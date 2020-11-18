Best Canon Lenses iMore 2020

Canon is one of the top-tier camera manufacturers. They make some of the world's best cameras. However, even the best digital camera still needs a good set of lenses. If you have a Canon DSLR or mirrorless camera, you know just how important the right Canon lenses are for getting the job done. There are many Canon lenses out there, even some third party ones that will help you capture all sorts of different shots. There are so many lenses that it can be hard to figure out which ones are the best for expanding your photography kit. Don't worry! We're here to help. These are the best Canon lenses that will help you build your kit to be as versatile as possible.

Know your mounts

Before you buy a camera lens, you're going to want to make sure it fits your camera. Canon lenses are made to work with cameras with different mounts known as EF-S, EF, and EF-M. Each mount will only work with certain Canon cameras — here's a quick breakdown of all of them:

Canon EF-S lenses: These lenses are designed to fit Canon DSLRs that use the APS-C sensor. For the most part, these are a lot of the Canon DSLRs you know and love.

Canon EF lenses: These are made for Canon's full-frame DSLRs but can also be used with cameras that have APS-C sensors. If you have a Canon DSLR, chances are it should work with an EF lens.

Canon EF-M lenses: These lenses are designed for Canon's EOS M series of mirrorless cameras. You won't be able to use these lenses on a Canon DSLR.

Our recommendations

One of the biggest advantages digital cameras have over iPhones is the ability to switch lenses. Every Canon photographer knows that the right Canon lenses can make your photography kit so much more versatile than just using one lens.

If you're buying your first lens, it's impossible to go wrong with the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens. It's affordable, useful for portraits and low-light photography, and compact and lights, making it a great lens to carry with you everywhere.

While the price tag on the Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM may shock you, if you're a professional photographer looking for that perfect portrait lens, you won't find any better. The 4-stop stabilizer in the lens delivers incredibly sharp and crisp photos every time you pull the shutter.

Having a good telephoto lens in your camera bag will allow you to take so many more types of photos. The Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM Lens is fast and reliable and will let you get a little closer when you're shotting from a distance — important for nature shots.