Best chargers for iPad Pro (2021)

There's more than one way to charge an iPad, and now with the Thunderbolt port in the 2021 iPad Pro, you have even more powerful options. Whether you're looking for a top-notch adapter or an extra-long power cable, we have ferreted out all the charging accessories you need. Here are the best chargers for the 2021 iPad Pro.

Bottom line

There's no situation in which your iPad Pro should run out of battery power, not with these chargers for the 2021 iPad Pro. For us, the best pick is the RAVPower 90W 2-Port Charger with its 90W fast charge and an extra port for another device. This is the most powerful wall adapter we've seen.

If a power bank is what you're needing, then consider the Anker PowerCore Bundle. Here you have everything you need to charge an iPad Pro on the go, even if there's no outlet nearby. This power bank also has extra ports for charging multiple devices.

Finally, if you're looking to save a little and you don't mind not having the original adapter, the Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0 makes a great budget buy. It's small, efficient, and if you're on the road constantly, it makes a great travel companion for a low price.