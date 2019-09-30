Best Cases and Covers for HomePod iMore 2019

Having a HomePod around the house is awesome (no one can deny that), but what about if it gets dusty? Or accidentally slides off your counter? What if you need to take it somewhere to bring the joy of the HomePod to one and all? Never fear, here are the best cases and covers for your HomePod!

That's a wrap

Whether you're traveling with your HomePod, looking for a simple dust cover, or anything in between, there's an option out there for you. We love the look of the WAWAHA HomePod Cover. Plus the antu-dust covers can protected against any scratches. Our choice for more colorful options is the TXEsign Elastic Anti Dust HomePod Cover. Each cover is a cheery and colorful choice while still remaining a dust and debri cover.

Now, taking your HomePod on the go is an entirely different scenario. If you tend to take your HomePod from your home, you may want to invest in some protection for that amazing speaker. The Bestand HomePod Travel Case will be able to protect your HomePod and you musical moments. Good luck, and happy shopping!

