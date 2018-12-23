The Fitbit Charge 3 is one of the best fitness trackers that offers tons of features for a reasonable price. You likely didn't get a Charge 3 if you don't plan on being active, and while you can't pair headphones directly to the Fitbit Charge 3, if you want to listen to music, podcasts, or anything else well you're traveling, exercising, and most importantly, tracking your activity, you'll need a solid pair of headphones.
Best for Apple lovers
Apple AirPods
If you plan on using an iPhone with your Fitbit Charge 3, it's hard to get more useful headphones than Apple's AirPods. With a seamless pairing process — thank Apple's W1 chip — and a case that holds up to 24 hours of charge, there's no reason not to carry the AirPods with you everywhere. Plus, with superb voice-control through Siri and excellent microphones for audio calls, you never have to take the AirPods out of your ears.
Premium workout headphones
Jaybird X4
Jaybird's latest earbuds are the best the company's ever made. The sound quality is fantastic, you'll get 8-10 hours of battery, and there's an IPX7 waterproof rating. Theses headphones regularly last me through two weeks of workouts, and the in-line playback/call controls along with the Jaybird app make for an exceptional, intuitive experience.
Affordable wire-free earbuds
TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds
Truly wire-free earbud designs are excellent for working out, and these TaoTronics earbuds are one of the best ways to get that form factor without spending $100+. Along with the wireless build, you'll get solid sound quality with surprisingly decent bass. The earbuds last 3 hours per charge and the charging case provides over 40 additional charges.
A name you trust
Jabra Elite 45e
The Elite 45e from Jabra is an ultra-powerful pair of earbuds that deliver a seriously great experience for not too much money. You'll find the usual assortment of solid audio, a comfortable fit, and up to 8 hours of battery life, but the Elite 45e goes a step further. There are two advanced microphones that provide for crystal-clear phone calls, and with built-in Alexa (if you're into that sort of thing), you can ask questions, control smart home gadgets, and more with just your voice.
Incredible noise-cancellation
Bose QC 35 II
At the end of the day, the Bose QC 35 II's offer so much good and very little bad. The noise-cancellation features are second to none, and the sound quality is phenomenal. The headphones may be a little bland to some, but you can wear them on your ears all day without feeling uncomfortable.
Best wired over-ear headphones
V-MODA Crossfade M-100
The Crossfade M-100 is the only pair of headphones in V-MODA's lineup without wireless capabilities, but in exchange, you get unparalleled sound for the $200 price tag, thanks to the Dual Diaphragm Drivers that separate bass from the mids and highs. They're pretty stylish to boot, and they feature dual headphone jacks so you can mix audio from two sources at once.
If you're mostly using your headphones as a workout companion I would highly recommend the Jaybird X4. Whether you're looking for a pair of headphones to take with you to the gym, keeping you company on your next flight, or a wired connection for true audio fidelity, a great pair of headphones from the list above is a fantastic accessory for any Fitbit Charge 3 owner.
