Best chargers for iPad Pro (2021) iMore 2021
There's more than one way to charge an iPad, and now with the Thunderbolt port in the 2021 iPad Pro, you have even more powerful options. Whether you're looking for a top-notch adapter or an extra-long power cable, we have ferreted out all the charging accessories you need. Here are the best chargers for the 2021 iPad Pro.
- Super-charge with multiple ports: RAVPower 90W 2-Port Wall Charger
- Old reliable: Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
- The original extra power: Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter
- Two-in-one cable: Apple Thunderbolt Cable (2.0 m)
- Mid-tier pick: Anker 65W PIQ 3.0 Type-C Charger
- Best Power Bank: RAVPower 20000mAh Power Bank
- Best value: Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0
- Package deal: Anker PowerCore III Elite Portable Charger Bundle
Super-charge with multiple ports: RAVPower 90W 2-Port Wall ChargerStaff Pick
Working safely with a full 90W of juice, this RAVPower adapter is one of the most powerful you'll find for the iPad Pro. It'll have your tablet charged to capacity in less than two hours, and it's surprisingly small for the amount of power it holds. Even better, the adapter has two USB-C ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once.
Old reliable: Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
If all you need is an extra standard adapter, Apple offers the original charging adapter that comes with all iPad Pro models. This one is not as fast at 20W, but it will work fine if you just want an extra charger for the home or office.
The original extra power: Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter
For a little more kick, Apple's 30W charger (the one that comes with most MacBooks) will charge your iPad Pro even faster than the 20W adapter. It's larger than the standard adapter but comes with more power.
Two-in-one cable: Apple Thunderbolt Cable (2.0 m)
Although a Thunderbolt cable is often used to connect devices or transfer data, it can also be used to efficiently charge your iPad Pro with any USB-C adapter. This one is 2 meters long, so you can continue to use the iPad while it charges. That way, you have a cable that works to charge and transfer data at the fastest rate possible.
Mid-tier pick: Anker 65W PIQ 3.0 Type-C Charger
Similar in size and shape to the Apple 30W adapter, the Anker 65W charger offers more power at a lower price point. It will charge slightly faster than the 30W adapter, and Anker's PowerIQ technology protects devices from over-charging and power surges.
Best Power Bank: RAVPower 20000mAh Power Bank
When there are no power outlets available, a good power bank is priceless. The RAVPower Power Bank packs a 20000mAh internal battery that can charge your iPad Pro from zero to full 1.5 times without recharging.
Best value: Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0
Shoppers on a budget may not want to shell out for an original Apple adapter. If that's the case, then the Anker Nano Charger will be just the thing. It's small, compact, and easy to pack into a small bag or purse.
Package deal: Anker PowerCore III Elite Portable Charger Bundle
If you love a good package deal, this is the charger pack for you. It comes with a 65W charging adapter, a 25,600mAh power bank, and a USB-C power cord. Everything you need to keep your iPad Pro charged, with or without an outlet nearby.
Bottom line
There's no situation in which your iPad Pro should run out of battery power, not with these chargers for the 2021 iPad Pro. For us, the best pick is the RAVPower 90W 2-Port Charger with its 90W fast charge and an extra port for another device. This is the most powerful wall adapter we've seen.
If a power bank is what you're needing, then consider the Anker PowerCore Bundle. Here you have everything you need to charge an iPad Pro on the go, even if there's no outlet nearby. This power bank also has extra ports for charging multiple devices.
Finally, if you're looking to save a little and you don't mind not having the original adapter, the Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0 makes a great budget buy. It's small, efficient, and if you're on the road constantly, it makes a great travel companion for a low price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a great case
You're holding a fantastic slice of technology in your hands. Drops and bumps do happen, even if you're careful, so get it some protection.
What are the best keyboard cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)?
If you want to complete the iPad Pro experience, a good keyboard case is a must for your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021).
Hook up the best Thunderbolt accessories to the iPad Pro (2021)!
Now that Thunderbolt has made its way to the iPad Pro, you're going to need accessories! Here are the best Thunderbolt accessories for iPad Pro.