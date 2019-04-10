With the proliferation of e-readers and the enormous selection of digital books, there's no longer a compelling reason to carry paper books around with you. Any of these e-readers will hold thousands of books, magazines, newpapers, and audiobooks, making it ideal for carrying your reading material in your everyday bag or on vacation.

Making suggestions

Which e-reader you pick depends on your particular needs. Do you prefer distraction-free reading or a multi-purpose e-reader tablet? Is budget your primary consideration, or is it premium features? If you prefer a dedicated e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is the just-right pick, offering the best mix of price and features.

If you want the ultimate multi-purpose device that happens to function beautifully as an e-reader, the iPad mini is the way to go. However, if budget is the most important thing for you, then just snag a Kindle. The price is right and you get that e-ink display that performs so well in either bright sun or a dark bedroom.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.