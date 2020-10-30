Best Canon Digital Cameras iMore 2020

Some of the best digital cameras this year come from Canon. Founded in the 1930s, Canon has consistently put out top-of-the-line tools for photographers. Whether you're looking for a DSLR, point and shoot, or a mirrorless, here are our picks for the best Canon digital cameras of the year.

And the best Canon Digital cameras are ...

These are the best of the best Canon digital cameras this year. Which is right for you? It's the one that fits your specific needs. Some will need a heavy-duty DSLR and all the DSLR accessories at their disposal, and others may only require a pocketable point and shoot.

The model I think tops the Best Canon Digital Cameras list is the Canon EOS RP. The RP is a full-frame camera that takes beautiful photos, and it works well for anyone of any skill level.

If you want an inexpensive point and shoot you can take to the beach or use for family photos, pick up the Canon PowerShot ELPH 190. It has a 10X optical zoom, image stabilization, and the price is nice. And if you take pics of wildlife or action from a distance, the Canon PowerShot SX540 is the camera you want. It has a built-in 50X Optical Zoom and a 20.3MP sensor that work in tandem to deliver stunning image quality.