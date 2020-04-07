Best Charging Cradles for Garmin Vivosmart HR and HR+ iMore 2020
We've spent the time to search for the best replacement charging cradles for the Garmin Vivosmart HR and HR+ fitness band, so you don't have to. Look no further! Based on our research and experience, these are the ones that work the best.
- Double trouble: Garmin Vivosmart HR Charger, Exmart 2-Pack
- Simple solution: USB Charge Cradle Dock Charger
- Official choice: Garmin Charging Cable
- Value option: Liobaba USB Charger
- Budget solution: BeneStellar Replacement Charging Cable for Garmin Vivosmart HR / HR+
- Two for one: Kissmart Vivosmart HR Charger (2-Pack)
Double trouble: Garmin Vivosmart HR Charger, Exmart 2-PackStaff Pick
As is often the case, two are better than one, and that's what you get with this two-pack from Exmart. Each charger is compatible with the Vivosmart HR and HR+ and works with both a Micro USB cable and Micro USB wall charger.
Simple solution: USB Charge Cradle Dock Charger
This simple device is ideally suited for travelers looking for a small charging solution. Compatible with both the Garmin Vivosmart HR and Garmin Vívosmart HR+, this charge cradle dock measures 36 inches.
Official choice: Garmin Charging Cable
This item is the official replacement charging cable for your Vivosmart HR and HR+. It connects to a computer USB port or USB port in AC charging plug.
Value option: Liobaba USB Charger
For a little bit more than the price of a cup of coffee, this charging cable and dock from Kangxuanhua is around 3 feet in length and gets the job done.
Budget solution: BeneStellar Replacement Charging Cable for Garmin Vivosmart HR / HR+
This one-piece charger works with both the Garmin Vivosmart HR and HR. Like others on the list, it features built-in overcurrent and overvoltage protection. This accessory measures 3.3 feet.
Two for one: Kissmart Vivosmart HR Charger (2-Pack)
Another two-pack, the Vivosmart HR/HR+ charger from Kissmart, is ideally suited for home, office, and car use. Travelers should like it too.
In Conclusion
Our pick is this pair of cables from ExMart because who doesn't love a twofer? If you prefer to buy your cables one at a time, this charger is a quality option, since it comes straight from Garmin. Although it's not the cheapest choice, you know what you're getting when you purchase the original.
For tight budgets, you can't go wrong with the Liobaba Charger for less than $5! No matter what you decide to go with, these replacement charging cradles for your Vivosmart HR or HR+ fitness tracker will get the job done no matter your location.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your best options to replace your Garmin Vivosmart 4 charger
As an activity tracker, health and sleep monitor, and GPS-enabled, connected smartwatch, lucky owners of the Garmin vivosmart 4 rely on their device for a lot of different reasons throughout the day and night. We've got some solutions to help keep your vivosmart 4 powered up.
Look after your Garmin vivoactive 3 with the best protective case
Your Garmin vivoactive 3 is a pretty nifty device. A GPS-enabled smartwatch with fitness tracking, sports apps for training, contactless payment abilities, smartphone connectivity, and if you opt for the top-of-the-range model, music playing functionality, it's not surprising this popular product isn't cheap. Protect your investment with the best case available — here are some we...
Keep that Garmin smartwatch in perfect condition with a screen protector
The screen is the most vulnerable part of your Garmin Vivosmart 4, so you'll want to keep it in perfect condition with a high-quality screen protector. These are the best you'll find on the market.