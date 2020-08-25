Best Blank Items to Personalize with Cricut Joy iMore 2020

Cricut Joy is an easy-to-use cutting and crafting machine. Cut vinyl and much more to perfection. Make vinyl decals for any smooth glass, metal, plastic, or wood surface. Use iron-on vinyl or Infusible Ink to decorate fabric and plenty of other things. The Cricut Joy is a smaller machine, perfect for little projects, but there are plenty of larger projects you can do as well. Here are some of the best blanks you can buy for Cricut Joy.

Where should you start?

Cricut Joy is a fun little crafting machine that lets you cut and draw custom designs for just about anything. Because of its diminutive size, you can only cut items up to about 5.5 inches wide. However, you are almost unlimited in length; the Cricut Joy can cut decals up to 20 feet long! Just keep those dimensions in mind as you plan your projects.

A mug like the Maars Skinny Mini Insulated Tumbler is a great place to start. It has a small, smooth surface area, and it lends itself to just about any design. You can use Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Permanent if you want your decal to last through wash after wash, or you can use Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Removable if you want a more temporary decal.

I'm kind of obsessed with Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets, which come in a huge variety of colors ready to be infused into your item of choice. I love my inked up Infusible Ink t-shirt, and the color has not faded as I've washed it.