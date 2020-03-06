Best Boom Arm for Your Microphone iMore 2020

A boom arm for your microphone will not only help filter out background noise by giving you the ability to be position and angle the stand perfectly in front of you, but it can also help with your studio's ergonimics. You won't have to strain your neck or back to reach your microphone with a boom arm and best of all, they're great space-savers. These are our top picks.

Mic it up

If you're finding that your microphone alone just doesn't cut it, perhaps you need a boom arm. With a boom arm for your microphone, you can effortlessly move your mic around to suit your needs. Whether you need to stand while singing a song or sit while recording a podcast, a boom arm like the Knox Microphone Suspension Boom Scissor Arm allows you to transition from various positions without catching all of that unwanted background noise.

If you're a beginner in the broadcasting and recording business or just looking to set up an additional studio inside of your home, the Neewer NW-700 Condenser Microphone Kit comes with a durable boom arm as well as everything else you need to create a working studio. For use with instruments, the Gator Frameworks Microphone Telescopic Boom Arm may be a good choice for you since it features a telescopic boom arm that can extend up to 27 inches.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.