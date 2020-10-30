Best Canon Digital Cameras iMore 2020
Some of the best digital cameras this year come from Canon. Founded in the 1930s, Canon has consistently put out top-of-the-line tools for photographers. Whether you're looking for a DSLR, point and shoot, or a mirrorless, here are our picks for the best Canon digital cameras of the year.
- Best for most: Canon EOS RP
- Best budget point and shoot: Canon PowerShot ELPH 190
- Best intermediate DSLR: Canon EOS 90D
- Best enthusiast mirrorless: Canon EOS R6
- Best beginner DSLR kit: Canon EOS Rebel T7
- Best for vlogging: Canon EOS M6 Mark II
- Best pro DSLR: Canon 5D Mark IV
- Best advanced point and shoot: Canon PowerShot G5X Mark II
- Best video-centric: Canon VIXIA HF R800
- Best crop sensor mirrorless: Canon M50
- Best action zoom: Canon PowerShot SX540
Best for most: Canon EOS RPStaff Pick
The Canon EOS RP is a full-frame mirrorless camera that's a good fit for all age and skill levels. It has a 26.2MP CMOS sensor, 4K video recording, a 3-inch variable angle touchscreen, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Controls are logically-placed, and the menu system is easy to navigate. The grip is beefy enough not to strain your fingers while the camera remains small enough to use for an extended period. This is a take-anywhere full-frame camera that's sure to please those looking to make the jump into the world of photography.
Best budget point and shoot: Canon PowerShot ELPH 190
When you need a small but well-balanced point and shoot, this is the one to grab. Compact enough to pocket, Canon's PowerShot ELPH 190 has 20MP and built-in image stabilization, so you get clear shots every time you press the shutter button. The 10X optical zoom inside this model helps you hone in on subjects at a distance, and grab tack sharp photos. You'll also get Wi-Fi and NFC for sharing and transferring of photos, plus 720p HD video capability. Grab it in blue, red, or black.
Best intermediate DSLR: Canon EOS 90D
The Canon EOS 90D is a crop sensor DSLR with built-in WI-Fi and Bluetooth. It has the familiar feel of a DSLR without being too heavy for days when you're out on the hiking trail or capturing memories of the family. The touchscreen on the back helps you frame and view photos while the eyepiece lets you frame photos the traditional way. There are 45-points of focus on the 90D, and it shoots 4K UHD at 30fps. If you're stepping up from a point and shoot or like to take action shots, the 90D is a good choice. Bonus: you can use this camera as a webcam.
Best enthusiast mirrorless: Canon EOS R6
There's no getting around the fact that most full-frame cameras are expensive, especially when they're new releases. The Canon EOS R6 comes fresh to the market with a 20MP sensor, 4K 60fps video, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization. It's a versatile full-frame mirrorless camera that ranks as one of the best Canon digital cameras out today. Everyone from professionals who need a backup body to those making the switch from crop sensor to full-frame will love the intuitive controls, sturdy body, and excellent image quality found in the newly released R6.
Best beginner DSLR kit: Canon EOS Rebel T7
If you're upgrading from a point and shoot to a DSLR for the first time, the Canon EOS Rebel T7 kit is the best place to start. The internals include a 24.1MP crop sensor, built-in Wi-Fi and NFC tech, a nine-point AF system, and an onboard flash. The controls and menu system are easy to learn yet advanced enough to make this a camera you can grow into over time. This kit comes with Canon's highly-regarded 18-55mm lens. The files Canon outputs on the T7 work perfectly with any photo editor, including Adobe Photoshop.
Best for vlogging: Canon EOS M6 Mark II
If you live stream or produce YouTube videos, you want this video creator kit. The Canon EOS M6 Mark II is a mirrorless camera with 32.5MP, 14fps continuous shooting, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and it shoots 30fps in 4K. With a swivel screen, you can set the M6 Mark II up on a desk or tripod, frame yourself perfectly, and start streaming in seconds. This kit comes with a 15-45mm lens and an attachable electronic viewfinder.
