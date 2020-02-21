Best Coffee Makers iMore 2020

Whether you're brand new to coffee or have been living off of its sweet, sweet buzz since high school, you've probably had a horrific cup of mud at some point or another. Avoid that nasty swill or the long lines at your local coffee shop with one of these excellent coffee makers that'll have you looking forward to your morning cup o' joe every day. From capsule-based solutions, to filter coffee favorites, we've got the perfect coffee-making solution to suit you.

Brew crew

How you like your coffee can be a very personal thing for most people, but if you prefer the manual method, then it doesn't get better than the ever-popular AeroPress which is so beloved of coffee connessieurs.

If you're looking for flexibility, then the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Coffee Maker, with the ability to make just a single cup or brew up a full pot using the same grounds is a really clever and space-saving solution.

Our overall staff pick, the Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker, nabs the tops lot thanks to its showerhead water distribution, simple operation, quick brewing time and good looks.

