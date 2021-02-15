Best Cricut Accessories iMore 2021
When you first buy a Cricut Maker or Cricut Explore Air 2, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of Cricut tools, materials, and other products you'll need to start creating. However, you don't need to buy everything at once. My suggestion is to choose a few simple designs to start and buy only what you need for those projects. Here are the best Cricut accessories, especially if you're fairly new to the crafting machine.
- Essential tools: Cricut Basic Tool Set
- Sticky mats: Cricut StandardGrip Mat
- For paper crafters: Cricut Scoring Stylus
- Precision iron: Cricut Easy Press 2
- Inexpensive material: Colorbok Smooth Cardstock
- Write in style: Cricut Ultimate Fine Point Pen Set
- Cut in a straight line: Cricut Portable Trimmer
- For decals: Cricut Premium Vinyl - Removable
- For apparel and more: Cricut Everyday Iron-on
- For flawless transfer: Cricut Transfer Tape
- Permanent infusion: Cricut Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets
- Essential software: Cricut Design Space
Essential tools: Cricut Basic Tool SetStaff Pick
Even if you don't buy anything else on this list, consider this basic toolset. Until you try weeding vinyl, you don't know how badly you need a weeding tool. A scraper helps you clean off a sticky mat in seconds. You might well get the whole set; it works out a lot cheaper than buying each tool on its own.
Sticky mats: Cricut StandardGrip Mat
Your machine comes with a mat or two, but you can never have too many mats. You need them for every single project you'll do. The "middle sticky" StandardGrip Mat is the one I use the most, and it doesn't come with the Cricut Maker or Explore Air 2. You get two in this package; you'll find the stickiness wears out over time, so you'll be glad to have two.
For paper crafters: Cricut Scoring Stylus
If you're working with paper or cardstock, you'll find yourself needing a scoring stylus at some point. This is the tool that helps you get a perfect crease for making envelopes, cards, boxes, giant flowers, and more. If you're not going to work with paper, you could skip this one.
Precision iron: Cricut Easy Press 2
Of course, you can just use an ordinary iron. But for the most precise application of HTV (Heat-Transfer Vinyl used for iron-on projects) and Infusible Ink, the Easy Press 2 is what you need. You set it for the exact temperature and time that you need for the best result every time. It comes in different sizes, but the 9-by-9-inch size listed here is a nice middle size.
Inexpensive material: Colorbok Smooth Cardstock
You're bound to make some mistakes starting out, so cardstock is a great place to experiment. It's inexpensive and easy to find in a huge variety of colors and weights. Try making some simple cards, flowers with this colorful cardstock.
Write in style: Cricut Ultimate Fine Point Pen Set
One of the very cool things the Cricut does is write in fonts of your choice. You'll need Cricut pens that clamp right into the machine. If you use them a lot, you'll enjoy the color variety and save money in the long run by buying the big package.
Cut in a straight line: Cricut Portable Trimmer
You might have a talent for cutting in a straight line with scissors, but I do not. Take the stress out of cutting your materials to your precise measurements with a trimmer like this one.
For apparel and more: Cricut Everyday Iron-on
Many people buy a Cricut primarily to make iron-on t-shirts, pillows, and more. For that, you'll need HTV (High-Temperature Vinyl). There are tons of options out there, but Cricut's own Everyday Iron-on is a good place to start. You can buy a single color roll or a sample pack.
For flawless transfer: Cricut Transfer Tape
If you're working with any kind of vinyl, you'll need transfer tape to get your vinyl design from the backing onto the blank of your choice correctly. This isn't an exciting item, but it's an absolute must-have.
Permanent infusion: Cricut Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets
Infusible Ink is unique to Cricut, and it's one of my favorite materials to work with. Once you iron your design onto your fabric, it's permanently infused. It can't peel off or deteriorate.
Essential software: Cricut Design Space
The Cricut machines are so easy to use, with a minimum of controls, because you do most of the work in Cricut's software, Design Space. Download the app on your iPhone, iPad, and/or your Mac.
The best Cricut accessories from the start
You'll definitely need some tools, and the Cricut Basic Tool Set is a great place to start. The StandardGrip Mat is also a must-have. And you must download Design Space onto your Mac, or at least your iPad and/or iPhone. You literally cannot do anything with your Cricut machine without Design Space.
Where you go from there really depends on the kinds of projects you wish to do: paper/cardstock, decal vinyl, iron-on vinyl, or Infusible Ink. I'd recommend starting small and mastering a few projects before you buy more tools and supplies, but this list will hopefully get you off to a good start!
I didn't forget about the Cricut Joy. The list above is aimed at Cricut Maker and Explore Air 2 owners, but the Cricut Joy is a different size, and most of the supplies are not interchangeable. If you're looking for the best accessories for the Cricut Joy, we've got you covered there with a separate list.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the most of your Cricut with the best tools
Cricut vinyl cutters are taking the maker world by storm but to really take advantage you need some additional tools. We have our favorites here for you.
Trim any paper to the perfect size for your Cricut Joy
Tiny crafting dynamo Cricut Joy can cut materials up to about five inches in width. So what do you do if your paper, cardstock, or vinyl is wider than that? Use one of these great paper trimmers to get any of your materials to the exact size you need for your Cricut Joy.
The best crafting blanks to personalize with your Cricut Joy
Your Cricut Joy cuts vinyl, iron-on vinyl, and Infusible Ink, but you'll need something to put those materials on. Here are some of the best blanks for personalizing with Cricut Joy.