Best Cheap Headphones iMore 2019

We spend a lot of time talking about high-end wireless headphones like the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 and the Sony WH-1000XM3 — and for good reason, they're incredible products — but nothing says you have to spend a lot just to get some good headphones for casual listening. Panasonic, Monoprice, COWIN, and even Google all make great, affordable headphones to fit almost any budget.

The best of the bunch

When it comes to budget-friendly headphones, there are a surprising number of them available. And just because they're inexpensive doesn't automatically mean they won't sound good. Personally, I'd go for the Audio-Technica ATH-M40x if you're okay with over-ear headphones. For an over-ear headphone, they are surprisingly portable and comfortable, have excellent sound quality, and are wired so you don't have to worry about re-charging them at all.

On the other hand, if you're looking for earbuds, the JBL Endurance Sprint Wireless are an excellent choice. It's a wireless earbud that features great, neutral sound, IPX7 water resistance, and 8 hours of battery life.

