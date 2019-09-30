Best Cases and Covers for HomePod iMore 2019
Having a HomePod around the house is awesome (no one can deny that), but what about if it gets dusty? Or accidentally slides off your counter? What if you need to take it somewhere to bring the joy of the HomePod to one and all? Never fear, here are the best cases and covers for your HomePod!
- 2 covers are better than 1: WAWAHA HomePod Cover
- Elastic + dustproof: TXEsign Elastic Anti Dust HomePod Cover
- On the go: PAIYULE Travel Case
- Pack, go, and play: Bestand HomePod Travel Case
- Dust bunnies not welcome: AIOZX Anti Dust Cover
- Covered n' concealed: LuckyNV Protective Carrying Cover for HomePod
2 covers are better than 1: WAWAHA HomePod CoverStaff Pick
Keep your HomePod looking sleek and stylish while still protecting it from the outside world with the WAWAHA HomePod Cover. These anti-dust covers are made from a highly elastic mesh material that'll save your speaker from scratches and scrapes. The WAWAHA HomePod Cover has no effect on sound quality. You can pick up this particular speaker set (yup! You get 2! In Dacron Light, Dacron Spot, Nylon black and white and Nylon Black.
Elastic + dustproof: TXEsign Elastic Anti Dust HomePod Cover
Add a pop of color — or don't, there are black, white, and gray options, too — to your HomePod speaker with some help from this fresh and functional TXEsign Elastic Anti Dust HomePod Cover. This custom-fit cover is super stretchy and fits your HomePod like a glove while still allowing the cord to fit through the cover. The TXEsign Elastic Anti Dust HomePod Cover comes bright colors like blue, red, and lime green.
On the go: PAIYULE Travel Case
If you are still on the fence about adding the color to the HomePod, consider just the case. This HomePod carrying case is protective, simple and perfect for someone who wants to share the beautiful sounds of their HomePod. There is no reason to be scared to bring it with you if you have it wrapped in this semi-waterproof case. There are raised dimples inside the case to cushion the speaker all-around. It has an adjustable strap and a 360 degree zipper.
Pack, go, and play: Bestand HomePod Travel Case
Maybe you're someone who travels a lot and wants to take your HomePod with you. If so, check out the Bestand HomePod Travel Case! This particular case is lightweight but durable and provides extra room for your USB cable. The convenient zipper makes it ideal for traveling, while the leather handle provides comfort and a little pop of fashion flair.
Dust bunnies not welcome: AIOZX Anti Dust Cover
Two covers are included in this deal. They are designed specifically for you to protect and keep your HomePod clean. This is the goal of most every HomePod cover but this way you get two amazingly reviewed covers. The material is highly elastic nylon and has no effect on the sound quality.
Covered n' concealed: LuckyNV Protective Carrying Cover for HomePod
Portable, functional, and ready to protect your HomePod from dust and scratches: what more could you ask for from a case for your HomePod? This durable neoprene cover comes in two parts, the top being a dust cover and the bottom being a coaster of sorts. Combined together, they make the perfect traveling tool, but on their own, they can act as a coaster or a dust cover for your HomePod.
That's a wrap
Whether you're traveling with your HomePod, looking for a simple dust cover, or anything in between, there's an option out there for you. We love the look of the WAWAHA HomePod Cover. Plus the antu-dust covers can protected against any scratches. Our choice for more colorful options is the TXEsign Elastic Anti Dust HomePod Cover. Each cover is a cheery and colorful choice while still remaining a dust and debri cover.
Now, taking your HomePod on the go is an entirely different scenario. If you tend to take your HomePod from your home, you may want to invest in some protection for that amazing speaker. The Bestand HomePod Travel Case will be able to protect your HomePod and you musical moments. Good luck, and happy shopping!
