Best DSLR Camera Lens Cases iMore 2019

A camera lens is arguably one of the most important aspects of a camera. It is responsible for capturing and focusing light onto the camera sensors, which decides the quality of the images you produce. That's why protecting the lens with a case is extremely important for your success. We recommend the Foto&Tech Extra Thick Lens Bag because it is made out of a thick protective neoprene material, comes in a pack of four, and is waterproof.

The Foto&Tech Extra Thick Lens Bag is an excellent option for anyone who spends a lot of time taking photographs indoors and outdoors. The extra-thick neoprene material features clips and hooks that are easily attached to your belt. Each bag is reinforced with extra stitching to ensure that it won't tear while you're on the job. This bundle comes in a pack of four with four varying sizes: small (4 x 3.5 inches), medium (4.7 x 3.9 inches), large (6. 3 x 3.9 inches), and extra-large (9 x 4 inches). Not only are these lens bags waterproof, but they also come equipped with a drawstring that runs through a flannel collar, ensuring that it closes completely, keeping your lenses safe and dry. There is even a metal cord lock for additional security. You won't have to worry about your lenses falling out of your bag while you're outside photographing your adventure. Another plus, the lens bags have an additional waterproof pocket stitched along the outside to store small items like your keys. Some customers have mentioned that the opening of the Foto&Tech lens bag is a little more narrow than the actual pouch, so getting some lenses in and out can be a struggle. The narrow opening also causes there to be extra space inside the pouch for smaller lenses causing your lens to bounce around. Pros: Pack of four

Waterproof

Has an additional waterproof pocket

Double-stitched for extra reinforcement Cons: Opening of pouch is narrow

Best Overall Foto&Tech Extra Thick Lens Bag Waterproof four-pack of camera lens bags with an additional pocket The waterproof Foto&Tech Extra Thick Lens Bag comes in a pack of four and is equipped with an additional outer pocket to store small items. $15 from Amazon

Best Value: XCSOURCE DSLR Camera Lens Pouch

The XCSOURCE Camera Lens Pouch is a great case to protect your DSLR camera lens. This particular bundle comes in a pack of four with varying sizes consisting of small (85 x 100 millimeters), medium (100 x 140 millimeters), large (100 x 180 millimeters), and extra-large (100 x 250 millimeters) ensuring that a wide variety of cameras are accounted for. The case itself is made from a thick, 3-millimeter wide, neoprene material, which is a type of synthetic rubber commonly used for scuba gear. This means that your lenses will stay extremely protected through harsh temperatures, environmental stress, and contact with water. The inside of the pouch is made from an extremely safe and soft material that hugs your lenses with care. You don't have to worry about your expensive lenses cracking or shattering from drops or falls while in the XCSOURCE Camera Lens Pouch. These two materials combined create an incredibly safe environment for your lenses to rest while not in use. Another impressive feature to this lens pouch is that it comes equipped with a drawstring and belt loops offering easy access and protection when you're capturing action shots with your DSLR camera while hanging off the side of a cliff. Some users mention that although they love the protective padding that creates this lens pouch, there are sometimes minor stitching issues that can be a bit of an eye-sore. However, these issues do not affect the protective qualities of the pouch. Pros: Made from neoprene material

Comes in a pack of four

Has belt loops and drawstrings for easy access Cons: Sometimes stitching can be visually displeasing

Best Value XCSOURCE DSLR Camera Lens Pouch Durable lens case made from neoprene material The XCSOURCE DSLR Camera Lens Pouch comes in a pack of four and is made from a tough neoprene material ensuring your lenses stay extra protected. $10 from Amazon

