Best Bluetooth Headphones for Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 iMore 2020

The new Fitbit Charge 4 and the older Fitbit Charge 3 are some of the best fitness trackers that offer tons of features for a reasonable price. You likely didn't get a Fitbit Charge if you don't plan on being active. While you can't pair headphones directly to the Fitbit, if you want to listen to music, podcasts, or anything else while you're traveling, exercising, and most importantly, tracking your activity, you'll need a reliable pair of headphones.

While we're making suggestions...

There are lots of different reasons to get certain types of headphones, and the kind you want is ultimately up to you.

If you're mostly using your headphones as a workout companion, I would highly recommend the Jaybird X4. They have a fantastic sound, and the $100 price tag is an incredible value for how geat the JayBird X4's perform in all sorts of conditions.

If you don't like neck cords and don't mind spending a little more money, the Jabra Elite 75t won't disappoint. Plenty of battery power, an IP 55 rating, and a fantastic companion app to customize your sound make them well worth the upgrade.

Lastly, if you're not looking for workout headphones but want fantastic noise-cancellation, the Bose QC 35 II are truly incredible. They also are a great value right now since they are the older model, making them a great buy right now.