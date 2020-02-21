Best Coffee Makers iMore 2020
Whether you're brand new to coffee or have been living off of its sweet, sweet buzz since high school, you've probably had a horrific cup of mud at some point or another. Avoid that nasty swill or the long lines at your local coffee shop with one of these excellent coffee makers that'll have you looking forward to your morning cup o' joe every day. From capsule-based solutions, to filter coffee favorites, we've got the perfect coffee-making solution to suit you.
- Top pick: Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker
- High-end pick: OXO BREW 9-Cup Coffee Maker
- Best value: Hamilton Beach 2-Way Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot
- Best Keurig machine: Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker
- Best Nespresso machine: De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo
- Best pour-over: Chemex 6-Cup Pour-Over Maker
- Best press method: AeroPress
- Best French press: Espro P3 Glass French Press
- Best vacuum brewer: Hario Next Siphon Coffee Maker
High-end pick: OXO BREW 9-Cup Coffee Maker
The OXO BREW makes up to nine cups of coffee at a time with a brewing process that replicates the pour-over method, offering full flavor and a great cup of coffee every time. The "showerhead" water dispenser ensures even ground saturation, and the LED screen gives you full control, as well as helpful indicators for freshness and brew status. There's a 24 hour start timer so you can ensure you have a hot cup of coffee ready for you in the morning.
Best value: Hamilton Beach 2-Way Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot
Whether you just want a quick cup to take with you on tthe go, or you'd like to make up to 12 cups for all your guests, this Hamilton Beach coffee maker has you covered. The best part is that both sides work with the same grounds, so you don't need to buy different types of coffee. Make up a 14-ounce travel mug, and choose between regular or strong brews with the fully programmable functionality.
Best Keurig machine: Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker brews all Keurig K-Cup pods, capable of making coffee, tea, hot cocoa, specialty flavors, and iced beverages. With a large 75 ounce water reservoir this machine will ley you brew eight cups before having to refill the removable reservoir. As well as mugs for drinking coffee at home, the K-Elite can fit travel mugs up to 7.2 inches tall so you can brew'n'go.
Best Nespresso machine: De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo
Using Nespresso's recyclable capsules, the Vertuo machine lets you have many different coffee styles depending on your preference. It brews regular coffee, espresso, and frothed milk-topped concoctions, thanks to the built-in frother. Brews 7.7-ounce cups of coffee or 1.35-ounce cups of espresso. The 54-ounce water tank means you have to fill up less frequently.
Best pour-over: Chemex 6-Cup Pour-Over Maker
If you'd rather take the manual route but still want a quick coffee, then the Chemex pour-over carafe is perfect. It comes in three- to ten-cup iterations, all for around the same price. All you have to do is pop in the filter, your grounds of choice, pour, and brew. This is the best way to save leftover coffee for reheating, or refrigerating to make delicious iced coffee at a time that suits you.
Best press method: AeroPress
The AeroPress method is a bit involved, but if you're a connoisseur, then it's more than worth your time. The micro-filters prevent any of the grounds from finding their way into your cup, and the "total immersion" brewing method helps prevent the bitterness you can get with other methods. Cleanup is also a lot more simple than a French press.
Best French press: Espro P3 Glass French Press
A French press is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to brew excellent coffee, and the Espro P3 takes it even further with a double-filter design, which has rubber seals, so you get all of the delicious coffee with none of the nasty, bitter sludge. This press has thick glass to help insulate, and its plastic holder locks in place.
Best vacuum brewer: Hario Next Siphon Coffee Maker
This veritable chemistry experiment comes to us from Japan, where vacuum brewing is the coffee house standard. Hario's maker is made of thick glass that doesn't feel cheap, has a soot-free alcohol burner, and it's very easy to clean. If you fancy a science experiment in the morning, this is the way to go (it also makes dynamite, clean-tasting coffee).
Brew crew
How you like your coffee can be a very personal thing for most people, but if you prefer the manual method, then it doesn't get better than the ever-popular AeroPress which is so beloved of coffee connessieurs.
If you're looking for flexibility, then the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Coffee Maker, with the ability to make just a single cup or brew up a full pot using the same grounds is a really clever and space-saving solution.
Our overall staff pick, the Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker, nabs the tops lot thanks to its showerhead water distribution, simple operation, quick brewing time and good looks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Juice up your iPhone XR's battery with one of these cases
Just get an iPhone XR? Extend that amazing battery life with these great cases! You'll get hours (or days!) more usage on a single charge.
Get some extra juice for your new iPhone XS Max
Need some extra juice for your iPhone XS Max? Here are some great options to consider!
Added security for your iPhone XR screen with these great screen protectors
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!