Best for Harsh Conditions: Zecti DSLR Camera Lens Pouch

If you're looking for a waterproof, dust-proof, and UV resistant DSLR camera lens case to accompany you on your photography adventures, then the Zecti DSLR Camera Lens Pouch is perfect for you. This durable lens pouch is made from canvas material and is designed to provide the ultimate protection. The interior of this case is made from an incredibly soft material that is comforting to your lens. The interlayer consists of a shock-proof lining that cradles your lenses during accidental falls or drops. The outer layer of the Zecti DSLR Camera Lens Pouch is waterproof and dust-proof, ensuring that no elements come creeping into the case and damage your equipment. Opening and closing this bag is effortless, and it comes equipped with a durable drawstring. The pouch also comes ready for travel with its metal clip that can be attached to a belt or backpack with ease. In this bundle, you will receive three different sized pouches, including small (3.14 x 3.54 inches), large (3.34 x 5.9 inches), and extra-large (4.52 x 8.07 inches). Although this camera lens pouch offers an abundance of protective qualities, some customer feedback has been that the canvas material catches lint reasonably quickly, which can be challenging to remove. Pros: Waterproof, dust-proof, shock-proof

Pack of three

Made from canvas material Cons: Catches lint easily

Best for Harsh Conditions Zecti DSLR Camera Lens Pouch Three pack of extremely durable canvas lens pouches The Zecti DSLS Camera Lens Pouch comes in a pack of three and is made from durable canvas material, making it waterproof, dust-proof, and shock-proof. $24 from Amazon

Best for Light Photography: Ape Case ACLC2 Lens Pouch

The Ape Case ACLC2 Lens Pouch is made from a sturdy nylon material that is rip-resistant and also offers protection from exterior influences. The inside of the pouch is a bright yellow color, which makes it extremely easy to find what you're looking for. The velcro strip attached to the back of the Ape Case allows you to secure it to any bag for safekeeping. You also have the option of carrying the case alone via its included shoulder strap to make your movements light and easy while taking photographs. The pouches are available in small (3 x 5.5 inches), medium (2.75 x 7 inches), or large (3.25 x 7 inches) sizes to suit your needs. Although these pouches come in varying sizes, Ape has included an additional secret source of padding inside. When not snuggly protecting your lens, this padding is removable, which enables your pouch to accommodate even more lens sizes. Some user feedback has been that the velcro strap included with the Ape Case ACLC2 Lens Pouch is quite thin and flimsy. It has also been mentioned that the belt loop does not open. You have to unbuckle your belt to remove the pouch. Pros: Rip-resistant

Contains additional removable padding

Brightly colored interior Cons: Belt loop does not have a clip opening

Velcro strap is thin

Best for Light Photography Ape Case ACLC2 Lens Pouch Rip-resistant lens case with additional removeable padding The Ape Case ACLC2 Lens Pouch is made from rip-resistant nylon materials, and it features additional removable padding inside of its casing. $10 from Amazon

Best for Variety Photography: AmazonBasics Camera Lens Case

The AmazonBasics Camera Lens Case is great for both professional photographers and for anyone who enjoys capturing precious moments as a hobby because it keeps your DSLR camera lenses safe and secure. This bundle comes in a wonderful set of four consisting of small (3.14 x 4 inches), medium (4 x 5.5 inches), large 4 x 7.1 inches), and extra-large (4.3 x 8.7 inches) sizes. The AmazonBasics case is comprised of a 5-millimeter thick neoprene material, which keeps your lenses safe from the elements, including heat. The water-resistant outer padding also protects your camera equipment from scratches caused by everyday use and accidental bumps. The interior of the case is made of a soft fleece material that keeps your lenses free of dust in a clean and secure encasing. Traveling with your AmazonBasics lens case is made extremely easy as it comes with a convenient and sturdy clip and belt loop. The clip can swivel to enable easy access. Additional precautions are taken to protect your lenses with the added pull-cord, which ensures that all of your equipment is safely tucked inside the pouch, reducing the risk of them tumbling out. Although the material is durable, some customers note that the stitching quality isn't as great as some other camera lens cases. Pros: Made from 5-millimeter thick neoprene material

Four-pack

Fleece interior Cons: Poor stitching