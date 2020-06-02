Best Condenser Microphones iMore 2020

When it comes to recording audio, an excellent condenser microphone is an absolute must. Whether you're recording vocals for a song, or a podcast, condenser microphones will help you get the most of your recording session and keep you sounding professional with low noise and high sensitivity. Here are our favorite condenser microphones that you can buy today.

Get recording

Whether you are just getting into podcasting or looking to record your next song, condenser microphones offer a great mix of high-quality audio, low noise, and in most cases, an affordable price tag. Even after all of these years, the Blue Yeti is still our goto pick as it is one of the most versatile and accessible microphones out there, and for its price, it provides a ton of value.

Looking for an XLR microphone that comes with everything you need right in the box? Then check out the incredibly affordable, Rode NT1KIT Starter Kit. This set includes a shock mount, pop filter, and XLR cable to go along with the popular ultra-low noise Rode NT1 microphone.