The Kodak Mini Shot is a fun instant camera that comes in a variety of colors. It's fine on its own, but there are a lot of accessories that you can get that work well with the camera, from carrying cases to scrapbooks. What's more, you can pick up the Mini Shot bundled with different sets of accessories, with each bundle geared towards a particular purpose. That way you can get more accessories and save money in the process!
Just the basics
Kodak Mini Shot paper and case bundleStaff Favorite
This stripped-down bundle comes with a carrying case for your Kodak Mini Shot and 20 sheets of photo paper. The case features anchor points that let you attach the included strap if you want to carry it like a sling. The bundle comes with either the yellow, purple, black, pink, or white versions of the Kodak Mini Shots.
A step up
Kodak Mini Shot display bundle
This bundle again comes with a Kodak Mini Shot, 20 sheets of paper, and a carrying case, but it also comes with materials to display the photos you take. You also have an included photo album, along with a colorful set of hanging frames. The Kodak Mini Shot is available in blue, black, yellow, pink, purple, and white with this bundle.
Decorate with your photos
Kodak Mini Shot decorative bundle
The Mini Shot, a case, 20 sheets of paper, a photo album, and frames are all available in this bundle. Additionally, you'll get twin-tip markers and seven sets of fun stickers that you can use for decorating or scrapbooking your photos. The Kodak Mini Shot is available in blue, black, yellow, pink, purple, and white with this bundle.
Scrapbook with Kodak
Kodak Mini Shot scrapbooking bundle
This bundle features everything that has been in the previous bundles, including the Kodak Mini Shot, carrying case, paper, frames, photo album, markers, and stickers. This bundle also includes a scrapbook, border stickers, and scissors for all of your scrapbooking needs. The bundle comes with either the yellow, purple, black, pink, or white versions of the Kodak Mini Shots.
These Kodak Mini Shots bundles progressively add accessories based on your needs. Just need to carry around the camera and some additional paper? Get the basic bundle. Need a full scrapbooking suite? Get the scrapbooking bundle. For myself, I'd get the Mini Shot basic bundle with the carrying case and 20 sheets of photo paper. Not only is it the least expensive bundle, but I don't do anything like scrapbooking.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.