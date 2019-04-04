The new PowerBeats Pro are small but mighty earphones that are perfect for people who like to work up a sweat and listen to crystal-clear tunes at the exact same time — they even work with Siri. They can provide up to nine hours of listening time, but first, they're going to have to charge. Using a lightning cable, you can power up your PowerBeats Pro earphones and get back to your adventures and activities. Here are the best charging cables for the PowerBeats Pro.

Charge your PowerBeats Pro with some help from a Lightning cable

Keeping your PowerBeats Pro earphones charged and ready to go is a must, especially if you want to enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, and playlists on the go. We really love the price, durability, and quick charging capabilities of the Anker Lightning cable (plus you get three cables in one pack).

