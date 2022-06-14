Best controller for Diablo Immortal on iPhone and iPad iMore 2022
It's more comfortable playing games like Diablo Immortal on your iPhone or iPad when using a controller. There are several of the best controllers that work well with iOS devices, but these truly come out on top. Whether you want something that attaches directly to your phone or you want a separate controller, these will serve you well and have you gaming in no time.
- Best option: Backbone One for iPhone
- An excellent choice: Razer Kishi for iPhone
- Best option: GameSir X2 Lightning
- Controller and clip combo: Rotor Riot Gamepad
- Perfect for iPad: Xbox One Wirless Controller
- Best for PlayStation fans: PS5 Dualsense Controller
Best option: Backbone One for iPhoneStaff Pick
The Backbone One was created specifically for iPhones, turning your phone into a Switch-like setup. We reviewed this controller and absolutely loved it for its comfortable grip and easy setup process. What's more, players get in-game goodies if they play Diablo Immortal with Backbone One, so it's pretty much a no-brainer.
An excellent choice: Razer Kishi for iPhone
With its comfortable grip and satisfying buttons, the Razer Kishi is not only one of the best controllers for iPhone but also one of the best for playing Diablo Immortal. We've tested this controller and couldn't stop raving about it. It's so simple that all you have to do is slip your iPhone into position and start gaming!
Best option: GameSir X2 Lightning
Yet another great option for anyone looking for a controller that connects directly to the iPhone is the GameSir X2 Lightning, which we've tested hands-on and loved. The splendid controller works with a number of different phone sizes and even comes with a convenient carrying case.
Controller and clip combo: Rotor Riot Gamepad
Looking for a more traditional controller to play Diablo Immortal with? Then you can't go wrong with the Rotor Riot. It includes the phone clip so you can mount your iPhone and play easily without needing to buy any additional accessories.
Perfect for iPad: Xbox One Wirless Controller
Many players swear that the Xbox Controller is the most comfortable option out there. It works with a wide range of devices and is easy to set up with your iPhone or iPad. What's more, it comes in a variety of colors so you can get the look you like best.
Best for PlayStation fans: PS5 Dualsense Controller
Many players also contest that the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is the most comfortable gamepad ever made. It's got great hand grips, large buttons, and comes in a number of gorgeous colors. Plus, it's easy to set up the PS5 DualSense with iPhone or iPad.
Hell of a controller
There are so many of the best iOS controllers out there that it can be daunting to figure out which ones are actually worth your money. If you're specifically looking for a controller that allows you to attach buttons and joysticks on either side of your iPhone screen, you ought to go for the Backbone One. It was specifically designed for Apple's phones and comes with an interface that makes it easy to organize and find your games, like Diablo Immortal.
If you're looking to play Diablo Immortal on your iPad, you should go for the Wireless Xbox Controller. It feels great in your hands, has all of the buttons you need, and is compatible with just about every major device out there so you can use it for gaming in multiple locations.
Of course, if you want to get the traditional controller experience while using a clip to mount your iPhone, you ought to get the Rotor Riot Gamepad. It holds your iPhone closer to your face while giving you a comfortable controller to hold onto.
