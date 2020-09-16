Best Charging Stands for Fitbit Alta HR iMore 2020

The best charging stand is worth investing in for your Fitbit Alta HR. We love the Fitbit Alta HR because it's one of the more stylish activity trackers out there with a slim profile and even a continuous heart rate monitor. But Fitbit chargers can be pretty finicky, so there's always going to be better alternatives out there. We've rounded up some of the best stands that will charge your Alta HR while looking great.

Stands that deliver

The Fitbit Alta HR is a great activity tracker, and these stands help you show it off and charge at the same time stylishly. Our overall staff pick is the Awinner Fitbit Alta HR Charging Dock as it's specifically designed for the Fitbit Alta HR to dock perfectly in it.

If you already have a special place for your Fitbit Alta HR to sit while it charges, then you might want to consider the Rovtop Fitbit Alta HR 3.3-Foot Charging Cable 2-Pack. This gives you three foot of cable to play with as you charge your smartwatch.

Anyone looking for a charger that doubles as a phone stand should look at the Chofit Charger Compatible with Fitbit Alta HR Band. This charges your Fitbit Alta HR at the top of the loop, while your phone can sit pretty on the base.