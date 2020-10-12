Best Canvas Prints iMore 2020

Canvas prints of photos are a great way to show off some amazing images. Canvas prints are an easy way to make an artistic statement and preserve your precious memories. While photo books are a great statement piece for your coffee table, canvas prints are the best way to customize your walls. Order a single large canvas print, or order a series of them to display gallery-style on a statement wall. You certainly can't go wrong with Printique, which does all kinds of photo printing beautifully. Here are some of our favorite photo printing services for canvas prints you can order online.

I love Printique's quality on everything the company makes. Printique (formerly known as AdoramaPix) does beautiful work, and you can trust it to make canvas prints of your precious photos. Printique offers a huge selection of canvas print sizes, ranging from 8-by-8 inches to 30-by-40 inches. You can even create your own custom size if you don't want any of the ones listed. If you want to explore other wall art options besides canvas, Printique has lots of other options from which to choose. Printique's "Wall Design Wizard" will help you design a multi-canvas statement wall. Pros: Excellent quality

Tons of size options

Can do custom size

Many other wall art options as well

Wall Design Wizard helps you design a statement wall Cons: Not super cheap

Best Framed Options: Mixbook Photo

Another extremely high-quality photo printing company is Mixbook Photo. Everything this company puts out is top-notch. You'll find a huge variety of wall art options here, including canvas prints with frames. Choose from a variety of sizes ranging from 8-by-10 inches to 36-by-24 inches. In addition to canvas prints, there are many other wall art choices such as acrylic and metal prints. Pros: Top-quality

Plenty of choices

Framed or gallery-wrapped canvas prints Cons: Pricey

Best Gallery Wall: Shutterfly

Shutterfly is another favorite photo printing service because of the huge variety of great quality photo products you can buy. If you want to set up a gallery wall with several canvas prints, Shutterfly will help you do just that with detailed instructions and inspiration. You can make canvas prints ranging in size from 8-by-10 to 30-by-30 inches, and you can make it of a single photo or a collage of several. Choose framed or gallery-wrapped. Note that Shutterfly always runs sales and promo codes, so you'll never pay full price. Pros: So many choices

Multi-print gallery wall made easy

Great quality Cons: Retail price is high, though coupon codes abound

Best Same Day: Walgreens

In a hurry? Order and pick up your canvas prints at Walgreens on the same day. Sizes range from 8-by-10 to 20-by-30, but only certain sizes (up to 16-by-20) are available the same day. Choose from a variety of options, such as a gallery-wrapped where the image extends around the sides of the canvas, or color-wrapped, or framed. You also have the option to create a gallery wall with a custom set of canvas prints. Pros: Same-day pickup at no extra charge

Save shipping fees by picking up at your local store

Nice variety and quality Cons: Not as many choices as some other sites

Best Value: Walmart

As you'd expect, you'll find a huge selection of canvas prints and other photo wall decor at Walmart at low prices. You can even get many of them the same day you order them at your local Walmart. Otherwise, you can have your canvas prints shipped to you or to the store. Choose from a wide range of sizes anywhere from 8-by-8 to 30-by-40 inches in size. There are lots of collage styles if you wish to combine multiple photos on a single canvas, and a framed canvas is an option as well. Pros: Great prices

Same-day pickup on some options

Huge selection

Framed options Cons: Cheapest items not available same day

Best for Members: Costco

If you already have a Costco membership, you're probably familiar with the photo center. Get some gorgeous canvas prints at Costco at very reasonable prices. Everything's bigger at Costco, and the canvas print sizes range from 12-by-16 to 30-by-40. The streamlined website and ordering process makes ordering your canvas prints easy and quick. There aren't nearly as many choices as other websites, but you can still choose a single canvas or multi-panel canvas, and framed or wrapped. Pros: Quick and easy to order

Large sizes at reasonable prices

Framed or gallery-wrapped Cons: Must be a Costco member

Not as many choices as some sites