The TaoTronics Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver comes with a detachable 3.5mm cable, supports the latest version of Bluetooth, Bluetooth 5.0, and is a multi-purpose adapter as it can both receive and transmit audio.

In 2019, you want Bluetooth 5.0 in everything you purchase. This TaoTronics does just that and is both a transmitter and receiver so you can send audio through to and from it.

For those who have high-end headphones

If you've spent a substantial amount of money on high-end headphones, this is definitely the route you want to take if you plan on using your headphones on-the-go. You to keep the wire when you're at home or doing more serious work, or you can hide it when on the move.

While it's still far from the sound quality that is provided with the wire, Bluetooth is simply way more convenient when commuting to work, on a plane, or simply walking the streets of a major city.

You may want to check the impedance rating of your headphone, as higher end audio gear (typically open back headphones) that require additional amplification over the wire is not recommended.

Is it a good time to buy this product?

Yes. Bluetooth adapters have been around for quite awhile. After Apple and other smartphone manufacturers removed the headphone jack several years ago, the market has saturated with really good adapters that support the latest Bluetooth audio codecs and the latest Bluetooth version.

Reasons to buy Bluetooth 5.0

Supports SBC, aptX, and aptX-HD for high quality audio

Detachable 3.5mm cable

Can transmit and receive audio Reasons not to buy microUSB for charging

Missing AAC, aptX-LL and LDAC Bluetooth codecs

Bluetooth codecs

Bluetooth and Bluetooth audio, specifically, is fairly confusing even though it looks like it should just work. When it comes to Bluetooth audio adapters, one of the most important things to look for is which codecs your device supports and which are supported by the adapter. In order for the adapter to use a codec, both your adapter and your device will need to have support for the codec.

First, you'll need to check which Bluetooth audio codecs are available on your device. For iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch users, you're looking at SBC and AAC on the device side, and SBC, AAC, and aptX for Macs.

Supports SBC, aptX, and aptX-HD.

For Android, this is slightly more complex as you'll need to check with the manufacturer unless you're running Android Oreo or higher. With Android Oreo, Google has added support for AAC and LDAC, in addition to SBC, aptX, aptX-HD, and aptX-LL. Fortunately, this TaoTronics Bluetooth 5.0 adapter offers the standard SBC, aptX, and aptX-HD codecs.

However, when it comes to Bluetooth codecs and iOS devices, the lack of AAC isn't a huge problem. Both SBC and AAC are lossy codecs that run anywhere between 256 and 320Kbps, which is perfectly fine for streaming Apple Music, Spotify or most web-based content.

Ultimately, the reason you'd want to use a Bluetooth audio adapter is if you have a pricy set of wired headphones that you want to convert to Bluetooth. Whether you want to use it full time or just for certain scenarios is totally up to you.

FiiO μBTR HiFi Bluetooth Wireless Receiver

FiiO is a more reputable brand when it comes to audio equipment and audio amplifiers and DAC (digital-to-analog converters). The FiiO μBTR offers USB-C for charging and supports all the major Bluetooth audio codecs including SBC, AAC, and aptX.

It also includes a clip that lets you clip the adapter on your shirt or pants for easy stow away while on the go. The biggest downside for the FiiO μBTR is that it's still supporting Bluetooth 4.2 instead of 5.0.