminates whir, while reduced friction extends the life of your bike. This stand is composed of durable, stainless steel and includes a front wheel riser block and anti-slip rubber pads to keep you in place. It also includes a dual tension knob and a lock ring for superior security. This frame is foldable, portable, and easily storable.
Great value: Sportneer Bike Trainer Stand
This bike trainer was built with a wide base and low stance for unshakable balance. It features five adjustable anti-slip rubber feet to even out flooring so you can get a smooth ride on every surface. You'll spin in silence with its smooth, seamless design and noise reduction resistance, so you don't need to amp up the volume when you build up the burn. It offers six resistance settings to simulate all cycling conditions and an easy bike release when you're ready to head outside.
Budget pick: BalanceFrom Bike Trainer
This bike trainer works on any surface. It simulates outdoor cycling and features rubber feet that will prevent floor scratches. It's built with a wide base and a low stance for unshakable balance and can support up to 330 pounds. The quick release clamp holds your rear wheel tightly and makes it easy to release your bike and take it outside. It features eight levels of magnetic resistance and the handlebar mounted resistance controller easily lets you adjust it. It will fit any road or mountain bike but take note that using this device with mountain bike tires will be noisy; road bike tires will be quiet.
Make it dynamic: DYNAMIC SE Indoor Bike Trainer
This indoor bike trainer features six resistance settings controlled by a bar mounted remote to simulate real cycling conditions to meet your specific indoor training needs. Its heavy duty stand frame and wide stable base provides solid performance during hard efforts, and its adjustable rubber feet on the bottom of the unit prevent it from slipping or scuffing your floor. It features an extra wide base and low stance for standout balance and can support up to 220 pounds.
Ride the line: Health Line Bike Trainer
This bike stand features eight levels of resistance to simulate a real road feel. Its noise reduction wheel allows you to ride and train in the comfort of your own home or apartment without disturbing the neighbors or your family. It's compatible with most bikes and is easy to assemble and store.
Use it with your app: CycleOps Mag+ Indoor Bike Trainer
This indoor bike trainer features a magnetic resistance unit that provides a quiet, frictionless ride. It's compatible with Zwift and other indoor training apps (sensors sold separately) and comes with a convenient, adjustable handlebar-mounted shifter. It's compatible with most bikes and can support riders up to 300 pounds.
Best for mountain bikes: Comeon Bicycle Trainer
This bike trainer features a stable, wide frame. The adjustable foot pads allow stable travel on most surfaces and it's compatible with virtual training applications. Power tuning technology allows you to keep quiet and consistent riding conditions. It showcases a broad foundation for balance and four adjustable non-slip rubber feet so it can level on uneven floors.
App based training: Kinetic by Kurt Rock and Roll Smart 2 Trainer
Train smarter, not harder with this bike trainer. It combines the world's only free-moving fluid trainer with app-based power training to deliver a realistic cycling experience and a cycling specific core workout. It transmits rider training metrics to apps on smart phones, tablets, laptops, and cycling computers. No additional sensors or add-ons are needed. It's a great way to get started with app-based training and is battery-powered and portable.
Self cooling: CycleOps Fluid 2 Trainer
This trainer is a great way to keep your legs in tip-top condition during the off season. It features a new larger flywheel that delivers twice the inertia for a road-like feel. Its power-based technology offers a wide resistance range, and its infinite resistance curve ensures wattage as you increase speed. The self-cooling mechanisms keep the unit performing better, for longer.
Smarty pants: Garmin Tacx Flow Smart Trainer
This bike trainer will really help you train. It's wheel-on design sets up with two easy clicks and securely locks you in place. It measures speed, power, and cadence so you can always keep an eye on your stats. The virtually silent flywheel lets you ride without disturbing others and it works well with popular third-part training apps such as Zwift and Tacx. You can train with realistically simulated inclines up to a 7% gradient.
Ride it home
We love cycling and understand that having a quality bicycle trainer at home can keep you on your training schedule all year long, rain or shine, or whether you're stuck working at home or not. Whether you've got a road bike, mountain bike, or are on a budget, we've found the perfect bicycle trainer for you on this list.
We love the Alpcour Fluid Bike Trainer because it can convert any mountain or road bike into a stable, smooth-riding, indoor stationary bike for all season training. If you're on a tight budget, consider the BalanceFrom Bike Trainer. Maybe you're looking for a trainer to get you started on your app based training journey? The Kinetic by Kurt Rock and Roll Smart 2 Trainer is where it's at. Keep up the hard work indoors with any of the amazing devices on this list of the best bicycle trainers for indoor training.
