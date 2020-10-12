Best Canvas Prints iMore 2020
Canvas prints of photos are a great way to show off some amazing images. Canvas prints are an easy way to make an artistic statement and preserve your precious memories. While photo books are a great statement piece for your coffee table, canvas prints are the best way to customize your walls. Order a single large canvas print, or order a series of them to display gallery-style on a statement wall. You certainly can't go wrong with Printique, which does all kinds of photo printing beautifully. Here are some of our favorite photo printing services for canvas prints you can order online.
- Best Overall: Printique
- Best Framed Options: Mixbook Photo
- Best Gallery Wall: Shutterfly
- Best Same Day: Walgreens
- Best Value: Walmart
- Best for Members: Costco
Best Overall: Printique
I love Printique's quality on everything the company makes. Printique (formerly known as AdoramaPix) does beautiful work, and you can trust it to make canvas prints of your precious photos. Printique offers a huge selection of canvas print sizes, ranging from 8-by-8 inches to 30-by-40 inches. You can even create your own custom size if you don't want any of the ones listed. If you want to explore other wall art options besides canvas, Printique has lots of other options from which to choose. Printique's "Wall Design Wizard" will help you design a multi-canvas statement wall.
Pros:
- Excellent quality
- Tons of size options
- Can do custom size
- Many other wall art options as well
- Wall Design Wizard helps you design a statement wall
Cons:
- Not super cheap
Best Overall
Printique
Choices
You'll have nearly endless canvas print and other wall art options at Printique.
Best Framed Options: Mixbook Photo
Another extremely high-quality photo printing company is Mixbook Photo. Everything this company puts out is top-notch. You'll find a huge variety of wall art options here, including canvas prints with frames. Choose from a variety of sizes ranging from 8-by-10 inches to 36-by-24 inches. In addition to canvas prints, there are many other wall art choices such as acrylic and metal prints.
Pros:
- Top-quality
- Plenty of choices
- Framed or gallery-wrapped canvas prints
Cons:
- Pricey
Best Framed Options
Mixbook Photo
Gallery style
Choose from a variety of gallery-wrapped or framed canvas prints.
Best Gallery Wall: Shutterfly
Shutterfly is another favorite photo printing service because of the huge variety of great quality photo products you can buy. If you want to set up a gallery wall with several canvas prints, Shutterfly will help you do just that with detailed instructions and inspiration. You can make canvas prints ranging in size from 8-by-10 to 30-by-30 inches, and you can make it of a single photo or a collage of several. Choose framed or gallery-wrapped. Note that Shutterfly always runs sales and promo codes, so you'll never pay full price.
Pros:
- So many choices
- Multi-print gallery wall made easy
- Great quality
Cons:
- Retail price is high, though coupon codes abound
Best Gallery Wall
Shutterfly
Focus wall
Create a whole gallery wall with multiple canvases; Shutterfly will help.
Best Same Day: Walgreens
In a hurry? Order and pick up your canvas prints at Walgreens on the same day. Sizes range from 8-by-10 to 20-by-30, but only certain sizes (up to 16-by-20) are available the same day. Choose from a variety of options, such as a gallery-wrapped where the image extends around the sides of the canvas, or color-wrapped, or framed. You also have the option to create a gallery wall with a custom set of canvas prints.
Pros:
- Same-day pickup at no extra charge
- Save shipping fees by picking up at your local store
- Nice variety and quality
Cons:
- Not as many choices as some other sites
Best Same Day
Walgreens
Canvas prints, now
Order certain canvas prints from Walgreens, and you can pick them up the same day.
Best Value: Walmart
As you'd expect, you'll find a huge selection of canvas prints and other photo wall decor at Walmart at low prices. You can even get many of them the same day you order them at your local Walmart. Otherwise, you can have your canvas prints shipped to you or to the store. Choose from a wide range of sizes anywhere from 8-by-8 to 30-by-40 inches in size. There are lots of collage styles if you wish to combine multiple photos on a single canvas, and a framed canvas is an option as well.
Pros:
- Great prices
- Same-day pickup on some options
- Huge selection
- Framed options
Cons:
- Cheapest items not available same day
Best Value
Walmart
Great value
You can't beat Walmart for price and selection. You can even get some items the same day you order.
Best for Members: Costco
If you already have a Costco membership, you're probably familiar with the photo center. Get some gorgeous canvas prints at Costco at very reasonable prices. Everything's bigger at Costco, and the canvas print sizes range from 12-by-16 to 30-by-40. The streamlined website and ordering process makes ordering your canvas prints easy and quick. There aren't nearly as many choices as other websites, but you can still choose a single canvas or multi-panel canvas, and framed or wrapped.
Pros:
- Quick and easy to order
- Large sizes at reasonable prices
- Framed or gallery-wrapped
Cons:
- Must be a Costco member
- Not as many choices as some sites
Best for Members
Costco
Members only
Costco members will appreciate the excellent value and streamlined ordering.
Bottom Line
I have a soft spot for Printique, which impresses me with all of its products. But you can't go wrong with any of the canvas prints you can get at the websites on this list. Each has its strengths, and where you purchase your canvas prints will depend on the features you want.
