Best Digital Video Camera iMore 2020

We've always said that the best digital video camera is the one you have with you. If your outdated camcorder is too heavy to lug around all day, you're missing out on memorable footage and opportunities. The best digital video camera today is lightweight, feature-packed, and fits your budget. My favorite model is the Black Magic Design Pocket Cinema 4K, which I've owned for more than a year. It uses inexpensive MFT lenses, has a generous touchscreen, and intuitive controls. There are a few other contenders, though. Check out my top picks this year.

The Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema is my digital video camera of choice because it outputs stunning Hollywood-quality video but doesn't come with a price tag to match. This is a DSLR-looking camera with a Micro Four-thirds (MFT) mount. That means any MFT lens in your collection will work on this dedicated video camera. MFT lenses are small, so your kit stays manageable too. And DaVinci Resolve, Blackmagic's color correction, and video editing software are also included. Score! You'll get 4K footage out of the Pocket Cinema, plus 13 stops of dynamic range, and dual native ISOs up to 25600. The elegantly-designed body is made of lightweight carbon fiber, and there's a bright 5-inch screen on the back. There are also four built-in pro mics and recorders. You can shoot up to 60fps at 4K, and if you drop to HD, you'll get 120fps. If you need a production-quality camera, look no further. Blackmagic has the hardware and the software to take your creativity to a whole new level. If I must complain, battery life could be stronger. It'll last roughly two hours, so if you're regularly doing long-form work, you'll want to pick up an extended battery or at least an extra standard battery. Other than that, no complaints after a year of usage. If you want to improve as a videographer and money is no object, put this bad boy in your cart and stop looking. Pros: Stunning video quality

Works with all MFT lenses

Comes with DaVinci Resolve

5-inch display Cons: Battery life could be better

Best Value: Kicteck 604s

If you're new to videography, we recommend the Kicteck 604s. This is a camcorder-style digital video camera that's easy on the wallet. For your money, you'll get a lightweight video camera with a flip-out 3-inch TFT LCD, two batteries, a USB charger, an AV cable, a carry bag, and the user manual. The camera is easy enough for total newbies to operate. It has physical buttons all along the body that control zooming, navigate through the menu, handle playback, and so forth. The Kicteck connects directly to a TV for reviewing and sharing footage and is useable as a webcam when paired with your computer. The sensor is 24 megapixels, and the fixed lens zooms in and out up to 16X. The Kicteck shoots decent footage and stills during daylight hours but struggles a little after dark. If you're a nighttime creative, you should carry a fill light of some sort to locations to avoid the possibility of grainy footage. Also, the zoom does not work in webcam mode, so if this is your sole reason for purchasing a digital video camera, you may want to look elsewhere. For the money, we find this to be a good beginner video cam at a great price that will thrill young minds. Pros: Beginner-friendly

Inexpensive

Flip-out TFT LCD Cons: Can't zoom when in webcam mode

Grainy in low lighting

Best for Content Creators: Sony ZV-1

Sony's newest release is the ZV-1, a 20.1 MP digital camera designed with content creators and vloggers in mind. Wi-Fi is onboard the Sony to share videos and photos across your network seamlessly and instantly. This model captures images at 24 fps, does 4K, and even super slow-mo HFR movie clips at 960 fps. There's an optical zoom on this model, and it swings out to 2.7x. It's also coupled with 44x digital zoom. With the zoom range, you can hone in on the action no matter where it may be. With Sony's impressive real-time eye autofocus, you can track people and animals as they move, always keeping them in focus. Pretty cool! Sony has also included advanced image stabilization, so shots and videos are never shaky or blurry. This model lacks a viewfinder. For video enthusiasts, this isn't important because there's a flip-out screen. If you want to do stills with this camera, though, take note. The battery life on the ZV-1 could be better, too. Sony claims you can get up to 45-minutes of recording, but it comes a little closer to half an hour. Still, if you're a vlogger or whetting your creative muscle, this is a sweet video camera with a mic, splendid zoom, and eye AF. Pros: Superb video stabilization

Flip-out screen

Real-time eye AF

Good zoom range Cons: Short battery life

Lacks a viewfinder

Best for Underwater: DJI Osmo Action

DJI Osmo Action is a pint-size digital video camera that's small enough to tuck in a pocket, and that means there's no excuse not to take it on your next adventure. With dual screens, you can see the action live on the front or back of the camera. And the whole system is waterproof down to 11-meters so you can take it swimming, surfing, or even record in the snow and rain. Spec-wise, the DJI takes 4K HDR video at 60fps. The 1300mAh Li-Ion battery charges in three hours and gives you 135-minutes of recording time with RockSteady turned off and 63-minutes when the image stabilization is on. Plus, you'll pocket lots of extras like a mounting frame, quick release plate, curved mount, flat mount, connector screws, and a battery case. Video is sharp and stable thanks to RockSteady, DJI's built-in image stabilization. Images and videos from the DJI are clear as can be when shooting with some daylight. The DJI struggles in low light, though. It'll take stills and video after sunset and during the golden hour, but it's mostly grainy and unusable. If you're looking for a waterproof digital video camera that will stand up to extreme sports and your active lifestyle, the DJI shines like no other. Pros: Durable in any weather

Waterproof to 11-meters

Shoots 60fps

Includes lots of extras Cons: Grainy footage in low light

Best Superzoom: Canon VIXIA HF R80