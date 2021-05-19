Best cases for Apple Pencil 2 iMore 2021

The Apple Pencil 2 is an incredible tool that enhances your experience on the iPad Pro or iPad Air. While it isn't the only stylus in town, it's certainly one of the best stylus options. It's not cheap, so keep it safe when not in use with a great case. Here are some of the best cases for Apple Pencil 2.

Apple's pick : Decoded Leather Magnetic Pencil Sleeve for Apple Pencil Staff Pick This luxurious handmade full-grain leather case has a soft microfiber lining to cradle your Apple Pencil 2 when not in use. Integrated magnets let it connect to your iPad Smart Cover so it won't get lost in transit. Choose from Black or Brown. $30 at Apple Carryall : AGPTEK Case Holder for Apple Pencil 2 Carry your Apple Pencil 2 as well as other writing devices, headphones, charger, or other small accessories. Pack this handy case in your bag, and everything you need will be right at your fingertips. Choose from several color options. From $10 at Amazon

$10 at Walmart Get a grip : Delidigi Silicone Case for Apple Pencil 2nd Generation Slip your Apple Pencil 2 into this simple sleeve, and it will not only protect your pencil, but it will also give you a better grip on the sometimes-slippery stylus. The thin silicone won't get in the way of charging or double-tapping functionality. Choose from a handful of colors. $9 at Amazon Silicone protection : Articka Pencil Case for Apple Pencil 2nd Generation This colorful, chunky silicone case offers lots of protection to your Apple Pencil 2 when not in use. The magnetic closure keeps your stylus snug inside when you're on the go. Choose from several colors. $12 at Amazon Adhesive sleeve : ESR Pencil Holder Compatible with Pencil (1st and 2nd Gen) A strong adhesive on the back of this ultra-thin sleeve will attach this pencil holder to your iPad case or another surface of your choice. Slide your Apple Pencil 2 inside; stretchy elastic will keep your stylus in place when not in use. Choose from a handful of colors. $10 at Amazon At attention : Triple Tree Apple Pencil Case and Stand for 1st and 2nd Generation This handy case holds your Apple Pencil, Lightning adapter, pencil cap, and an extra pencil tip. It acts as a stand as well, keeping your Apple Pencil conveniently placed upright when you need to set it down for a minute. $26 at Amazon

Which of the best cases for Apple Pencil 2 is right for you?

Which case you'll choose really depends on the function you wish it to serve. If you want a place to put your Apple Pencil 2 while you're not using it, consider the Decoded Leather Magnetic Pencil Sleeve for Apple Pencil. Its classy looks only add to the Apple Pencil 2's appeal. If you use a Smart Cover or similar iPad case, it has the added benefit of sticking to the case magnetically.

However, if you want something that carries more than just the Apple Pencil, I'd go for the AGPTEK Case Holder for Apple Pencil 2. It'll organize and protect all of your tiny essentials that could easily get lost or damaged in a larger bag, briefcase, or purse.

While some of these will also work for the OG Apple Pencil, we've got a whole other list for you if you're looking for the best Apple Pencil case for your first-generation Apple Pencil. Whichever case you use, you'll rest easy knowing you're protecting your investment.