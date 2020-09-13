Best DVD Players iMore 2020
While streaming video is all the rage these days, the best DVD players still offer a level of flexibility that simply cannot be matched by one of those fancy services. Whether it is on the road, in the tent, or just in the home, DVD players will always be ready to play regardless if you are connected. The Sony DVPSR510H DVD Player is our favorite for its tried-and-true reliability, 1080p upscaling, and of course, ability to play those titles that are no longer available on Netflix. Here's our guide to the best DVD players around.
- Best Overall: Sony DVPSR510H DVD Player
- Best Value: Majority Scholars Compact DVD Player
- Best Portability: DBPower 12-Inch Portable DVD Player
- Best Extras: Sony BDP-S3700 Blu-ray Player
- Best In-Car DVD Player: Rockville RVD10HD 10.1" Flip Down Monitor
- Best DVD Player for CDs: NOLYTH USB-C Superdrive
Best Overall: Sony DVPSR510H DVD Player
The Sony DVPSR510H focuses on delivering a high-quality experience without confusing or unnecessary features, just like players of the past. Sony's player features a clean, classic design that can slide right into the tightest areas thanks to a thin profile, and unlike its competitors, Sony actually includes an easy-to-understand remote with clearly labeled buttons. To make getting up running quicker and easier, Sony even provides the required remote batteries in the box.
While it lacks the fancy extras, the DVPSR510H does include 1080p high definition upscaling and an HDMI output, which makes it compatible with today's TVs. Through upscaling, movies and shows will look better than ever, taking them from their 480p roots all the way up to one of the most widely-used resolutions still in use today. Older TVs aren't left out in the cold though, as it also has a set of composite video and audio jacks around the back. The best part though is that because it's from Sony, it will be around for the long haul.
Pros:
- Affordable price
- 1080p upscaling
- HDMI and RCA output
- Supports tons of disc formats
Cons:
- No smart features
- Not region-free
Best Overall
Sony DVPSR510H DVD Player
Tried-and-true simplicity
Sony's DVPSR510H keeps it simple with no confusing or extra features. 1080p upscaling and HDMI make it compatible with modern TVs.
Best Value: Majority Scholars Compact DVD Player
Despite its low price, Majority's Scholars Compact DVD Player is a surprisingly feature-packed player. For starters, Majority includes a remote, along with HDMI, and RCA cables along with the player, and while it isn't a household name, it comes with a lengthy three-year warranty.
The Scholars Compact player is also region-free, which opens the doors to hard to find titles or cheaper alternatives available from around the globe. The Scholars player doesn't skimp when it comes to playback either, as it sports 4K and 1080p upscaling, making the whole package a fantastic value.
Pros:
- Low-cost
- Region-free
- 1080p/4K Upscaling
- Comes with accessories
Cons:
- Less-trusted brand
- No connected features
Best Value
Majority Scholars Compact DVD Player
Affordable and capable
The affordable Scholars player has high-end features like 4K upscaling and region-free playback.
Best Portability: DBPower 12-Inch Portable DVD Player
Don't let its name fool you, as DBPower's 12-Inch Portable DVD Player is more than just another portable player. This player, and its included accessories, allows it to work as a home player with remote controls and A/V cable, as a car headrest player with its mount, and even as a region-free playback option.
Of course, DBPower's player is well-suited for traveling too, with a high-capacity 2,500mAh rechargeable battery that powers it for up to five hours. The 1024x600 10-inch TFT-LCD display can swivel and tilt, which is great for sharing the experience, and two-integrated speakers can drown out ambient noise. Perhaps the best feature though is its ability to pick up right where you left off with its included memory option.
Pros:
- Five-hour battery life
- Region-free option
- Includes convenient accessories
- Great LCD panel that you can position
Cons:
- Heavy
- Large size for a portable player
- Lacks HDMI
Best Portability
DBPower 12-Inch Portable DVD Player
On the go
Perfect for travel, the DBPower portable player can entertain for up to five hours on a charge with its large 10-inch screen.
