The seventh-generation iPod touch offers new, more powerful internals over its predecessors while keeping the same form factor, colors, and cameras. Capable of using most of the latest features in iOS 12, it's a great entry-level iOS device that will let you rock out to your favorite tunes wherever you take it. Of course, you'll need to keep your iPod touch charged up, and there are many great stands you can use as a home base when you're not on the go!
- Lightning cable included: Avantree Charging Stand
- Simple and affordable: Lamicall Stand
- Luxury option: Twelve South HiRise Duet
- Alarm clock dock: dpnao Alarm Dock
- 2-in-1 charging stand: Spigen wood stand
- Great for cases: Encased Desktop Stand
Lightning cable included: Avantree Charging StandStaff Favorite
This simple stand will keep your iPod charging and upright making it easy to use while on the stand. It comes with a Mfi lightning cable that's 4-feet long, making it easy to find a good spot on your desk, nightstand, or table.
Simple and affordable: Lamicall Stand
With multiple viewing angles and a hole in the back to run your charging cable through, the Lamicall stand is a great way to keep your iPod touch accessible. Plus, its made of metal, so it won't fall over if you accidentally bump it.
Luxury option: Twelve South HiRise Duet
This tall metal stand places your iPod touch on a charging port above your Apple Watch, creating a tower of technology that looks superb and unique. Don't worry about the height causing any instability because the stand weighs about a pound. It's sturdy enough to stay standing tall.
Alarm clock dock: dpnao Alarm Dock
An alarm clock, speaker, and charging dock is what you get with the dpnao Alarm Dock. You can play music when your iPod is docked, and, since it has a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth, you can play audio from other sources!
2-in-1 charging stand: Spigen wood stand
Not only are you able to charge your iPod touch 7, but you also have the option to charge your Apple Watch, making this a sort of 2-in-1 wonder-dock! The only downside is that you have to provide all your own charging cables and cords.
Great for cases: Encased Desktop Stand
This simple stand will keep your iPod touch fully accessible, so you can still use it while you're charging. The height of the Lightning connector on the dock can be adjusted, meaning you should be able to connect your iPod even if it has a case on it!
A few suggestions
We recommend the Avantree Charging Stand because it comes with a Mfi Lightning cable, allowing you to use your other charging cable somewhere else. Two cables are always better than one.
If you're the type of person who likes to have a case on your iPod touch, the Encased Desktop Stand is the perfect stand. Its adjustable Lightning connector allows you to ensure its tall enough to fit into your iPod's port, even with a thick case on it.
Also, having a stand that gives you a place to charge your Apple Watch is pretty convenient. The Spigen wooden stand is a great stand that also has grooves for cable management.
