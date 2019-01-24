Sprucing up or cooling down a room in your home might mean adding a ceiling fan to improve airflow and to keep things cool in the summer. A fan doesn't mean you have to choose between a light and a set of blades, however, as there are a ton of excellent options that come with a light built right in. Here are the best ceiling fans with lights.

If we're making some suggestions

All of the above fans can complement a home that needs airflow and light, but if you're still wondering where to start, we have some suggestions. The Westinghouse 7876400 is a great choice if you don't want to spend more than $100 and don't have a large room to cover, while Minka-Aire's fan made from koa wood has a unique design that leans more toward the natural look.

