Best Bluetooth Headphones for Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 iMore 2020
The new Fitbit Charge 4 and the older Fitbit Charge 3 are some of the best fitness trackers that offer tons of features for a reasonable price. You likely didn't get a Fitbit Charge if you don't plan on being active. While you can't pair headphones directly to the Fitbit, if you want to listen to music, podcasts, or anything else while you're traveling, exercising, and most importantly, tracking your activity, you'll need a reliable pair of headphones.
- Premium workout headphones: Jaybird X4
- Long battery life: Powerbeats Pro
- Best for Apple lovers: Apple AirPods
- Great value: Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2
- Fantastic companion app: Jabra Elite 75t
- Incredible noise-cancellation: Bose QC 35 II
- ANC all day: Sony WF-1000XM3
Premium workout headphones: Jaybird X4Staff pick
Jaybird's latest earbuds are the best the company has ever made. The sound quality is fantastic, you'll get 8-10 hours of battery, and there's an IPX7 waterproof rating. Theses headphones regularly last me through two weeks of workouts, and the in-line playback/call controls along with the Jaybird app make for an exceptional, intuitive experience.
Long battery life: Powerbeats Pro
At the expense of a much larger charging case, the Powerbeats Pro features up to 9 hours of battery life on the side of the buds, nearly doubling that of AirPods. The Powerbeats Pro uses a hook design that goes around your outer ear, which equates to a super secure fit.
Best for Apple lovers: Apple AirPods
If you plan on using an iPhone with your Fitbit Charge, it's hard to get more useful headphones than Apple's AirPods. With a seamless pairing process — thank Apple's H1 chip — and a case that holds up to 24 hours of charge, there's no reason not to carry the AirPods with you everywhere. Plus, with superb voice-control through Siri and excellent microphones for audio calls, you never have to take the AirPods out of your ears.
Great value: Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2
The Liberty Air 2 aren't necessarily the cheapest true wireless earbuds around but are an incredible value. For its price, the Liberty Air 2 features the best combination of sound quality, battery life, comfort, and portability.
Fantastic companion app: Jabra Elite 75t
The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds feature onboard playback/call/Siri controls, and there are no annoying wires to get in your way while you work out. These are made to stay in your ears, no matter what, and with 7.5 hours of battery life in each earbud, which isn't the longest battery life, but the charging case has an extra 21 hours of battery. Plus, it has a fast charge feature, which gives you an hour of battery after charging for just 15 mins, so its easy to top up when you need it.
Incredible noise-cancellation: Bose QC 35 II
Even though this is an older model, the Bose QC 35 II offer so much good and very little bad. The noise-cancellation features are second to none, and the sound quality is phenomenal. The headphones may be a little bland to some, but you can wear them on your ears all day without feeling uncomfortable.
ANC all day: Sony WF-1000XM3
The Sony WF-1000XM3 are a great alternative to the AirPods Pro. They feature up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge (vs. 4.5 hours on AirPods Pro) with ANC enabled. However, both the earbuds and the charging case are much larger with the WF-1000XM3 compared to AirPods Pro.
While we're making suggestions...
There are lots of different reasons to get certain types of headphones, and the kind you want is ultimately up to you.
If you're mostly using your headphones as a workout companion, I would highly recommend the Jaybird X4. They have a fantastic sound, and the $100 price tag is an incredible value for how geat the JayBird X4's perform in all sorts of conditions.
If you don't like neck cords and don't mind spending a little more money, the Jabra Elite 75t won't disappoint. Plenty of battery power, an IP 55 rating, and a fantastic companion app to customize your sound make them well worth the upgrade.
Lastly, if you're not looking for workout headphones but want fantastic noise-cancellation, the Bose QC 35 II are truly incredible. They also are a great value right now since they are the older model, making them a great buy right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Find the best band for your Fitbit Charge 3 or Charge 4
The weather is heating up and a great time to swap out the band on your Fitbit Charge 3. Perhaps you got yourself a new Fitbit Charge 4 and want to give it a variety of looks. These are the best replacement bands for your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4 to match all of your looks and freshen things up a bit.
When you travel, your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4 needs a suitcase too
Don't leave your Fitbit at home just because you're traveling. Keep it safe and secure when it's not on your wrist with a protective case.
Add style to your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4 with these leather bands
Picking out the perfect band for your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4 can be tough, but with so many incredible leather options out there, it’s worth it to take a peek at our list!