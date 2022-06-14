Best controller for Diablo Immortal on iPhone and iPad iMore 2022

It's more comfortable playing games like Diablo Immortal on your iPhone or iPad when using a controller. There are several of the best controllers that work well with iOS devices, but these truly come out on top. Whether you want something that attaches directly to your phone or you want a separate controller, these will serve you well and have you gaming in no time.

Hell of a controller

There are so many of the best iOS controllers out there that it can be daunting to figure out which ones are actually worth your money. If you're specifically looking for a controller that allows you to attach buttons and joysticks on either side of your iPhone screen, you ought to go for the Backbone One. It was specifically designed for Apple's phones and comes with an interface that makes it easy to organize and find your games, like Diablo Immortal.

If you're looking to play Diablo Immortal on your iPad, you should go for the Wireless Xbox Controller. It feels great in your hands, has all of the buttons you need, and is compatible with just about every major device out there so you can use it for gaming in multiple locations.

Of course, if you want to get the traditional controller experience while using a clip to mount your iPhone, you ought to get the Rotor Riot Gamepad. It holds your iPhone closer to your face while giving you a comfortable controller to hold onto.