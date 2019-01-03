If you spend a lot of time looking at your computer screen and other electronic screens at night, you may have noticed you have trouble falling asleep. While it's best to avoid using your computer for a couple of hours before bed each night, that's not always feasible. Night Shift mode on your computer can help by reducing blue light in the evening hours. Another way to reduce the blue light that makes its way to your eyes is by wearing computer glasses with a blue light filter. Here are some great options.
Stylish and simple
ANRRI Blue Light Blocking Glasses
This straightforward pair of glasses with tortoiseshell frames and clear lenses is a simple, attractive solution for people who don't wear prescription glasses. Wear these when you're using your computer at night and 90 percent of the blue light will be blocked.
Add magnification
LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses
These come in seven different colors, plus your choice of 15 different levels of magnification. Choose anywhere from 0.00 (no magnification) up to +4.00 if you need a visual aid. You can even customize further for an extra charge.
Add to any prescription
Blokz by Zenni Optical
You can add Blokz blue blocking filter to any prescription lens at Zenni. Choose a frame from hundreds of options, input your prescription, and be sure to choose Blokz at checkout.
Clip on to glasses
Klim Blue Light Blocking Clip On
If you already have glasses and want to add a blue light blocker, consider Klim. Choose the clip on style shown here or large glasses that fit over regular glasses. Both are tinted yellow.
Magnification option
THL Sleep Blue Light Blocking Glasses
These amber-tinted glasses come in three different styles and eight different levels of magnification. Choose from 0.00 (no magnification) up to +2.00. If you choose magnification, then the cost will be about $10 more.
Wear over other glasses
Aspectus Fitover Blue Light Blocking Glasses
If you wear glasses all of the time, and you like the amber-tinted style, consider Aspectus. They are designed to fit over the glasses you already own.
Wayfarer style
Biofusion Computer Glasses
These inexpensive Wayfarer style glasses have yellow-tinted lenses. Get your geek chic on here for less.
Cute and clear
Cyxus Blue Light Filter Glasses
This brand comes in four different styles, including gradient bluish-green shown here. The lenses are also totally clear just in case you don't want a colored tint.
Which glasses you choose really comes down to personal preference. Whether you want blue blocking lenses built into your normal glasses, lenses to fit over your normal glasses, or you don't even wear glasses, you'll find something here that fits. You can also decide if you prefer a yellow tint, an amber tint, or no tint at all. Personally, I'd go for the LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses. I prefer a clear lens, and I like that there is such a wide range of frame options as well as optional magnification up to +4.00.