Best pro DSLR: Canon 5D Mark IV
Pros around the world trust Canon's 5D line for its versatility, superb image quality, and extensive lens collection. Their latest professional DSLR is the 5D Mark IV. This full-frame model has a 30.4MP sensor with an impressive ISO range that captures bright, crisp images day or night. The 5D Mark IV also has 4K Motion JPEG video that shoots at 30fps, plus Full HD, allowing for 60fps shooting. The autofocus in this camera is smooth and accurate and grabs 7fps when grabbing images continuously.
Best advanced point and shoot: Canon PowerShot G5X Mark II
Enthusiasts looking for a little more under the hood from their point and shoot will love the new Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II. It has a one-inch 20.1MP sensor, 5x Optical Zoom, and built-in image stabilization. You can also do video in 4K, shooting up to 30fps. The pop-up EVF helps to keep this camera so small that you can fit it in your pocket. The G5 X Mark II is simple enough for beginners to grasp but really shines as a point and shoot for more advanced photographers.
Best video-centric: Canon VIXIA HF R800
If you shoot straight up video, there's no reason to invest in a DSLR or mirrorless camera. The Canon VIXIA HF R800 has a 3-inch touchscreen LCD that flips out to the side so you never miss a bit of the action. The zoom on this thing is a whopping 57X, while Canon's SuperRange Optical Image Stabilizer guarantees your footage will be smooth as can be. You'll get gorgeous hi-resolution and lifelike Full HD video with the VIXIA, and it's small enough to hold comfortably all day long.
Best crop sensor mirrorless: Canon M50
Ideal for beginners and enthusiasts, the Canon M50 strikes the right balance between point and shoot cameras aimed at beginners and pricier DSLRs and full-frame mirrorless models. The M50 has a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, shoots in 4K UHD at 24fps, and has a built-in OLED EVF with touch and drag autofocus. This is a smallish camera with a deep, comfortable grip that's right up your alley if you take family, vacation, or action photos. The M50 comes in black and white, and there's a 15-45mm kit lens included.
Best action zoom: Canon PowerShot SX540
Those who take pictures of birds or action on a football field will want the Canon PowerShot SX540. The 50X zoom gives you the power to get up close to action and animals far away without moving your feet. The SX540 has built-in Wi-Fi and NFC to share images, and it comes with a 20.3MP CMOS sensor. You can also grab video in 1080p Full HD. If you're into action or wildlife photography or love to take photos of your kids who can't sit still, this is one of the best Canon digital cameras around.
And the best Canon Digital cameras are ...
These are the best of the best Canon digital cameras this year. Which is right for you? It's the one that fits your specific needs. Some will need a heavy-duty DSLR and all the DSLR accessories at their disposal, and others may only require a pocketable point and shoot.
The model I think tops the Best Canon Digital Cameras list is the Canon EOS RP. The RP is a full-frame camera that takes beautiful photos, and it works well for anyone of any skill level.
If you want an inexpensive point and shoot you can take to the beach or use for family photos, pick up the Canon PowerShot ELPH 190. It has a 10X optical zoom, image stabilization, and the price is nice. And if you take pics of wildlife or action from a distance, the Canon PowerShot SX540 is the camera you want. It has a built-in 50X Optical Zoom and a 20.3MP sensor that work in tandem to deliver stunning image quality.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A mirrorless camera will make your perfect shot even better
So you’re on the hunt for a mirrorless camera: Where do you start?!
These are the best GoPro Hero 8 tripods to help you capture amazing video
The GoPro Hero 8 is a great camera if you aim to capture extreme video. Here are the best GoPro Hero 8 tripods to help you accomplish that.
Get the most out of your Sony camera with some great accessories
You've invested a lot of money in your Sony camera. Here are the best accessories for Sony Cameras so you can get step up your photography game.