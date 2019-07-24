Best Charging Stands for iPod touch 7 iMore 2019

The seventh-generation iPod touch offers new, more powerful internals over its predecessors while keeping the same form factor, colors, and cameras. Capable of using most of the latest features in iOS 12, it's a great entry-level iOS device that will let you rock out to your favorite tunes wherever you take it. Of course, you'll need to keep your iPod touch charged up, and there are many great stands you can use as a home base when you're not on the go!

A few suggestions

We recommend the Avantree Charging Stand because it comes with a Mfi Lightning cable, allowing you to use your other charging cable somewhere else. Two cables are always better than one.

If you're the type of person who likes to have a case on your iPod touch, the Encased Desktop Stand is the perfect stand. Its adjustable Lightning connector allows you to ensure its tall enough to fit into your iPod's port, even with a thick case on it.

Also, having a stand that gives you a place to charge your Apple Watch is pretty convenient. The Spigen wooden stand is a great stand that also has grooves for cable management.

