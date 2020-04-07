Best Charging Cradles for Garmin Vivosmart HR and HR+ iMore 2020

We've spent the time to search for the best replacement charging cradles for the Garmin Vivosmart HR and HR+ fitness band, so you don't have to. Look no further! Based on our research and experience, these are the ones that work the best.

In Conclusion

Our pick is this pair of cables from ExMart because who doesn't love a twofer? If you prefer to buy your cables one at a time, this charger is a quality option, since it comes straight from Garmin. Although it's not the cheapest choice, you know what you're getting when you purchase the original.

For tight budgets, you can't go wrong with the Liobaba Charger for less than $5! No matter what you decide to go with, these replacement charging cradles for your Vivosmart HR or HR+ fitness tracker will get the job done no matter your location.