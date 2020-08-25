Best Blank Items to Personalize with Cricut Joy iMore 2020
Cricut Joy is an easy-to-use cutting and crafting machine. Cut vinyl and much more to perfection. Make vinyl decals for any smooth glass, metal, plastic, or wood surface. Use iron-on vinyl or Infusible Ink to decorate fabric and plenty of other things. The Cricut Joy is a smaller machine, perfect for little projects, but there are plenty of larger projects you can do as well. Here are some of the best blanks you can buy for Cricut Joy.
- Cutest little travel mug: Maars Skinny Mini Insulated Tumbler
- Beyond basic bag: DALIX Canvas Tote Bag
- Gifts by the dozen: COZYMATE 12-Pack Canvas Pencil Pouch Cosmetic Bag
- Your logo hat: Gelante Baseball Cap
- For weddings and decor: AUSTOR 14 Pcs Mini Chalkboards
- Clearly beautiful: Farberware Glass Cutting Board
- Baby gift: Bedtime Originals Choo Choo Express Plush Elephant - Humphrey
- Set of four: Teocera Porcelain Coffee Mugs
- Personalized hydration: CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle
- Treat jar: Anchor Hocking Glass Heritage Hill Jar
- Infusible Ink blank: Cricut Coaster Blank
- Infusible Ink apparel: Cricut T-Shirt Blank
Cutest little travel mug: Maars Skinny Mini Insulated TumblerStaff Pick
Cricut Joy is the perfect machine for making decals to festoon even the largest mug or cup, but this little cutie caught my eye. It holds 12 ounces of your favorite beverage, keeping your hot ones hot for three hours, and your cold ones cold for nine hours. It's even dishwasher-safe, though Cricut recommends hand-washing items with vinyl decals.
Beyond basic bag: DALIX Canvas Tote Bag
This simple tote bag practically cries out for some personalization. The Cricut Joy is just the right size to make an iron-on design that fits in the center panel perfectly. This cotton canvas tote bag is 23-by-14-by-7 inches with 12-inch drop handles. Choose from nearly a dozen colorways.
Gifts by the dozen: COZYMATE 12-Pack Canvas Pencil Pouch Cosmetic Bag
If you're personalizing gifts for a group, these multi-purpose canvas pencil/cosmetic bags are just the thing. At eight-by-five inches, these are the perfect size for the iron-on heat transfer vinyl designs you cut with your Cricut Joy. At this price point, the bags are good to keep on hand if you need to make a gift in a hurry.
Your logo hat: Gelante Baseball Cap
This 100% cotton baseball cap comes in dozens of colors. It has an adjustable metal double-ring buckle; the gender-neutral hat is made to fit anyone. Iron-on a design of your own creation for a fully customized look.
For weddings and decor: AUSTOR 14 Pcs Mini Chalkboards
Fourteen adorable chalkboards are just waiting for your Cricut Joy vinyl decal designs. These are perfect for wedding decor or home decor. Keep these blanks on hand, and you can make a thoughtful and personalized housewarming or hostess gift in minutes. Use removable vinyl if you want to change up your message from time to time.
Clearly beautiful: Farberware Glass Cutting Board
This tempered glass cutting board can be more than beautiful. Make a permanent vinyl decal on your Cricut Joy (and be sure to mirror it) to secure it to the underside of the board. Your design will make you smile every time you go to cut something.
Baby gift: Bedtime Originals Choo Choo Express Plush Elephant - Humphrey
Humphrey the Elephant shows up in all of the Cricut crafting groups, and for good reason. His adorable ears are the perfect place to iron on a design to create a personalized keepsake for baby. You could put the baby's name in one ear, and the birth date and weight in the other, for example.
Set of four: Teocera Porcelain Coffee Mugs
Make yourself a custom set of mugs with the design of your choice, your Cricut Joy, and some permanent vinyl. I think these mugs just beg for witty sayings like "A yawn is a silent scream for coffee" or "But first, coffee." It's a blank canvas, so you do you. Choose a four-pack of black or white mugs.
Personalized hydration: CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle
You've got to stay hydrated, why not have a little fun with it? You'll want to take this Tritan plastic bottle with the easy-carry handle and leak-proof magnetic top everywhere; you might as well put your name and a fun design on with your Cricut Joy and permanent vinyl. Choose from a variety of sizes and colorways.
Treat jar: Anchor Hocking Glass Heritage Hill Jar
Fill this jar with anything, and use your Cricut Joy to make an appropriate label for it. If you use writable vinyl, your Cricut Joy will not only cut your label, it will write on it in the font of your choice as well. This airtight glass canister comes in a variety of sizes.
Infusible Ink blank: Cricut Coaster Blank
Infusible Ink is one of Cricut's coolest materials, but you can only use it with certain blanks. Cricut assures excellent, vivid, colorful results with its own Infusible Ink blanks. A popular option is this four-pack of coasters in both square and round shapes.
Infusible Ink apparel: Cricut T-Shirt Blank
If you buy a Cricut, you have to try the Infusible Ink. Cricut's own t-shirt is made to show off Infusible Ink at its best. You can wash it over and over; it won't peel off. The ink is literally infused permanently into the fabric. The t-shirt comes in white or gray, and it comes in men's, women's, and youth sizes.
Where should you start?
Cricut Joy is a fun little crafting machine that lets you cut and draw custom designs for just about anything. Because of its diminutive size, you can only cut items up to about 5.5 inches wide. However, you are almost unlimited in length; the Cricut Joy can cut decals up to 20 feet long! Just keep those dimensions in mind as you plan your projects.
A mug like the Maars Skinny Mini Insulated Tumbler is a great place to start. It has a small, smooth surface area, and it lends itself to just about any design. You can use Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Permanent if you want your decal to last through wash after wash, or you can use Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Removable if you want a more temporary decal.
I'm kind of obsessed with Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets, which come in a huge variety of colors ready to be infused into your item of choice. I love my inked up Infusible Ink t-shirt, and the color has not faded as I've washed it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What alternative materials can you use with Cricut Joy?
While Cricut offers plenty of materials just for the Cricut Joy, including Smart Materials which save you a step, you aren't limited to these. You can use a variety of different materials and cut them to fit the Joy. Here are some of the best options.
What are the official Cricut materials made for the Cricut Joy?
There are hundreds of different materials you can use with the Cricut Joy. But Cricut makes a number of products specifically for use with the Cricut Joy, including "smart" materials that you can use conveniently without a mat.
What accessories do you need to get started with the Cricut Joy?
The Cricut Joy is an amazing little cutting machine you can use to make decals, labels, cards, paper crafts, iron-on apparel, and more. The machine comes with a couple of accessories, but you'll need a few more things to get going on your crafting journey.