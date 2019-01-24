Sprucing up or cooling down a room in your home might mean adding a ceiling fan to improve airflow and to keep things cool in the summer. A fan doesn't mean you have to choose between a light and a set of blades, however, as there are a ton of excellent options that come with a light built right in. Here are the best ceiling fans with lights.
Affordable option
Westinghouse 7876400
This 42-inch Westinghouse fan has three blades and is suitable for average rooms up to about 140 square feet, making it an affordable option that many will turn to. The fan is reversible, has three speeds, and a frosted glass light kit has room for two bulbs. A gun-metal finish works with modern or classic decor, and it comes with a lifetime motor warranty.
Classic look
Hunter 54061 Valerian
Hunter's Valerian is a five-blade, 60-inch fan with a bronze finish and elegant light kit. The blades are reversible for summer and winter use, and thanks to Hunter's WhisperWind motor, you shouldn't even notice that it's running. A pull chain lets you adjust speeds, and all fans come with a lifetime motor warranty for some peace of mind.
Natural look
Minka-Aire F844-DK
This Minka-Aire 52-inch fan is made primarily from koa wood for a natural look, and includes three blades to match. Control the fan speed and LED lights — which are dimmable — with an included remote control, or link it with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. If you're in search of something with a unique design, this is it.
For large rooms
Fanimation Odyn
Fanimation's 84-inch Odyn is ideal for large rooms, as it has nine blades and 31 speeds selectable on a remote control. There are a bunch of different color combinations to choose from to match the rest of your decor, and all have a light kit with 18 W LED bulb attached. For some extra convenience, light and fan schedules can be set to your liking.
Four-light fixture
Emerson Pro Series II
Instead of a single dome on the bottom of the fan, the Emerson Pro Series II has four separate lights for extra brilliance. You can choose from a bunch of different color combinations for the 50-inch fan, and the five blades are reversible for summer and winter use. All fans come with a lifetime warranty on the motor, and all come with a 4.5-inch downrod for a dropped style.
If we're making some suggestions
All of the above fans can complement a home that needs airflow and light, but if you're still wondering where to start, we have some suggestions. The Westinghouse 7876400 is a great choice if you don't want to spend more than $100 and don't have a large room to cover, while Minka-Aire's fan made from koa wood has a unique design that leans more toward the natural look.
