Best Charging Cradles for Garmin Vivosmart HR and HR+ iMore 2020

We've spent the time to search for the best replacement charging cradles for the Garmin Vivosmart HR and HR+ fitness band, so you don't have to. Look no further! Based on our research and experience, these are the ones that work the best.

Double trouble: Garmin Vivosmart HR Charger, Exmart 2-Pack

As is often the case, two are better than one, and that's what you get with this two-pack from Exmart. Each charger is compatible with the Vivosmart HR and HR+ and works with both a Micro USB cable and Micro USB wall charger.

$6 at Amazon

Simple solution: USB Charge Cradle Dock Charger

This simple device is ideally suited for travelers looking for a small charging solution. Compatible with both the Garmin Vivosmart HR and Garmin Vívosmart HR+, this charge cradle dock measures 36 inches.

$6 at Amazon

Official choice: Garmin Charging Cable

This item is the official replacement charging cable for your Vivosmart HR and HR+. It connects to a computer USB port or USB port in AC charging plug.

$17 at Amazon

Value option: Liobaba USB Charger

For a little bit more than the price of a cup of coffee, this charging cable and dock from Kangxuanhua is around 3 feet in length and gets the job done.

$4 at Amazon

Budget solution: BeneStellar Replacement Charging Cable for Garmin Vivosmart HR / HR+

This one-piece charger works with both the Garmin Vivosmart HR and HR. Like others on the list, it features built-in overcurrent and overvoltage protection. This accessory measures 3.3 feet.

$6 at Amazon

Two for one: Kissmart Vivosmart HR Charger (2-Pack)

Another two-pack, the Vivosmart HR/HR+ charger from Kissmart, is ideally suited for home, office, and car use. Travelers should like it too.

$8 at Amazon

Our pick is this pair of cables from ExMart because who doesn't love a twofer? If you prefer to buy your cables one at a time, this charger is a quality option, since it comes straight from Garmin. Although it's not the cheapest choice, you know what you're getting when you purchase the original.

For tight budgets, you can't go wrong with the Liobaba Charger for less than $5! No matter what you decide to go with, these replacement charging cradles for your Vivosmart HR or HR+ fitness tracker will get the job done no matter your location.

