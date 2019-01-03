If you spend a lot of time looking at your computer screen and other electronic screens at night, you may have noticed you have trouble falling asleep. While it's best to avoid using your computer for a couple of hours before bed each night, that's not always feasible. Night Shift mode on your computer can help by reducing blue light in the evening hours. Another way to reduce the blue light that makes its way to your eyes is by wearing computer glasses with a blue light filter. Here are some great options.

Which glasses you choose really comes down to personal preference. Whether you want blue blocking lenses built into your normal glasses, lenses to fit over your normal glasses, or you don't even wear glasses, you'll find something here that fits. You can also decide if you prefer a yellow tint, an amber tint, or no tint at all. Personally, I'd go for the LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses. I prefer a clear lens, and I like that there is such a wide range of frame options as well as optional magnification up to +4.00.

