The new PowerBeats Pro are small but mighty earphones that are perfect for people who like to work up a sweat and listen to crystal-clear tunes at the exact same time — they even work with Siri. They can provide up to nine hours of listening time, but first, they're going to have to charge. Using a lightning cable, you can power up your PowerBeats Pro earphones and get back to your adventures and activities. Here are the best charging cables for the PowerBeats Pro.
Best for most
Anker Lightning cableStaff Favorite
The Anker Lightning cable is a reliable and fast charging cable that'll keep your PowerBeats Pro earphones charged and ready to go. You get three, three-foot cables in one pack, giving you quite the bang for your buck.
Reliable
Ckj SC Lightning cable
The Ckj SC Lightning cable comes in a five-pack of three foot lightning cables and is made from a braided nylon material that's designed to be tangle-free. It comes in gray, black, blue, or silver color options.
90-degree connector
AUKEY Lightning cable
The AUKEY Lightning cable is built with a 90-degree connector that makes it less bulky than other cables. The flexible yet tough design makes it a durable cable thanks to its braided nylon exterior.
Braided
Maitron Lightning cable
The Maitron Lightning cable comes with a 12-month warranty if there's any issues with it. It's made out of durable, braided nylon, and it guaranteed to quickly charge your PowerBeats Pro earphones.
Durable
Anker Lightning cable
The Anker Lightning cable is a braided and durable charging cable that comes in 3.3-foot and 6-foot lengths. You get 2 cables in a pack. It comes in eye-catching red, black, and silver color options.
Affordable
AmazonBasics Lightning cable
The AmazonBasics Lightning cable is an affordable charging option for your PowerBeats Pro earphones. It comes in three-foot and six-foot length options and you can get it in a 1-pack or a 10-pack.
Tangle-free
JSAUX Lightning cable
The JSAUX Lightning cable is a flexible, reliable, and fast-charging Lightning cable. It comes in grey and red color options and is six feet long. It's made out of military-grade fibre, making it incredibly durable.
Sturdy
Fantany Lightning cable
The brightly colored Fantany Lightning cable is an incredible sturdy and rugged cable. It's both beautiful and fast charging, while the stainless steel jacket makes it crunch-proof and tough to tear.
MFi certified
XCENTZ Lightning cable
The XCENTZ Lightning cable is made from a bulletproof nylon material and is guaranteed to always work with your PowerBeats Pro earphones, even after software updates. It comes in 3-foot and 6-foot length options and blue and red color choices.
Charge your PowerBeats Pro with some help from a Lightning cable
Keeping your PowerBeats Pro earphones charged and ready to go is a must, especially if you want to enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, and playlists on the go. We really love the price, durability, and quick charging capabilities of the Anker Lightning cable (plus you get three cables in one pack).
If you're still on the fence about whether to go with PowerBeats Pro or Apple AirPods, check out our comparison of both products.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.