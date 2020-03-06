Best Boom Arm for Your Microphone iMore 2020
A boom arm for your microphone will not only help filter out background noise by giving you the ability to be position and angle the stand perfectly in front of you, but it can also help with your studio's ergonimics. You won't have to strain your neck or back to reach your microphone with a boom arm and best of all, they're great space-savers. These are our top picks.
- Best overall: Knox Microphone Suspension Boom Scissor Arm
- Most inexpensive: InnoGear Microphone Suspension Stand
- For a home studio: Neewer NW-700 Condenser Microphone Kit
- For podcasts: Blue Yeti Microphone Teal with Knox Boom Arm
- For use with instruments: Gator Frameworks Microphone Telescopic Boom Arm
- Travel boom arm: Pyle Suspension Microphone Boom Stand Pro
- Heavy-duty boom arm: LyxPro DKR-1 Microphone Arm Stand Mount
Best overall: Knox Microphone Suspension Boom Scissor ArmStaff Pick
This microphone suspension boom scissor arm is designed specifically for Blue Yeti and Yeti Pro microphones. It's made from heavy-duty steel that keeps the microphone secure and helps to reduce unwanted sound due to vibration. This boom arm can reach up to 14 inches both vertically and horizontally. It can also support up to 3.2 pounds of weight.
Most inexpensive: InnoGear Microphone Suspension Stand
This adjustable boom arm can be used with most microphones. It comes with thread tape to wrap around the mounting screw to ensure that it also accommodates a Yeti since their mounting screws can be a little larger. This boom arm can support up to 3.3 pounds, and both the height and the angles can be manipulated to suit your needs. When you're not using this boom arm, simply fold it up for easy storage.
For a home studio: Neewer NW-700 Condenser Microphone Kit
This boom arm comes in a bundle with everything you need for a home studio. This bundle includes an NW-700 professional condenser microphone, NW-35 microphone scissor boom arm, table mounting clamp, shock mount, ball-type anti-wind foam cap, mic pop filter, and all of the cords to make it work. This adjustable boom arm is made from iron and can support up to 3.3 pounds.
For podcasts: Blue Yeti Microphone Teal with Knox Boom Arm
Designed to make your vocals pop, this podcast boom arm comes with a Blue Yeti microphone and a pop filter. The boom arm is completely adjustable so you can easily manipulate the microphone to comfortably reach your mouth. This arm is made from heavy-duty metal and high-quality components.
For use with instruments: Gator Frameworks Microphone Telescopic Boom Arm
Not only is the Gator Frameworks Microphone Telescopic Boom Arm great for tabletop recording, but it's also a great choice for amplifying the sound of bass drums and other instruments. This stand is designed with an arm that weighs 10 pounds and can support a microphone that weighs up to 1.5 pounds. This telescopic boom arm is made from sturdy steel and is painted with a black powder coat finish. When fully extended, it reaches 27 inches.
Travel boom arm: Pyle Suspension Microphone Boom Stand Pro
This microphone boom stand is great for travel since it only weighs in at 3.2 pounds and is easy to set up. Simply attach the universal mounting clamp to any desktop or table, tilt it at an ideal angle, and immediately start to use it. Made from steel metal alloy and triple-braced for security and support, you won't have to worry about your sound quality becoming muffled due to vibrations. The built-in suspension springs help to keep your vocals sounding crisp, and it can extend up to 3.9 feet.
Heavy-duty boom arm: LyxPro DKR-1 Microphone Arm Stand Mount
The LyxPro DKR-1 Microphone Arm Stand Mount is the ultimate heavy-duty boom arm for your studio. This boom arm is made from high-quality aluminum materials that are designed to last years. With this boom arm, you have two mounting options. Mount this stand on a table or desktop via the included clamp for temporary use, or install the desk attachment for permanent use. This boom arm can accommodate heavier microphones with its built-in adjustable spring.
Mic it up
If you're finding that your microphone alone just doesn't cut it, perhaps you need a boom arm. With a boom arm for your microphone, you can effortlessly move your mic around to suit your needs. Whether you need to stand while singing a song or sit while recording a podcast, a boom arm like the Knox Microphone Suspension Boom Scissor Arm allows you to transition from various positions without catching all of that unwanted background noise.
If you're a beginner in the broadcasting and recording business or just looking to set up an additional studio inside of your home, the Neewer NW-700 Condenser Microphone Kit comes with a durable boom arm as well as everything else you need to create a working studio. For use with instruments, the Gator Frameworks Microphone Telescopic Boom Arm may be a good choice for you since it features a telescopic boom arm that can extend up to 27 inches.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Go hands-free with the best lavalier mics around
When it comes to recording audio, you never want to sacrifice on quality. Sometimes a larger microphone is just too much and that's where a lavalier comes in.
Vintage-looking film cameras are all the rage. These are my favorites.
Get instant gratification and a dose of nostalgia with these instant film cameras. They're a fun throwback, sure, but which ones get the job done?
12 best wireless headphones to work out with
Need some new headphones for crushing it at the gym? Here are out 12 top picks!