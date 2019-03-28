What's better than picking up a brand new, super cool Kodak Printomatic? Getting a bundle so you can explore a ton of creative options while you capture and instantly print your memories! Here are some of the best bundles available right now for the Kodak Printomatic!
The most bang for your buck
Kodak Printomatic All-In-BundleStaff favorite
Go above and beyond and get yourself a bundle that gives you the most bang for your buck. This set includes a Kodak Printomatic with 20 additional sheets of Zink paper, a deluxe carrying case, a jumbo photo album to display your memories, seven different sticker sets, markers, decorative borders, colored picture frames with pins and string, colored tape, and multi-shaped scissors to customize your photos.
A li'l something more
Kodak Printomatic Deluxe Bundle
If you're looking for a kit that adds a little bit more than just a fancy new Printomatic, then take a peek at the reasonably priced Kodak Printomatic Deluxe Bundle. With the bundle, you get an additional carrying case, a camera strap, a photo album, and 20 Zink printer sheets. You can pick up the Kodak Printomatic Deluxe Bundle in a variety of color options.
The gift that keeps on giving
Kodak Printomatic Gift Bundle
On the search for the perfect gift or want to treat yourself to something fun? Then the Kodak Printomatic Gift Bundle might be the right way to go! This all-in-one photography kit comes with a carrying case for your camera, stickers, and pens to decorate your printed memories, a photo album, and 20 additional Zink printer sheets. This particular bundle comes in multiple colors.
Photography meets creativity
Kodak Printomatic Art Bundle
Photography meets arts and crafts with this funky and creative Kodak Printomatic Art Bundle! Not only do you get the Kodak Printomatic in this kit, but you'll also get a jumbo-sized photo album, colored tape and borders, high-quality pens, six fun-shaped scissors, and 20 mess-free Zink prints to help shoot and decorate your memories in a snap.
Shoot, print, and get creative with a Kodak Printomatic bundle or two: but with so many awesome options, which one do you choose? We personally la-la-love all the extra creative options you can think up and execute with the Kodak Printomatic All-In-Bundle, but maybe you'd like to keep it simple (and not spend as much!) with the Kodak Printomatic Deluxe Bundle! Regardless, we know you'll have blast-and-a-half capturing memories with your Kodak Printomatic, no matter what bundle you choose.
