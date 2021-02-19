Best Cricut Infusible Ink Blanks iMore 2021

I've had a lot of fun doing Infusible Ink projects with my Cricut Joy and my Cricut Explore Air 2. You iron Infusible Ink onto your blanks, like iron-on vinyl, only the ink literally infuses with your blank so it will never peel or flake off. It's fantastic technology, but you are limited in terms of what kinds of blanks you can use. Here are some of the best Cricut Infusible Ink blanks you can buy.

Tips for finding the best Cricut Infusible Ink blanks

Infusible Ink differs from HTV (heat transfer vinyl)/iron-on vinyl in that it's infused into the material, rather than sitting on top. This has advantages and disadvantages. Infusible Ink is a permanent infusion, it will not crack, peel, or flake off as HTV can. However, you are limited in what blanks you can use. You're most likely to get the best results with Cricut's own specially marked "Infusible Ink" blanks, like their T-shirt, coasters, bags, and pillowcases. I'd recommend doing a few projects with Cricut blanks before trying third-party items.

You can indeed use third-party brands, but you'll need to choose your blanks carefully. Any fabric you use needs to be white or very light-colored and at least 60% polyester. When shopping for blanks, look for the term "sublimation blanks." If you choose a ceramic or metal item, it will also need to be flat so you can get at it with your iron or Cricut Easy Press.