Best Extras: Sony BDP-S3700 Blu-ray Player
Sony's BDP-S3700 Blu-ray Player is the opposite of our overall pick, the DVPSR510H, since it offers a complete home entertainment experience. As its name suggests, the BDP-S3700 can play both standard DVDs and Blu-ray discs from all regions at 1080p resolution with upscaling and HDMI out, and it has Ethernet and Wi-Fi onboard.
When connected to the internet, Sony's high-end player can stream movies and shows from multiple services, with a dedicated Netflix button right on the remote. An internet connection also enables the player to act as a game console through the PlayStation Now Service. PS Now streams select titles without needing a disc, and you can pair compatible controllers directly to the player.
Pros:
- Plays DVD & Blu-ray
- Built-in Ethernet and Wi-Fi
- Supports PS Now game service
Cons:
- Expensive
- Doesn't support 4K
- Doesn't include a game controller
Best Extras
Sony BDP-S3700 Blu-ray Player
Above and beyond
The BDP-3700 goes above and beyond with Blu-ray and internet connectivity. PS Now also streams some games on-demand.
Best In-Car DVD Player: Rockville RVD10HD 10.1" Flip Down Monitor
Available in three different finishes and flip-down design, the Rockville RVD10HD player is a seamless way to add DVD playback to larger vehicles. A large 10.1-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1024x600 is great for extended road trips, and it includes conveniences such as an IR remote control and an FM transmitter for headphones.
Other highlights include a USB port and SD card slot for playback of local media, a disc that includes over 300 games, and an HDMI input. One of our favorite features though is that it also has built-in LED dome lighting just in-case installation blocks existing lights, and it also acts as mood lighting.
Pros:
- Integrated design
- Includes remote control and FM transmitter
- Lets you play games
- Local storage
- Built-in dome lights
Cons:
- Expensive
- Installation required
- Small screen
Best In-Car DVD Player
Rockville RVD10HD 10.1" Flip Down Monitor
Road trip!
For those extra long road trips, Rockville's 10.1-inch Flip Down player keeps passengers entertained.
Best DVD Player for CDs: NOLYTH USB-C Superdrive
NOLYTH's USB-C Superdrive brings classic disc formats of all kinds to modern laptops and PCs with a single cable. Through USB-C, or via USB-A with the included adapter, this drive can play your favorite DVDs and audio CDs, and it can burn tracks and files with compatible discs.
The NOLYTH Superdrive is also great for installing that one piece of software or driver that you desperately need but only comes in physical form. A sleek Apple-like design with slot-loading makes it easy to transport, so you can through it in a bag and always have it on-hand just in case.
Pros:
- Supports USB-C and USB-A
- CD/DVD playback and writing
- Works with Windows and macOS
Cons:
- No TV output
- Not compatible with ChromeOS, phones, tablets
Best DVD Player for CDs
NOLYTH USB-C Superdrive
Plug and play
The NOLYTH Superdrive works with both PC and Mac through USB-C. Play DVDs, burn discs, and install old software, it can do it all.
Bottom line
Thanks to simple controls, flexible options, and access to a massive catalog of titles, the best DVD players are here to stay. DVD players can help to revisit classics that are not available for streaming, and portable players can keep everyone entertained regardless of where you are or if you have an internet connection. Plus, all that is needed to start the show is inserting a disc and hitting play, no clunky navigation or searching involved.
Our favorite in-home solution is the Sony DVPSR510H DVD Player, for its slim design, reliability, and high definition upscaling capabilities. Unlike some of the other players on the market, Sony's affordable DVD player includes HDMI output which makes it compatible with modern TVs, and it takes the basic 480p resolution of older titles all the way up to 1080p. This player also supports tons of formats, including audio CDs, which only adds to all the ways to relive your favorites.
