Best Cricut Blanks to Personalize iMore 2021

The Cricut Maker, Cricut Explore Air 2, and Cricut Joy are fabulous machines that you can use to create all kinds of projects. You'll need some Cricut accessories along the way, and of course, you'll need some blanks to embellish with your creative designs. The best Cricut blanks make for great apparel, home decor, and gifts. Here are some of our favorites.

The best Cricut blanks

I've had a lot of fun making Infusible Ink T-shirts, so I'd certainly recommend picking up a couple of the Cricut T-Shirt Blanks in your size. Of course, you can use any T-shirts, including the ones in your closet already, to make HTV/iron-on projects with your Cricut. Infusible Ink is a bit more finicky; not that you have to buy Cricut's own T-shirts but you will need a fabric that is at least 60% polyester. I'd recommend at least starting with Cricut's blanks if you're working with Infusible Ink since they are specially made for that purpose. Once you've mastered it, then it might be fun to experiment with other t-shirts.

I'll never have that Pinterest-worthy pantry, but I'm trying to slowly convert over to exclusively OXO Good Grips POP Containers. They work great, they're easy to open and close, they seal tightly, and they look good. I own a number of different shapes and sizes and plan to add to my collection over the years as I need new containers. I made a cool label for my flour container with my Cricut out of reusable vinyl, so if I decide I want to put something different in there, I can easily replace the label.

Particularly when you're starting out, I recommend scouring your home for blanks rather than buying a whole bunch right away. For example, I bought a hand soap and lotion set but I didn't love the label. So, I peeled it off and made my own with the Cricut. Another of my favorite projects: I made an Instant Pot decal with Freddy Mercury and David Bowie that says, "Under Pressure."