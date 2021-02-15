Best Cricut Accessories iMore 2021

When you first buy a Cricut Maker or Cricut Explore Air 2, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of Cricut tools, materials, and other products you'll need to start creating. However, you don't need to buy everything at once. My suggestion is to choose a few simple designs to start and buy only what you need for those projects. Here are the best Cricut accessories, especially if you're fairly new to the crafting machine.

The best Cricut accessories from the start

You'll definitely need some tools, and the Cricut Basic Tool Set is a great place to start. The StandardGrip Mat is also a must-have. And you must download Design Space onto your Mac, or at least your iPad and/or iPhone. You literally cannot do anything with your Cricut machine without Design Space.

Where you go from there really depends on the kinds of projects you wish to do: paper/cardstock, decal vinyl, iron-on vinyl, or Infusible Ink. I'd recommend starting small and mastering a few projects before you buy more tools and supplies, but this list will hopefully get you off to a good start!

I didn't forget about the Cricut Joy. The list above is aimed at Cricut Maker and Explore Air 2 owners, but the Cricut Joy is a different size, and most of the supplies are not interchangeable. If you're looking for the best accessories for the Cricut Joy, we've got you covered there with a separate list.