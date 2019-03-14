The Kodak Mini Shot is a fun instant camera that comes in a variety of colors. It's fine on its own, but there are a lot of accessories that you can get that work well with the camera, from carrying cases to scrapbooks. What's more, you can pick up the Mini Shot bundled with different sets of accessories, with each bundle geared towards a particular purpose. That way you can get more accessories and save money in the process!

These Kodak Mini Shots bundles progressively add accessories based on your needs. Just need to carry around the camera and some additional paper? Get the basic bundle. Need a full scrapbooking suite? Get the scrapbooking bundle. For myself, I'd get the Mini Shot basic bundle with the carrying case and 20 sheets of photo paper. Not only is it the least expensive bundle, but I don't do anything like scrapbooking.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.