What's better than a sleeping mask? One that's powered by Bluetooth giving you the ability to also listen to music or your favorite podcasts. Here are some of our favorites that happen to be sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Joseche: Bluetooth Sleeping Eye Mask | Sleep Headphones, Joseche Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Music Travel Sleeping Headset 4.2 Bluetooth Handsfree Sleep Eye Shades Built-in Speakers Microphone Washable

Block light to make your sleep better with this sleep mask that allows you to listen to music without wearing additional headphones. They are best for frequent flyers especially for sleeping on long flights, or sensitive sleepers (insomnia) who dislike glaring lights on any occasion.

$20 (was $25) at Amazon

LIGHTIMETUNNEL: Sleep Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless 3D Eye Mask 2019 Updated, WATOTGAFER Sleeping Headphones for Side Sleepers, Washable Travel Music Play Adjustable Speakers Microphone Handsfree Long Play Time

Featuring a new design for 2019, these sleep headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 stereo sound for stable connectivity and smooth transmission. Use the built-in adjustable high-quality speaker and microphone for hands-free and clear calls.

$21 (was $26) at Amazon

HIGHEVER: Sleep Mask Headphones, Bluetooth Eye Mask, Headband Headphones with Built-in Speakers, Wireless Headphone for Sleeping, Meditation, Insomnia

With a built-in 240mAh rechargeable Li-Ion battery, these can work continuously for more than 10 hours' playing time. Upgraded high performance stereo loudspeakers offer up to 110DB HD stereo sound,

$18 (was $30) at Amazon

TOPOINT: Bluetooth Sleep Eye Mask Wireless Headphones, TOPOINT Upgrade Sleeping Travel Music Eye Cover Bluetooth Headsets with Microphone Handsfree, Long Play Time, Black

These mask headphones feature True HD high fidelity sound using Bluetooth 4.2 technology. They pair with smartphones, computers, and other Bluetooth compatible devices.

$20 (was $25) at Amazon

HOMDER: Sleep Headphones Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Eye Mask - Homder Headphones Travel Sleeping Headband Built-in Speakers Microphone Handsfree Adjustable Washable (Grey)

Available in black or gray, this Bluetooth sleep headphones mask blocks light to make your sleep better. It offers eight hours of playing time between charges.

$19 (was $25) at Amazon

Azzker: Sleep headphones, Azzker Eye Mask for Sleeping with Ultra-Thin HD Stereo Speakers & Travel Bag Perfect for Insomnia, Side Sleeper, Nap, Snoring, Air Travel, Meditation & Relaxation (Gray)

Used for sports, yoga, meditation, and relaxation, these sleep headphones are perfect for kids and adults alike. Azzker sleep phones will not hurt your ears like earbuds or other bulky earphone headbands.

$16 (was $21) at Amazon

SleepPhones: AcousticSheep SleepPhones Wireless | Bluetooth Headphones for Sleep, Travel, and More | The Original and Most Comfortable Headphones for Sleeping | Midnight Black - Fleece Fabric (Size M)

You can enjoy your SleepPhones Wireless up to 15 to 30 feet away from your Bluetooth-enabled device. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours from a three-hour charge with the included USB cord.

$80 (was $100) at Amazon

Bulypazy: Bulypazy Sleep Headphones, Bluetooth Sleep Mask Eye Mask for Sleeping, Built-in Ultra-Thin HD Speakers and Mic Perfect for Insomnia, Nap, Snoring, Air Travel, Meditation & Relaxation (Black-Leather)

Bulypazy Bluetooth sleep headphones pair with any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet devices. With a 45 feet wireless range, built-in rechargeable LiPO battery, and a two-hour charging time, they provide up to 10 hours of playing time between charges. Perfect for nap time on planes, relaxation, meditation, and insomnia.

$18 (was $30) at Amazon

Here's hoping you have better nights of sleep thanks to any of these solutions! Happy shopping.

